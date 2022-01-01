Spinach salad in Manchester
Manchester restaurants that serve spinach salad
Unity Cafe
3 Sundial Ave Suite 102S, Manchester
|Baby Spinach Salad
|$8.25
Baby spinach, pickled onions, sautéed mushrooms, bacon, Grape tomatoes, hard-boiled eggs, warm bacon vinaigrette
Served with grilled pita bread
Waterworks Cafe
250 Commercial St Suite 1004, Manchester
|Baby Spinach Salad
|$9.00
Baby spinach, pickled onions, sautéed mushrooms, bacon, grape tomatoes,
hard-boiled eggs, warm bacon vinaigrette.
Wrap City - Manchester
545 Hooksett Rd, Manchester
|Spinach Avocado Salad
|$9.49
Grilled Chicken, tomato, red onion, cucumber, candied walnuts, Balsamic vinaigrette