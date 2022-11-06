- Home
The Winthrop Arms Hotel & Restaurant
130 Grovers Ave
Winthrop, MA 02152
Adult Bevvys To-Go!
Espresso Martini for 2
There's no X in Espresso! Add ice, shake and serve! About 12 ounces of Arms Espresso Vodka, Chocolate Liquor, Baileys and Vanilla vodka for your sanity!
Asian Pear Martini for 2
A blend of Pear Vodka, Green Apple, Cranberry and Parrot Bay that will have you feeling like you’re in the Bahamas!
Blueberry Martini for 2
Just add Ice, shake and serve! About 12 ounces of Van Gogh Acai Vodka, Fresh Blueberries and the Arms Lemonade for you to enjoy!
Makers Manhattan for 2
Just add Ice, shake and serve! About 12 ounces of Makers Mark, Bitters, Sweet Vermouth and 2 Luxardo Cherries for you to enjoy!
Arms Margarita for 2
Tequila! Just add Ice, shake and serve! About 12 ounces of Agave Tequila, Triple Sec, Lime Juice and House Sour with a Pair of limes to give you that beachy feeling at home!
Casey's Comfort Foods
Cooked Doc's Chicken Pot Pie with 1 side
This Chicken Pot Pie comes cooked with the option of 1 Side.
10x12 Tray of Chicken Pot Pie
A tray of Chicken Pot Pie that usually feeds 7-10 people!
Cooked Chicken Pot Pie by itself
Comes with just the pie no sides. If you want a side of mashed order the "Doc's Chicken Pot Pie" and select your side there :)
Uncooked Docs Pot Pie (for Refrigerator or Freezer)
Uncooked Chicken Pot Pie that comes with instructions so you can cook it at a later date. Good in the fridge for up to 4 days, Freezer 9 months - Double Cooking time
Uncooked Macaroni & Cheese
Our Famous Mac & Cheese uncooked for you to heat up at your convenience.
Cooked Macaroni & Cheese
Our Famous Macaroni & Cheese blended together with 6 different cheeses that will have you hooked!
Cooked Macaroni & Cheese w/Buffalo Chicken
Our Famous Macaroni & Cheese blended together with 6 different cheeses and chopped Buffalo Chicken.
Cooked Macaroni & Cheese w/Bacon
Our Famous Macaroni & Cheese blended together with 6 different cheeses and shredded bacon.
Turkey Dinner
All the Fixings! Turkey, Stuffing, Mashed Potatoes & Butternut Squash with Cranberry sauce. Or select your own sides!
3 Uncooked Pies 2 Uncooked Mac & Cheese’s
Bundle and Save! Take advantage and cook on your own time!
Starters
Arms Wings
Marinated in the Doc's Secret Sauce these wings are the Arms next big hit! Order on Wednesdays and use promo code: WINGS for 1/2 off!
Baked Stuffed Mushrooms
Quarter dollar sized mushrooms stuffed with the arms house stuffing, my god are they good!
Blackened Chicken Quesadilla
One of our blackened Bell and Evans chicken breasts in a tortilla with shredded mozzarella cheese.
BLACKENED CHICKEN QUESADILLA
Blackened Chicken Quesadilla perfect for one or to split!
Buffalo Battered Cauliflower
Battered NOT BREADED Buffalo Cauliflower!
Cheese And Crackers
Our famous pub cheese with Pepperidge Farm crackers. Do yourself a favor and get 2!
Chicken Fingers
5 golden brown chicken fingers to get you going! Served with duck sauce.
Coconut Shrimp
5 Coconut battered Shrimp Cocktail deep fried and served with Honey Ginger sauce
Fried Clam Appetizer
The best Fried Clams in the city!
Fried Ravioli
Enjoy bite size Mozzarella served with our own Marinara
Macaroni & Cheese
Our Famous Macaroni & Cheese blended together with 6 different cheeses that will have you hooked!
Macaroni & Cheese Uncooked
Our Famous Mac & Cheese uncooked for you to heat up at your convenience.
Macaroni & Cheese w/Bacon
Our Famous Macaroni & Cheese blended together with 6 different cheeses and shredded bacon.
Macaroni & Cheese w/Buffalo Chicken
Our Famous Macaroni & Cheese blended together with 6 different cheeses and chopped Buffalo Chicken.
Mozzarella Sticks
Breaded Mozzarella Cheese served with our house marinara sauce.
MUSSELS APPETIZER
Onion Rings
Enjoy a mountain of our fresh breaded onion rings lightly battered and sure to please!
Potato Wedges the Old Way
Old Fashioned! Fried Potato wedges in the middle of our pub cheese topped with bacon. Yum!
