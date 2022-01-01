Chicken salad in Manchester

Manchester restaurants that serve chicken salad

Diz's Cafe image

 

Diz's Cafe

860 Elm Street, Manchester

Avg 4.5 (23 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Caesar Salad$8.99
Romaine, bacon, parmesan cheese, croutons, house made Caesar dressing. Add chicken (grilled or buttermilk fried), marinated steak, or seasoned garlic shrimp for an additional charge
Boring Billy Bacon Burger$13.99
Twin patties topped bacon and your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle on a brioche bun. Served with choice of one side
Southwest Chicken Sandwich$13.99
Buttermilk Fried or Seasoned Grilled Chicken, bacon, guacamole, jack and cheddar cheese, sriracha lime crema, lettuce and tomato on a potato roll. Served with choice of one side
More about Diz's Cafe
Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse image

 

Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse

1050 Bicentennial Drive, Manchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fresco Bowl$15.99
Your choice of Grilled Chicken, Fajita Steak or Shrimp, Black Bean and Corn Salsa, Fresh Avocado, Served over Cilantro Lime Rice with a tangy Lime Crema and Charred Lime.
Nachos$10.99
A large portion of fresh tortilla chips with refried beans and all your favorite toppings.
Shorty's Favorite Quesadilla$12.99
Choice of Fajita Chicken or Beef, with grilled onions, peppers, green chilies and Cheddar/Jack Cheese
More about Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse

