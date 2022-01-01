Turkey clubs in Manchester
Manchester restaurants that serve turkey clubs
More about Boards & Brews
Boards & Brews
941 Elm St, Manchester
|Chicken Tendies
|$11.00
Our house chicken tenders served with chips and our garlic parmesan ranch sauce
|Turkey Avocado Club
|$13.00
Turkey, pulled bacon, avocado, Romaine lettuce, tomato, and mayo on your choice of bread.
|Flavortown Fries
|$7.00
Our perfectly battered fries that will take you straight to flavortown. Check out our specialty fry options!
More about Unity Cafe
FRENCH FRIES
Unity Cafe
3 Sundial Ave Suite 102S, Manchester
|California Turkey Club
|$10.00
Slow roasted turkey, bacon, green
leaf lettuce, tomatoes, fresh
avocado, alfalfa sprouts, mayo on
toasted multigrain bread
More about Waterworks Cafe
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Waterworks Cafe
250 Commercial St Suite 1004, Manchester
|California Turkey Club
|$11.00
Roasted Turkey, bacon, green leaf, sliced tomatoes, avocado, alfalfa sprouts and mayo on toasted multigrain bread.
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$8.50
Grilled chicken, Romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese, croutons On choice of wrap.
|Caesar Salad
|$6.00
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, our own toasted croutons, Caesar dressing