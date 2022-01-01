Manchester bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Manchester restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Manchester

Boards & Brews image

 

Boards & Brews

941 Elm St, Manchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Tendies$11.00
Our house chicken tenders served with chips and our garlic parmesan ranch sauce
Turkey Avocado Club$13.00
Turkey, pulled bacon, avocado, Romaine lettuce, tomato, and mayo on your choice of bread.
Flavortown Fries$7.00
Our perfectly battered fries that will take you straight to flavortown. Check out our specialty fry options!
More about Boards & Brews
Buba Noodle Bar image

SOUPS • PHO • TAPAS • RAMEN • NOODLES

Buba Noodle Bar

36 Lowell St, Manchester

Avg 4.5 (701 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Miso Ramen$17.00
spicy miso tare, bok choy, kimchi, soft boiled egg, scallions, ramen broth, soy glazed chicken/pork belly
Buba Pho$100.00
Beef Noodle Soup. All soups are garnished with onions, cilantro and scallions
Spicy Fried Chicken Bao (2 baos)$12.50
house slaw, jalapeno, sriracha aioli
More about Buba Noodle Bar
Diz's Cafe image

 

Diz's Cafe

860 Elm Street, Manchester

Avg 4.5 (23 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Caesar Salad$8.99
Romaine, bacon, parmesan cheese, croutons, house made Caesar dressing. Add chicken (grilled or buttermilk fried), marinated steak, or seasoned garlic shrimp for an additional charge
Boring Billy Bacon Burger$13.99
Twin patties topped bacon and your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle on a brioche bun. Served with choice of one side
Southwest Chicken Sandwich$13.99
Buttermilk Fried or Seasoned Grilled Chicken, bacon, guacamole, jack and cheddar cheese, sriracha lime crema, lettuce and tomato on a potato roll. Served with choice of one side
More about Diz's Cafe
Shoppers at Indian Head image

 

Shoppers at Indian Head

20 Lake Ave, Manchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fingers$8.95
Clam Roll$15.95
Sicilian Cheese Pizza$11.95
More about Shoppers at Indian Head
Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse image

FRENCH FRIES

Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse

1050 Bicentennial Drive, Manchester

Avg 4.2 (1233 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fresco Bowl$15.99
Your choice of Grilled Chicken, Fajita Steak or Shrimp, Black Bean and Corn Salsa, Fresh Avocado, Served over Cilantro Lime Rice with a tangy Lime Crema and Charred Lime.
Nachos$10.99
A large portion of fresh tortilla chips with refried beans and all your favorite toppings.
Shorty's Favorite Quesadilla$12.99
Choice of Fajita Chicken or Beef, with grilled onions, peppers, green chilies and Cheddar/Jack Cheese
More about Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse
Campo Enoteca & Republic Cafe image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Campo Enoteca & Republic Cafe

969 Elm St, Manchester

Avg 4.7 (894 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Vegan Broccoli Pizza$16.00
Garlic-onion cashew cream, fried broccoli, crispy kale, pinenut parmesan, vegan chili aioli
V*
Dangerously good!
Hand-Cut Frites$9.00
Hand cut frites fried with capers, and tossed with an Aleppo and herb blend. Lemon Aioli.
Butternut Squash Ravioli$20.00
Roasted butternut in house made ravioli. Brown butter, sage & local cream sauce. Aleppo pepper.
Dangerously good.
More about Campo Enoteca & Republic Cafe
The Farm Bar & Grille image

BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Farm Bar & Grille

1181 Elm St, Manchester

Avg 3.9 (944 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Plain Jane Sandwich$15.95
Fried chicken, cheddar, ranch, bacon, lettuce, tomato
California Club Wrap$15.95
Grilled chicken, guac, cheese, lettuce, tom, bacon, mayo
Build Your Own Burger!$12.95
8oz ground beef, lettuce, tomato
More about The Farm Bar & Grille
Rounders Bar and Grill image

 

Rounders Bar and Grill

2323 Brown Avenue, Manchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Titos$6.50
LG HAM GRINDER$9.00
FALAFEL WRAP$9.00
More about Rounders Bar and Grill
McGarvey's image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

McGarvey's

1097 Elm St, Manchester

Avg 4.1 (448 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about McGarvey's
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Crown Tavern

99 Hanover Street, Manchester

Avg 4.5 (480 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Caesar Salad$8.00
Romaine Hearts, Garlic-Lemon Parmesan Dressing, Croutons
*Substitute Kale $2
Pep n Honey Pizza$16.00
Pepperoni, Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Oregano, Spicy Honey Drizzle
Quinoa Vegetable Burger$14.00
BBQ Sauce, caramelized onions, VT cheddar and crispy onions
More about The Crown Tavern
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Hanover Street Chophouse

149 Hanover Street 149 Hanover Street, Manchester

Avg 4.8 (4225 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Hanover Street Chophouse

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Manchester

Chicken Sandwiches

Caesar Salad

Tacos

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Wraps

Cheese Pizza

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Nachos

Map

More near Manchester to explore

Nashua

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Londonderry

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Derry

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Merrimack

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Hooksett

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Amherst

No reviews yet

Windham

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Concord

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston