Steak burritos in Manchester

Manchester restaurants
Manchester restaurants that serve steak burritos

La Carreta Mexican Restaurant image

 

La Carreta Mexican Restaurant

1875 south willow, Manchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak & Cheese Burrito$14.99
Grilled steak with onions and peppers, wrapped in a flour tortilla, topped with our mild red sauce and cheese. Served with rice and beans.
More about La Carreta Mexican Restaurant
La Carreta Hooksett Manchester image

FRENCH FRIES

La Carreta Hooksett Manchester

545 Hooksett Rd, Manchester

Avg 5 (13 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak & Cheese Burrito$13.99
Grilled beef cooked with onions and bell peppers. Wrapped in a flour tortilla and topped with cheese and mild sauce. Served with rice and beans
More about La Carreta Hooksett Manchester
Waterworks Cafe image

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Waterworks Cafe

250 Commercial St Suite 1004, Manchester

Avg 4.2 (340 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Chimichurri Breakfast Burrito$13.00
Sliced steak marinated in chimichurri, scrambled eggs, tomatoes and queso fresco served in your choice of wrap and house potatoes on the side
More about Waterworks Cafe

