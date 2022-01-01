Vegetable soup in Manchester
Manchester restaurants that serve vegetable soup
More about La Carreta Mexican Restaurant
La Carreta Mexican Restaurant
1875 south willow, Manchester
|Chicken Vegetable Soup
|$6.99
Our own chicken broth with chunks of chicken, zucchini, summer squash, potatoes, and carrots. Topped with rice.
More about La Carreta Hooksett Manchester
FRENCH FRIES
La Carreta Hooksett Manchester
545 Hooksett Rd, Manchester
|Chicken Vegetable Soup
|$6.99
More about Ubon Thai 2 Go
Ubon Thai 2 Go
679 Mast Road, Goffstown
|Veggie Coconut Soup (Tom Kha) Large 32oz
|$8.50
Coconut milk, galangal root, lime juice, onion, tomato, lemongrass, cilantro, scallion, mushrooms and kaffir leaves.
|Vegetable Rice Soup
|$5.95
|Veggie Tom Yum Soup Large 32oz
|$8.50
Hot and spicy Thai soup with lemongrass, kaffir leaves, lime juice, onion, tomato, scallion, cilantro and mushrooms.