Stuffed Quahogs
Two Jumbo Stuffed Quahog Clams! These are plain but order the Quahog Casino to add bacon or the Trio to have 1 Casino, 1 Garlic & 1 Cajun Quahog!
Quahogs Casino
Two Jumbo Stuffed Quahogs topped with Applewood Smoked Bacon.
Quahogs Trio
3 Quahogs! 1 Cajun, 1 Garlic & 1 Casino (Bacon topped) Quahog! The biggest hit at the Arms!
3 Quahog Casino
SHRIMP COCKTAIL
Our Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail served with homemade cocktail sauce now available to order by the Shrimp!
Scallops Wrapped In Bacon
Buckle up and enjoy Sweet Day Boat Scallops wrapped in Applewood Smoked Bacon.
Quart Of Cheese
Quart Of Dressing
Tuna Tartare Appetizer
(3 PER ORDER) FRESH CHOPPED TUNA AND ZUCCHINI ON TOP OF A CRISPY WONTON
Soup & Salads
Bowl Of French Onion Soup
Bowl Of Chowder
Bowl Chicken Escarole
Arms Caesar Salad
A mountain of Chopped Iceberg & Romaine hearts tossed with our house Caesar dressing & Parmesan Cheese with homemade Croutains
Arugula Salad
House Salad
Mediteranean Salad
Mixed Greens Salad
A beautiful green blend of Baby Spinach, Beets, Carrots, Cherry Tomatoes, & Walnuts
Spinach Salad
Baby Spinach, Cherry Tomatoes and all things green :)
Cup Chowder
A smaller cup of Chowdah. Do yourself a favor, get the bowl!
Burgers & Sandwiches
All American Cheeseburger
Juicy Homemade 100% Certified Black Angus Beef Burgers served with Fries.
Bacon Blue Cheeseburger
Our beautiful 1/2 pound Certified Angus Beef Burger topped with all the good stuff & Bleu Cheese Crumble. Comes with Fries
Doc's House Burger
NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH
FRIED CHICKEN BREAST TOSSED IN NASHVILLE HOT SAUCE ON A BRIOCHE BUN WITH LETTUCE, TOMATO & ONION SERVED WITH FRENCH FRIES
Caprese Chicken Sandwich
Entrees
Arms Grilled Chicken
2 free range Chicken Breasts air chilled and brought up with no antibiotics. Served with a potato & vegetable of choice.
Arms Lamb Chops
A pair of Double Thick Lamb Chops nice and tender. Please note they take a little longer to cook. served with a potato & vegetable of choice.
Arms Steak Tips
The Legendary Marinade used by the Piz reincarnated to create the Arms mouthwatering Steak Tips. Served with a potato & vegetable of choice
Chicken Amanda
Chicken just the way we like it! topped with Mozzarella cheese, Asparagus & Mushrooms in our white wine sauce next to a potato of choice. Pairs best with Mashed Potatoes. Pictured here loaded with Pepper 😃
Veal Amanda
Chicken Parmesan
A taste of the North End! A perfect breaded cutlet topped with Mozzarella Cheese over a bed of pasta of your choice. Pictured here over Angel Hair
Veal Parmesan
Chicken Under A Brick
A HALF ROASTED CHICKEN COOKED UNDER A BRICK FOR A CRISPY OUTSIDE AND TENDER MIDDLE. SERVED WITH 2 SIDES
Doc's Chicken Pot Pie with 1 Side
This Chicken Pot Pie comes with the option of 1 Side.
Haddock (Baked, Broiled, Fried or Blackened)
Haddock Caprese
Fresh Atlantic Haddock served in our old fashion Baked, Broiled or Caprese Style (we recommend) topped with Basil, Mozzarella & Tomatoes. Comes with a potato & vegetable of choice.
MACARONI & CHEESE DINNER
A big ole Casserole dish of our famous Mac & Cheese. Perfect for cold nights when you're just craving it!
Prime Sirloin Steak
Certified Black Angus Prime 14oz Sirloin Steak. As good as any steakhouse in Boston! Served topped with Garlic Butter next to a potato & vegetable of choice.
Pork Chops
Pictured Blackened. A long time local favorite, two Double-Thick Pork Chops over a Potato & Vegetable of choice.
Uncooked Docs Pot Pie
Uncooked Chicken Pot Pie that comes with instructions so you can cook it at a later date. Good in the fridge for up to 4 days, Freezer 9 months - Double Cooking time
Salmon
Pictured Blackened over Spinach/Lemon Brown Rice. Available Pan Seared, A beautiful healthy 8oz Piece of Salmon always Fresh!
