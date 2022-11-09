Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Farm Bar & Grille Manchester

944 Reviews

$$

1181 Elm St

Manchester, NH 03101

Order Again

Popular Items

Mozzarella Bites
Chicken Tenders
Colonel Sanders Sandwich

Starters

10 Wings To Go

$12.95

6 Wings To Go

$9.95
Bavarian Pretzels

Bavarian Pretzels

$10.95

3 Bavarian pretzels, served with beer cheese

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$11.95
Chicken Thai Lettuce Wraps

Chicken Thai Lettuce Wraps

$14.95

Grilled Thai chicken, fresh carrots, bean sprouts, cucumber sticks, Boston Bibb lettuce, peanut sauce

Chips and Salsa

$4.95

Clam Chowder Bread Bowl

$9.00
Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$8.95
Jalapeno Poppers

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.95

bacon, cream cheese, spices, served with cayenne cilantro sour cream

Mozzarella Bites

Mozzarella Bites

$9.95
Sesame Tuna

Sesame Tuna

$15.95

Rare seared tuna served with, seaweed, wasabi, ginger, soy sauce

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$12.95

served hot in a bread bowl

Take and Bake Nachos

$15.95

Tortilla chips, pulled pork, cheddar cheese, pico, BBQ, sour cream, guac.... take home and bake fresh yourself!

Quesadilla

$12.95

Salads

Buffalo Chicken Cobb

Buffalo Chicken Cobb

$18.95

Grilled chicken Buffalo style, romaine, cucumber, onion, carrots, tomato, bacon, egg, blue cheese dressing

Classic Caesar

Classic Caesar

$11.95

Half Tray Caesar Salad

$29.95

Half Tray Farm Salad

$29.95

Poke Tuna Bowl

$17.95Out of stock

Sticky rice, bib lettuce, carrots, cucumbers, bean sprouts,soy sauce, spicy mayo

The Farm Salad

The Farm Salad

$11.95

Greens, tomato, cucumber, onion, peppers, carrots, croutons, balsamic dressing

The Rockporter

The Rockporter

$14.95

Mixed greens, apples, candied walnuts, dried cranberries, blue cheese and blue cheese dressing

Black and Blue Salad

$18.95

Burgers

Build Your Own Burger!

Build Your Own Burger!

$13.95

8oz ground beef, lettuce, tomato

The Double Double

The Double Double

$15.95

American cheese, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onion, animal sauce

New England Burger

$14.95

Maine family farm beef, cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato

Thai Tuna Burger

$16.95

Seared sesame-crusted tuna, cucumber salad, sriracha mayo

Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$15.95
California Club Wrap

California Club Wrap

$15.95

Grilled chicken, guac, cheese, lettuce, tom, bacon, mayo

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.95

Romaine lettuce, croutons, grilled chicken, Caesar dressing

Chicken Pesto Sandwich

$15.95

grilled chicken, house pesto, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, fresh mozzarella

Colonel Sanders Sandwich

Colonel Sanders Sandwich

$15.95

Fried chicken, sriracha aioli, coleslaw, pickled cherry peppers

El Castro

$15.95
Haddock Sandwich

Haddock Sandwich

$16.95

Beer battered haddock, lettuce, tomato

Half Tray Chicken Caesar Wraps (No Sides)

$49.95

Half Tray Chicken Caesar Wraps With Fries

$59.95
Plain Jane Sandwich

Plain Jane Sandwich

$15.95

Fried chicken, cheddar, ranch, bacon, lettuce, tomato

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.95

Pulled pork, house-made BBQ sauce

Flatbreads

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$16.95

Grilled chicken, BBQ, red onion, bacon

Little Piggy Flatbread

$16.95

Pulled pork, red onion, pineapple salsa, bbq

The Skinny Goat

$15.95

Red peppers, parmesan, mozzarella, goat cheese, mixed greens, red pepper flakes, balsamic drizzle

Margarita Flatbread

$15.95

fresh mozzarella, garlic oil, parmesan, basil, balsamic reduction drizzle

Chicken Pesto Flatbread

$15.95

Caramelized onion, tomato, mozarella and parmezan cheese

Land

BBQ Platter

$44.95

Feeds 4 - Pulled pork, steak tips, grilled chicken & choice of 2 sides

Braised Short Rib

$22.95

Cast Iron Mac

$16.95

Baked shells topped with herbed Ritz cracker crumbs

Cast Iron Mac Buffalo Style

Cast Iron Mac Buffalo Style

$18.95

Baked shells topped with herbed Ritz cracker crumbs. Fried chicken, scallions, blue cheese crumbles.

Cast Iron Mac Farm Style

$18.95

Baked shells topped with herbed Ritz cracker crumbs. Pulled pork, fresh jalapenos, caramelized onions.

Cast Iron Parm Mac

$18.95

Chicken Tenders and Fries (Family Meal Feeds 4)

$25.95

Feeds 4

Fajitas

Fajitas

$18.95

Your choice of meat, onions, peppers, pico, sour cream, flour tortillas, cheddar, lettuce

Half Tray Baked Mac&Cheese

$60.95
House Tips

House Tips

$26.95

Sea

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$19.95

Fried haddock served with fries

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$17.95

Haddock, flour tortillas, cheddar, coleslaw, pico, pickled onion, cilantro lime sour cream

Baked Haddock Casserole

Baked Haddock Casserole

$19.95

Topped with herbed Ritz cracker crumb

Blackened Salmon

Blackened Salmon

$21.95

Creamy cucumber dill sauce, mashed and veggie

Cedar Plank Salmon

$21.95

served with balsamic reduction drizzle, mashed potatoes and seasonal veggie

Sides

Side Fries

$4.95

Side Mashed

$2.95

Side Veggie

$2.95

Corn

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$4.95

Side Cole Slaw

$2.95

Side Mac & Cheese

$2.95

Side Onion Rings

$4.95

Side Caesar Salad

$4.95

Side Farm Salad

$4.95

Side Guac

$2.95

Loaded Mash

$4.95

Kid's Menu

Kid's Burger

$6.95

Kid's Burger with Cheese

$7.45

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$6.95

Kid's Fish & Chips

$6.95

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Kid's Hot Dog

$6.95

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$6.95

Kid's Pulled Pork

$6.95

Kid's Quesadilla

$5.95

Kid's Quesadilla with Chicken

$6.95

Desserts

Chocolate Lava Cake

$7.00

Heat it up for 30 seconds to melt the center and enjoy!

Cookie Dough Bites

$5.95

Cookie Sundae

$7.99

Lemoncello Cake

$7.99Out of stock

Banana Foster Cake

$7.99Out of stock

Strawberry Shortcake

$7.99Out of stock

Tiramisu

$7.99Out of stock

Lemon Square Cake

$7.99Out of stock

Pumpin Cheese Cake

$7.99
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1181 Elm St, Manchester, NH 03101

Directions

Gallery
The Farm Bar & Grille image
The Farm Bar & Grille image

