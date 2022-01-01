Chicken salad in Manchester
Manchester restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Diz's Cafe
Diz's Cafe
860 Elm Street, Manchester
|Caesar Salad
|$8.99
Romaine, bacon, parmesan cheese, croutons, house made Caesar dressing. Add chicken (grilled or buttermilk fried), marinated steak, or seasoned garlic shrimp for an additional charge
|Boring Billy Bacon Burger
|$13.99
Twin patties topped bacon and your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle on a brioche bun. Served with choice of one side
|Southwest Chicken Sandwich
|$13.99
Buttermilk Fried or Seasoned Grilled Chicken, bacon, guacamole, jack and cheddar cheese, sriracha lime crema, lettuce and tomato on a potato roll. Served with choice of one side
More about Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse
Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse
1050 Bicentennial Drive, Manchester
|Fresco Bowl
|$15.99
Your choice of Grilled Chicken, Fajita Steak or Shrimp, Black Bean and Corn Salsa, Fresh Avocado, Served over Cilantro Lime Rice with a tangy Lime Crema and Charred Lime.
|Nachos
|$10.99
A large portion of fresh tortilla chips with refried beans and all your favorite toppings.
|Shorty's Favorite Quesadilla
|$12.99
Choice of Fajita Chicken or Beef, with grilled onions, peppers, green chilies and Cheddar/Jack Cheese