Scallops
Broiled, Baked Stuffed, Fried or Blackened to your liking! Fresh Day Boat Scallops served beside a potato and vegetable of choice.
Seafood Platter
Always Fresh Haddock, Day Boat Scallops & Shrimp Baked, Broiled, Blackened or Fried to your liking and served next to two sides.
Doc's Chicken Pot Pie To-Go
Comes with just the pie no sides. If you want a side of mashed order the "Doc's Chicken Pot Pie" and select your side there :)
Seafood Scampi
A blend of Scallops & Shrimp in our Scampi Sauce in a bed of Linguine or Angel Hair with Broccoli
Shrimp
Broiled, Baked Stuffed, Fried or Blackened to your liking! Jumbo Shrimp served beside a potato and vegetable of choice.
Shrimp And Scallops
Broiled, Baked Stuffed, Fried or Blackened to your liking! A perfect combo of sweetness from the Sea featuring fresh Day Boat Scallops with Jumbo Shrimp served beside a potato and vegetable of choice.
Shrimp Scampi
Our Arms Scampi with Shrimp & Broccoli tossed in Garlic, Butter & Oil with Yanes' special cheese.
Turkey Dinner
All the Fixings! Turkey, Stuffing, Mashed Potatoes & Butternut Squash with Cranberry sauce. Or select your own sides!
Veal Louise
Our breaded Veal Cutlet available 2 ways topped with Parmesan & Marinara or Louise which is stuffed with fresh Broccoli, Almonds, and Swiss Cheese. Topped off with Mozzarella Cheese, White wine Mushroom Sauce
Veggie Stir Fry
Plain Chicken Cutlet
Specials
FRIED CALAMARI APP
A mountain of Tail and Ring Calamari! Served with our homemade chipotle Mayo aioli and house marinara sauce.
Bowl Of French Onion Soup
CAPRESE SALAD STARTER
TOMATOS, OIL, BUFFALLO MOZZARELLA, DRIZZLED WITH A BALSAMIC GLAZE
Lobster Pie
LOBSTER TRIO
A-Prime Rib
Our Famous Fred Flinstone Cut of beef served with a house salad and potato of choice. Feel free to add Shrimp or Scallops to make it a massive Surf & Turf!
15oz Veal Chop Special
MILANESE: BABY ARUGULA & CHOPPED TOMATOES WITH LEMON OR PARMESAN: TOPPED WITH MOZZARELLA CHEESE WITH ANGEL HAIR IN OUR HOUSE MARINARA
Lamb Shank
OVER A POUND OF BRAISED LAMB ON THE BONE SERVED OVER A VEGETABLE PURÉE AND MASHED POTATOES
PEI Mussels Fra Diavolo
MUSSELS in a bed of Linguine with Spinach and tossed in our House Fra Diavolo
LOBSTER MAC & CHEESE
CHOPPED SIRLOIN
Side Dishes
Childrens' Menu
DESSERT
ADD A LA MODE
BIRTHDAY CAKES
CHEESECAKE
CHEESECAKE W/STRAWBERRIES
CHOCO CHIP COOKIES
CHOCOLATE MOUSSE
GRAPE NUT CUSTARD
LEMONCELLO CAKE
STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE
TIRAMISU
VANILLA ICE CREAM
HOT FUDGE SUNDAY
Carrot Cake
Spimoni
Special Dessert
Trays
Big Tray of Chicken Pot Pie For 6
A tray of our famous Pot Pie! 10x12 sure enough to feed a bunch! (8-12)
Tray of Mac & Cheese For 8
10x12 Tray of Doc’s famous Mac & Cheese sure to please!
Chicken Parm Tray For 6
A tray of 5 breaded cutlets topped with mozzarella cheese, marinara and Parmesan cheese over a big bed of linguine! Perfect to feed the family!
25 Wings
25 of our mouthwatering wings, perfect to mix and match with a Quesadilla!
50 Wings Tray
50 of our mouth watering marinated Wings! See for yourself why they’re flying at the bar!
Big Tray of Mashed Potatoes For 8
Big Tray of Squash For 8
Small Tray of Mashed Potatoes For 4
Small Tray of Squash For 4
Small Tray of Stuffing For 4
Tray Of Ceasar
Richies Mac Cheese
30 STEAK TIP TRAY
TURKEY DINNER TRAY For 10
Tray Of Raviolis
4 Garlic 4 Cajun 12 Casino Quahogs
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Quality American food at a more than reasonable price right in your backyard! Relaxing atmosphere with famous dishes and cocktails that always leave you wanting more!
130 Grovers Ave, Winthrop, MA 02152