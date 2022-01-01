Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Manchester

Manchester restaurants
Toast

Manchester restaurants that serve fish and chips

Elm House of Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Elm House of Pizza

102 Elm St., Manchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish and Chips$13.00
More about Elm House of Pizza
Item pic

 

Diz's Cafe

860 Elm Street, Manchester

Avg 4.5 (23 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fish & Chips$15.99
Deep-fried breaded Atlantic haddock with French fries and house made tartar sauce
More about Diz's Cafe
Firefly American Bistro and Bar image

 

Firefly American Bistro & Bar

22 Concord Street, Manchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish n' Chips$19.00
beer-battered local whitefish, french fries, cole slaw
More about Firefly American Bistro & Bar
Item pic

BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Farm Bar & Grille

1181 Elm St, Manchester

Avg 3.9 (944 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fish & Chips$19.95
Fried haddock served with fries
Kid's Fish & Chips$6.95
More about The Farm Bar & Grille

