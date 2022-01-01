Cheese fries in Manchester
Manchester restaurants that serve cheese fries
Caesario's Pizza and Subs
1057 Elm St, Manchester
|2 Chili Cheese Dogs & Sm fry (Copy)
|$11.49
Don Quijote
362 Union Street, Manchester
|Queso Frito and Yucca Frita - Fried cheese and Fried cassava
|$11.69
Fried tropical cheese with casava fries
La Carreta Mexican Restaurant
1875 south willow, Manchester
|Kids #6. Cheese Burger & Fries
Firefly American Bistro & Bar
22 Concord Street, Manchester
|Large Spinach & Fried Goat Cheese
|$14.00
Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Bacon, Marinated Olives, Toasted Pine Nuts, Sweet Tomato Dressing with Fried Goat Cheese
|Fried Goat Cheese Ball
|$2.00
|Small Spinach & Fried Goat Cheese
|$7.00
Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Bacon, Marinated Olives, Toasted Pine Nuts, Sweet Tomato Dressing with Fried Goat Cheese