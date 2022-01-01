Manchester Mediterranean restaurants you'll love
Caesario's Pizza and Subs
1057 Elm St, Manchester
|Popular items
|Steak & Cheese
|$10.99
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$9.99
|16" Cheese
|$11.99
SOUPS • PHO • TAPAS • RAMEN • NOODLES
Buba Noodle Bar
36 Lowell St, Manchester
|Popular items
|Spicy Miso Ramen
|$17.00
spicy miso tare, bok choy, kimchi, soft boiled egg, scallions, ramen broth, soy glazed chicken/pork belly
|Buba Pho
|$100.00
Beef Noodle Soup. All soups are garnished with onions, cilantro and scallions
|Spicy Fried Chicken Bao (2 baos)
|$12.50
house slaw, jalapeno, sriracha aioli
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Campo Enoteca & Republic Cafe
969 Elm St, Manchester
|Popular items
|Vegan Broccoli Pizza
|$16.00
Garlic-onion cashew cream, fried broccoli, crispy kale, pinenut parmesan, vegan chili aioli
Dangerously good!
|Hand-Cut Frites
|$9.00
Hand cut frites fried with capers, and tossed with an Aleppo and herb blend. Lemon Aioli.
|Butternut Squash Ravioli
|$20.00
Roasted butternut in house made ravioli. Brown butter, sage & local cream sauce. Aleppo pepper.
Dangerously good.
