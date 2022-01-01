Manchester American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Manchester
More about The Farm Bar & Grille
BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Farm Bar & Grille
1181 Elm St, Manchester
|Popular items
|Plain Jane Sandwich
|$15.95
Fried chicken, cheddar, ranch, bacon, lettuce, tomato
|California Club Wrap
|$15.95
Grilled chicken, guac, cheese, lettuce, tom, bacon, mayo
|Build Your Own Burger!
|$12.95
8oz ground beef, lettuce, tomato
More about Mint Bistro
SUSHI
Mint Bistro
1105 Elm St, Manchester
|Popular items
|Elm Street Maki
|$15.00
Spicy Crab, Cream Cheese, Scallion, Tempura Fried, Topped with Wasabi Tobiko, Side of Seaweed Salad and Ponzu
|Asian Short Rib "Nachos"
|$15.00
(Available Vegetarian with Tofu) Tender Braised Beef Shortrib, Smoked Cheddar, Roasted Corn, Scallion, Red Onion, Thai Bird Chili, Napa Cabbage, Sesame, Mushrooms, Homemade Crispy Wontons, Spicy Sour Cream, Sweet Soy
|Alaska
|$8.00
Salmon, Cucmber, Avocado, Caviar
More about Rounders Bar and Grill
Rounders Bar and Grill
2323 Brown Avenue, Manchester
|Popular items
|Titos
|$6.50
|LG HAM GRINDER
|$9.00
|FALAFEL WRAP
|$9.00
More about The Crown Tavern
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Crown Tavern
99 Hanover Street, Manchester
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$8.00
Romaine Hearts, Garlic-Lemon Parmesan Dressing, Croutons
*Substitute Kale $2
|Pep n Honey Pizza
|$16.00
Pepperoni, Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Oregano, Spicy Honey Drizzle
|Quinoa Vegetable Burger
|$14.00
BBQ Sauce, caramelized onions, VT cheddar and crispy onions