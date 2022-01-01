Winthrop restaurants you'll love
More about Piccolo Piatti / Pomona
Piccolo Piatti / Pomona
5 Crest Avenue, Winthrop
|Popular items
|House special Salad
|$14.95
Mixed greens served with tomatoes, red onions, artichoke hearts, & fresh mozzarella in a creamy balsamic house dressing.
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$12.95
Chicken Cutlet tossed with romaine lettuce and bleu cheese in Buffalo dressing.
|Chicken Parm Panini
|$10.95
Chicken cutlet topped with marinara sauce and provolone cheese pressed in a panini.
More about La Siesta Restaurante
BURRITOS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
La Siesta Restaurante
70 Woodside Ave, Winthrop
|Popular items
|Chips
|$2.25
|SIDE Guac
|$2.50
|TACO La Carte
|$3.00
More about The Winthrop Arms Hotel & Restaurant
The Winthrop Arms Hotel & Restaurant
130 Grovers Ave, Winthrop
|Popular items
|Arms Steak Tips
|$24.00
The Legendary Marinade used by the Piz reincarnated to create the Arms mouthwatering Steak Tips. Served with a potato & vegetable of choice
|Doc's Chicken Pot Pie with 1 Side
|$15.00
This Chicken Pot Pie comes with the option of 1 Side.
|Arms Wings
|$10.00
Marinated in the Doc's Secret Sauce these wings are the Arms next big hit! Order on Wednesdays and use promo code: WINGS for 1/2 off!
More about Beraka Juice
SMOOTHIES
Beraka Juice
46 Woodside Avenue, Winthrop
|Popular items
|passion bowl
organic pitaya | organic strawberry | organic banana topped with organic granola | organic coconut chips
|power
|$8.25
organic banana | almond butter | organic cacao | almond mylk | maple syrup
|victorious
|$6.25
local almond butter | organic apples | organic cacao nibs | organic cinnamon
More about 90 Degrees
90 Degrees
77 Revere St, Winthrop
|Popular items
|Caramelized Cauliflower
|$10.00
Over savory remoulade with Parmigiana cheese
|Crispy Duck Roll
|$9.00
Stuffed with napa cabbage, carrots, onions, drizzled with a house-made BBQ sauce
|Pear cranberry salad
|$12.00
Pear slices with blue cheese crumble, toasted cashews and cranberry vinaigrette
More about Nourish @ Katie's Kitchen
Nourish @ Katie's Kitchen
2 Michaels Mall, Winthrop
|Popular items
|Grilled Steak & Pear Bowl
|$13.95
Grilled Flank Steak, Warm Quinoa, Grilled Pears, Grilled Asparagus, Grilled Red Onion, Bacon, Blueberries, Blue Cheese Crumples. Served w. warm Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Gluten Free – Soy Free – Nut Free
|Bacon, Egg & Honey Brunch Potato
|$13.50
Egg, over sweet potato with bacon and a honey drizzle. Served with purple potato honey hash.
Gluten Free - Nut Free
More about Thai Taki
Thai Taki
10 Putnam Street, Michaels Mall unit7, Winthrop
|Popular items
|Pad Thai
|$9.95
Stir-fried rice noodle with scrambled egg, bean sprouts, and chives seasoned with palm sugar, fish sauce, tamarind juice topped with crushed peanuts with your choices of meat
|Pad See Ew
|$9.95
Stir-fried wide rice noodles and Chinese broccoli with black soy sauce and your choices of meat
|Drunken Noodle
|$9.95
Spicy stir-fried wide rice noodles with vegetables with your choices of meat