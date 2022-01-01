Fajitas in Manchester
Manchester restaurants that serve fajitas
La Carreta Mexican Restaurant
1875 south willow, Manchester
|Texas Fajitas
|$19.99
Beef, chicken and shrimp grilled with fresh bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and spices. Served with beans, topped with cheese, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomato. Served with flour or corn tortillas.
|Steak & Shrimp Fajitas
|$19.99
Beef and shrimp grilled with fresh bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and spices. Served with beans, topped with cheese, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomato. Served with flour or corn tortillas.
|Fish Fajitas
|$19.99
Strip of fish, grilled with green onions, tomatoes, yellow bell peppers, red peppers, summer squash, zucchini and onions served with beans topped with cheese, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and tomato. Choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse
1050 Bicentennial Drive, Manchester
|Veggie Fajitas
|$15.99
ALL FAJITAS SERVED OVER GRILLED PEPPERS & ONIONS ON A SIZZLING SKILLET. Served with a choice of Rice, Choice of Beans, Lettuce, Cheddar/Jack, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Salsa Fresca, and Warm Tortillas
|Portobello Fajitas
|$16.99
ALL FAJITAS SERVED OVER GRILLED PEPPERS & ONIONS ON A SIZZLING SKILLET. Served with a choice of Rice, Choice of Beans, Lettuce, Cheddar/Jack, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Salsa Fresca, and Warm Tortillas
|Chicken Fajitas
|$16.99
ALL FAJITAS SERVED OVER GRILLED PEPPERS & ONIONS ON A SIZZLING SKILLET. Served with a choice of Rice, Choice of Beans, Lettuce, Cheddar/Jack, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Salsa Fresca, and Warm Tortillas
La Carreta Hooksett Manchester
545 Hooksett Rd, Manchester
|Mixed Fajita (beef & chicken
|$16.99
|Chicken/Shrimp Fajita
|$17.99
|Vegetarian Fajita
|$14.99