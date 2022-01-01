Fish and chips in Manchester
Manchester restaurants that serve fish and chips
Elm House of Pizza
102 Elm St., Manchester
Fish and Chips
$13.00
Diz's Cafe
860 Elm Street, Manchester
Fish & Chips
$15.99
Deep-fried breaded Atlantic haddock with French fries and house made tartar sauce
Firefly American Bistro & Bar
22 Concord Street, Manchester
Fish n' Chips
$19.00
beer-battered local whitefish, french fries, cole slaw