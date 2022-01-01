Manchester American restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Manchester

The Farm Bar & Grille image

BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Farm Bar & Grille

1181 Elm St, Manchester

Avg 3.9 (944 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Plain Jane Sandwich$15.95
Fried chicken, cheddar, ranch, bacon, lettuce, tomato
California Club Wrap$15.95
Grilled chicken, guac, cheese, lettuce, tom, bacon, mayo
Build Your Own Burger!$12.95
8oz ground beef, lettuce, tomato
More about The Farm Bar & Grille
Mint Bistro image

SUSHI

Mint Bistro

1105 Elm St, Manchester

Avg 4.6 (806 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Elm Street Maki$15.00
Spicy Crab, Cream Cheese, Scallion, Tempura Fried, Topped with Wasabi Tobiko, Side of Seaweed Salad and Ponzu
Asian Short Rib "Nachos"$15.00
(Available Vegetarian with Tofu) Tender Braised Beef Shortrib, Smoked Cheddar, Roasted Corn, Scallion, Red Onion, Thai Bird Chili, Napa Cabbage, Sesame, Mushrooms, Homemade Crispy Wontons, Spicy Sour Cream, Sweet Soy
Alaska$8.00
Salmon, Cucmber, Avocado, Caviar
More about Mint Bistro
Rounders Bar and Grill image

 

Rounders Bar and Grill

2323 Brown Avenue, Manchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Titos$6.50
LG HAM GRINDER$9.00
FALAFEL WRAP$9.00
More about Rounders Bar and Grill
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Crown Tavern

99 Hanover Street, Manchester

Avg 4.5 (480 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Caesar Salad$8.00
Romaine Hearts, Garlic-Lemon Parmesan Dressing, Croutons
*Substitute Kale $2
Pep n Honey Pizza$16.00
Pepperoni, Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Oregano, Spicy Honey Drizzle
Quinoa Vegetable Burger$14.00
BBQ Sauce, caramelized onions, VT cheddar and crispy onions
More about The Crown Tavern

