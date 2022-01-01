Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spinach salad in Manchester

Manchester restaurants
Manchester restaurants that serve spinach salad

FRENCH FRIES

Unity Cafe

3 Sundial Ave Suite 102S, Manchester

Avg 4.4 (124 reviews)
Takeout
Baby Spinach Salad$8.25
Baby spinach, pickled onions, sautéed mushrooms, bacon, Grape tomatoes, hard-boiled eggs, warm bacon vinaigrette
Served with grilled pita bread
More about Unity Cafe
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Waterworks Cafe

250 Commercial St Suite 1004, Manchester

Avg 4.2 (340 reviews)
Takeout
Baby Spinach Salad$9.00
Baby spinach, pickled onions, sautéed mushrooms, bacon, grape tomatoes,
hard-boiled eggs, warm bacon vinaigrette.
More about Waterworks Cafe
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Wrap City - Manchester

545 Hooksett Rd, Manchester

Avg 4 (4 reviews)
Takeout
Spinach Avocado Salad$9.49
Grilled Chicken, tomato, red onion, cucumber, candied walnuts, Balsamic vinaigrette
More about Wrap City - Manchester
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

Sal's Pizza

296 South Willow St, Manchester

Avg 4.4 (2385 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
16” Spinach Salad$15.99
bacon, baby spinach, feta cheese, balsamic vinaigrette, and mozzarella
7” Spinach Salad$12.99
bacon, baby spinach, feta cheese, balsamic vinaigrette, and mozzarella
More about Sal's Pizza

