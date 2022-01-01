Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp fajitas in Manchester

Manchester restaurants
Manchester restaurants that serve shrimp fajitas

La Carreta Mexican Restaurant image

 

La Carreta Mexican Restaurant

1875 south willow, Manchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak & Shrimp Fajitas$19.99
Beef and shrimp grilled with fresh bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and spices. Served with beans, topped with cheese, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomato. Served with flour or corn tortillas.
Chicken & Shrimp Fajitas$19.99
Strips of chicken and shrimp grilled with fresh bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and spices. Served with beans, topped with cheese, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomato. Served with flour or corn tortillas.
Shrimp Fajitas$19.99
Shrimp, grilled with green onions, tomatoes, yellow bell peppers, red peppers, summer squash, zucchini and onions served with beans topped with cheese, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and tomato. Choice of flour or corn tortillas.
More about La Carreta Mexican Restaurant
Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse image

FRENCH FRIES

Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse

1050 Bicentennial Drive, Manchester

Avg 4.2 (1233 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Fajitas$18.99
ALL FAJITAS SERVED OVER GRILLED PEPPERS & ONIONS ON A SIZZLING SKILLET. Served with a choice of Rice, Choice of Beans, Lettuce, Cheddar/Jack, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Salsa Fresca, and Warm Tortillas
More about Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse
La Carreta Hooksett Manchester image

FRENCH FRIES

La Carreta Hooksett Manchester

545 Hooksett Rd, Manchester

Avg 5 (13 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Fajita$18.50
More about La Carreta Hooksett Manchester

