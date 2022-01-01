Winthrop restaurants you'll love

Winthrop's top cuisines

American
Italian
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Juice & Smoothies
Must-try Winthrop restaurants

Piccolo Piatti / Pomona image

 

Piccolo Piatti / Pomona

5 Crest Avenue, Winthrop

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
House special Salad$14.95
Mixed greens served with tomatoes, red onions, artichoke hearts, & fresh mozzarella in a creamy balsamic house dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.95
Chicken Cutlet tossed with romaine lettuce and bleu cheese in Buffalo dressing.
Chicken Parm Panini$10.95
Chicken cutlet topped with marinara sauce and provolone cheese pressed in a panini.
More about Piccolo Piatti / Pomona
La Siesta Restaurante image

BURRITOS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

La Siesta Restaurante

70 Woodside Ave, Winthrop

Avg 4.4 (649 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chips$2.25
SIDE Guac$2.50
TACO La Carte$3.00
More about La Siesta Restaurante
The Winthrop Arms Hotel & Restaurant image

 

The Winthrop Arms Hotel & Restaurant

130 Grovers Ave, Winthrop

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Arms Steak Tips$24.00
The Legendary Marinade used by the Piz reincarnated to create the Arms mouthwatering Steak Tips. Served with a potato & vegetable of choice
Doc's Chicken Pot Pie with 1 Side$15.00
This Chicken Pot Pie comes with the option of 1 Side.
Arms Wings$10.00
Marinated in the Doc's Secret Sauce these wings are the Arms next big hit! Order on Wednesdays and use promo code: WINGS for 1/2 off!
More about The Winthrop Arms Hotel & Restaurant
Beraka Juice image

SMOOTHIES

Beraka Juice

46 Woodside Avenue, Winthrop

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
passion bowl
organic pitaya | organic strawberry | organic banana topped with organic granola | organic coconut chips
power$8.25
organic banana | almond butter | organic cacao | almond mylk | maple syrup
victorious$6.25
local almond butter | organic apples | organic cacao nibs | organic cinnamon
More about Beraka Juice
90 Degrees image

 

90 Degrees

77 Revere St, Winthrop

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Caramelized Cauliflower$10.00
Over savory remoulade with Parmigiana cheese
Crispy Duck Roll$9.00
Stuffed with napa cabbage, carrots, onions, drizzled with a house-made BBQ sauce
Pear cranberry salad$12.00
Pear slices with blue cheese crumble, toasted cashews and cranberry vinaigrette
More about 90 Degrees
Nourish @ Katie's Kitchen image

 

Nourish @ Katie's Kitchen

2 Michaels Mall, Winthrop

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Grilled Steak & Pear Bowl$13.95
Grilled Flank Steak, Warm Quinoa, Grilled Pears, Grilled Asparagus, Grilled Red Onion, Bacon, Blueberries, Blue Cheese Crumples. Served w. warm Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Gluten Free – Soy Free – Nut Free
Bacon, Egg & Honey Brunch Potato$13.50
Egg, over sweet potato with bacon and a honey drizzle. Served with purple potato honey hash.
Gluten Free - Nut Free
More about Nourish @ Katie's Kitchen
Antique Table Restaurant image

PIZZA

Antique Table Restaurant

19 Crest Avenue, Winthrop

Avg 4.7 (605 reviews)
Takeout
More about Antique Table Restaurant
Thai Taki image

 

Thai Taki

10 Putnam Street, Michaels Mall unit7, Winthrop

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pad Thai$9.95
Stir-fried rice noodle with scrambled egg, bean sprouts, and chives seasoned with palm sugar, fish sauce, tamarind juice topped with crushed peanuts with your choices of meat
Pad See Ew$9.95
Stir-fried wide rice noodles and Chinese broccoli with black soy sauce and your choices of meat
Drunken Noodle$9.95
Spicy stir-fried wide rice noodles with vegetables with your choices of meat
More about Thai Taki

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Somerville

Avg 4.5 (84 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Malden

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Saugus

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Melrose

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Revere

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)
