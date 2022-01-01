Grilled chicken in Manchester
Manchester restaurants that serve grilled chicken
Caesario's Pizza and Subs
1057 Elm St, Manchester
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$12.49
Don Quijote
362 Union Street, Manchester
|Pechuga la Parilla - Grilled Chicken
|$17.55
Broiled chicken breast
Unity Cafe
3 Sundial Ave Suite 102S, Manchester
|Side Grilled Chicken
|$4.00
La Carreta Mexican Restaurant
1875 south willow, Manchester
|(OR) Grilled Chicken
|$7.25
|Grilled Chicken Taco Salad
|$13.99
Grilled chicken with beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomato and cheese.
|Grilled Chicken Tacos (3)
|$14.99
Grilled chicken rolled in a soft flour tortilla served with a side of rice and beans topped with cheese. Choice of tomatillo sauce and pico de gallo or lettuce and shredded cheese.
La Carreta Hooksett Manchester
545 Hooksett Rd, Manchester
|(Or) Grilled Chicken
|$7.99
|(Or) Grilled Chicken Quesadillas (2)
|$13.99
|Grilled Chicken Tacos (3)
|$14.50
Waterworks Cafe
250 Commercial St Suite 1004, Manchester
|Side Grilled Chicken
|$4.00
Firefly American Bistro & Bar
22 Concord Street, Manchester
|Grilled Chicken Farfalle
|$25.00
crisp pancetta, artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomatoes, bowtie pasta, basil pesto cream
Airport Diner
2280 Brown Ave., Manchester
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
Topped with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise. Served with house-made chips and a pickle.