Steak burritos in Manchester
La Carreta Mexican Restaurant
1875 south willow, Manchester
|Steak & Cheese Burrito
|$14.99
Grilled steak with onions and peppers, wrapped in a flour tortilla, topped with our mild red sauce and cheese. Served with rice and beans.
La Carreta Hooksett Manchester
545 Hooksett Rd, Manchester
|Steak & Cheese Burrito
|$13.99
Grilled beef cooked with onions and bell peppers. Wrapped in a flour tortilla and topped with cheese and mild sauce. Served with rice and beans
Waterworks Cafe
250 Commercial St Suite 1004, Manchester
|Steak Chimichurri Breakfast Burrito
|$13.00
Sliced steak marinated in chimichurri, scrambled eggs, tomatoes and queso fresco served in your choice of wrap and house potatoes on the side