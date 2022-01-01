Manchester bars & lounges you'll love
More about Boards & Brews
Boards & Brews
941 Elm St, Manchester
|Popular items
|Chicken Tendies
|$11.00
Our house chicken tenders served with chips and our garlic parmesan ranch sauce
|Turkey Avocado Club
|$13.00
Turkey, pulled bacon, avocado, Romaine lettuce, tomato, and mayo on your choice of bread.
|Flavortown Fries
|$7.00
Our perfectly battered fries that will take you straight to flavortown. Check out our specialty fry options!
More about Buba Noodle Bar
SOUPS • PHO • TAPAS • RAMEN • NOODLES
Buba Noodle Bar
36 Lowell St, Manchester
|Popular items
|Spicy Miso Ramen
|$17.00
spicy miso tare, bok choy, kimchi, soft boiled egg, scallions, ramen broth, soy glazed chicken/pork belly
|Buba Pho
|$100.00
Beef Noodle Soup. All soups are garnished with onions, cilantro and scallions
|Spicy Fried Chicken Bao (2 baos)
|$12.50
house slaw, jalapeno, sriracha aioli
More about Diz's Cafe
Diz's Cafe
860 Elm Street, Manchester
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$8.99
Romaine, bacon, parmesan cheese, croutons, house made Caesar dressing. Add chicken (grilled or buttermilk fried), marinated steak, or seasoned garlic shrimp for an additional charge
|Boring Billy Bacon Burger
|$13.99
Twin patties topped bacon and your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle on a brioche bun. Served with choice of one side
|Southwest Chicken Sandwich
|$13.99
Buttermilk Fried or Seasoned Grilled Chicken, bacon, guacamole, jack and cheddar cheese, sriracha lime crema, lettuce and tomato on a potato roll. Served with choice of one side
More about Shoppers at Indian Head
Shoppers at Indian Head
20 Lake Ave, Manchester
|Popular items
|Fingers
|$8.95
|Clam Roll
|$15.95
|Sicilian Cheese Pizza
|$11.95
More about Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse
FRENCH FRIES
Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse
1050 Bicentennial Drive, Manchester
|Popular items
|Fresco Bowl
|$15.99
Your choice of Grilled Chicken, Fajita Steak or Shrimp, Black Bean and Corn Salsa, Fresh Avocado, Served over Cilantro Lime Rice with a tangy Lime Crema and Charred Lime.
|Nachos
|$10.99
A large portion of fresh tortilla chips with refried beans and all your favorite toppings.
|Shorty's Favorite Quesadilla
|$12.99
Choice of Fajita Chicken or Beef, with grilled onions, peppers, green chilies and Cheddar/Jack Cheese
More about Campo Enoteca & Republic Cafe
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Campo Enoteca & Republic Cafe
969 Elm St, Manchester
|Popular items
|Vegan Broccoli Pizza
|$16.00
Garlic-onion cashew cream, fried broccoli, crispy kale, pinenut parmesan, vegan chili aioli
V*
Dangerously good!
|Hand-Cut Frites
|$9.00
Hand cut frites fried with capers, and tossed with an Aleppo and herb blend. Lemon Aioli.
|Butternut Squash Ravioli
|$20.00
Roasted butternut in house made ravioli. Brown butter, sage & local cream sauce. Aleppo pepper.
Dangerously good.
More about The Farm Bar & Grille
BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Farm Bar & Grille
1181 Elm St, Manchester
|Popular items
|Plain Jane Sandwich
|$15.95
Fried chicken, cheddar, ranch, bacon, lettuce, tomato
|California Club Wrap
|$15.95
Grilled chicken, guac, cheese, lettuce, tom, bacon, mayo
|Build Your Own Burger!
|$12.95
8oz ground beef, lettuce, tomato
More about Rounders Bar and Grill
Rounders Bar and Grill
2323 Brown Avenue, Manchester
|Popular items
|Titos
|$6.50
|LG HAM GRINDER
|$9.00
|FALAFEL WRAP
|$9.00
More about The Crown Tavern
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Crown Tavern
99 Hanover Street, Manchester
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$8.00
Romaine Hearts, Garlic-Lemon Parmesan Dressing, Croutons
*Substitute Kale $2
|Pep n Honey Pizza
|$16.00
Pepperoni, Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Oregano, Spicy Honey Drizzle
|Quinoa Vegetable Burger
|$14.00
BBQ Sauce, caramelized onions, VT cheddar and crispy onions