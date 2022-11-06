Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream

The Winthrop Arms Hotel & Restaurant

130 Grovers Ave

Winthrop, MA 02152

Order Again

Popular Items

Cooked Doc's Chicken Pot Pie with 1 side
Cooked Chicken Pot Pie by itself
Arms Wings

Adult Bevvys To-Go!

The best of the Arms Cocktail list to go! Perfect to take home to your shakers, all you have to do is add ice and shake or stir to your liking!
Espresso Martini for 2

Espresso Martini for 2

$18.00

There's no X in Espresso! Add ice, shake and serve! About 12 ounces of Arms Espresso Vodka, Chocolate Liquor, Baileys and Vanilla vodka for your sanity!

Asian Pear Martini for 2

Asian Pear Martini for 2

$18.00

A blend of Pear Vodka, Green Apple, Cranberry and Parrot Bay that will have you feeling like you’re in the Bahamas!

Blueberry Martini for 2

Blueberry Martini for 2

$18.00

Just add Ice, shake and serve! About 12 ounces of Van Gogh Acai Vodka, Fresh Blueberries and the Arms Lemonade for you to enjoy!

Makers Manhattan for 2

Makers Manhattan for 2

$18.00

Just add Ice, shake and serve! About 12 ounces of Makers Mark, Bitters, Sweet Vermouth and 2 Luxardo Cherries for you to enjoy!

Arms Margarita for 2

Arms Margarita for 2

$18.00

Tequila! Just add Ice, shake and serve! About 12 ounces of Agave Tequila, Triple Sec, Lime Juice and House Sour with a Pair of limes to give you that beachy feeling at home!

Casey's Comfort Foods

The Quick and easy way to order exactly what you want! Whether its a Pot Pie Cooked, or uncooked to eat within 4 days we make it easy!
Cooked Doc's Chicken Pot Pie with 1 side

Cooked Doc's Chicken Pot Pie with 1 side

$16.00

This Chicken Pot Pie comes cooked with the option of 1 Side.

10x12 Tray of Chicken Pot Pie

$50.00

A tray of Chicken Pot Pie that usually feeds 7-10 people!

Cooked Chicken Pot Pie by itself

Cooked Chicken Pot Pie by itself

$11.00

Comes with just the pie no sides. If you want a side of mashed order the "Doc's Chicken Pot Pie" and select your side there :)

Uncooked Docs Pot Pie (for Refrigerator or Freezer)

Uncooked Docs Pot Pie (for Refrigerator or Freezer)

$11.00

Uncooked Chicken Pot Pie that comes with instructions so you can cook it at a later date. Good in the fridge for up to 4 days, Freezer 9 months - Double Cooking time

Uncooked Macaroni & Cheese

Uncooked Macaroni & Cheese

$10.00

Our Famous Mac & Cheese uncooked for you to heat up at your convenience.

Cooked Macaroni & Cheese

Cooked Macaroni & Cheese

$11.00

Our Famous Macaroni & Cheese blended together with 6 different cheeses that will have you hooked!

Cooked Macaroni & Cheese w/Buffalo Chicken

$16.00

Our Famous Macaroni & Cheese blended together with 6 different cheeses and chopped Buffalo Chicken.

Cooked Macaroni & Cheese w/Bacon

$14.00

Our Famous Macaroni & Cheese blended together with 6 different cheeses and shredded bacon.

Turkey Dinner

Turkey Dinner

$19.00

All the Fixings! Turkey, Stuffing, Mashed Potatoes & Butternut Squash with Cranberry sauce. Or select your own sides!

3 Uncooked Pies 2 Uncooked Mac & Cheese’s

$45.00

Bundle and Save! Take advantage and cook on your own time!

Starters

Appetizers
Arms Wings

Arms Wings

$10.00

Marinated in the Doc's Secret Sauce these wings are the Arms next big hit! Order on Wednesdays and use promo code: WINGS for 1/2 off!

Baked Stuffed Mushrooms

Baked Stuffed Mushrooms

$10.00

Quarter dollar sized mushrooms stuffed with the arms house stuffing, my god are they good!

Blackened Chicken Quesadilla

Blackened Chicken Quesadilla

$11.00

One of our blackened Bell and Evans chicken breasts in a tortilla with shredded mozzarella cheese.

BLACKENED CHICKEN QUESADILLA

BLACKENED CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$12.00

Blackened Chicken Quesadilla perfect for one or to split!

Buffalo Battered Cauliflower

Buffalo Battered Cauliflower

$10.00

Battered NOT BREADED Buffalo Cauliflower!

Cheese And Crackers

Cheese And Crackers

$1.00

Our famous pub cheese with Pepperidge Farm crackers. Do yourself a favor and get 2!

Chicken Fingers

$9.00

5 golden brown chicken fingers to get you going! Served with duck sauce.

Coconut Shrimp

$16.00

5 Coconut battered Shrimp Cocktail deep fried and served with Honey Ginger sauce

Fried Clam Appetizer

Fried Clam Appetizer

$19.00

The best Fried Clams in the city!

Fried Ravioli

$9.00

Enjoy bite size Mozzarella served with our own Marinara

Macaroni & Cheese

Macaroni & Cheese

$11.00

Our Famous Macaroni & Cheese blended together with 6 different cheeses that will have you hooked!

Macaroni & Cheese Uncooked

Macaroni & Cheese Uncooked

$11.00

Our Famous Mac & Cheese uncooked for you to heat up at your convenience.

Macaroni & Cheese w/Bacon

$13.00

Our Famous Macaroni & Cheese blended together with 6 different cheeses and shredded bacon.

Macaroni & Cheese w/Buffalo Chicken

$16.00

Our Famous Macaroni & Cheese blended together with 6 different cheeses and chopped Buffalo Chicken.

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Breaded Mozzarella Cheese served with our house marinara sauce.

MUSSELS APPETIZER

$12.00
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$9.00

Enjoy a mountain of our fresh breaded onion rings lightly battered and sure to please!

Potato Wedges the Old Way

$10.00

Old Fashioned! Fried Potato wedges in the middle of our pub cheese topped with bacon. Yum!

Stuffed Quahogs

Stuffed Quahogs

$11.00

Two Jumbo Stuffed Quahog Clams! These are plain but order the Quahog Casino to add bacon or the Trio to have 1 Casino, 1 Garlic & 1 Cajun Quahog!

Quahogs Casino

$12.00

Two Jumbo Stuffed Quahogs topped with Applewood Smoked Bacon.

Quahogs Trio

Quahogs Trio

$16.00

3 Quahogs! 1 Cajun, 1 Garlic & 1 Casino (Bacon topped) Quahog! The biggest hit at the Arms!

3 Quahog Casino

$16.00

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$3.00

Our Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail served with homemade cocktail sauce now available to order by the Shrimp!

Scallops Wrapped In Bacon

$19.00

Buckle up and enjoy Sweet Day Boat Scallops wrapped in Applewood Smoked Bacon.

Quart Of Cheese

$7.00

Quart Of Dressing

$4.00
Tuna Tartare Appetizer

Tuna Tartare Appetizer

$22.00Out of stock

(3 PER ORDER) FRESH CHOPPED TUNA AND ZUCCHINI ON TOP OF A CRISPY WONTON

Soup & Salads

Soups and Large Salads
Bowl Of French Onion Soup

Bowl Of French Onion Soup

$10.00

Bowl Of Chowder

$10.00

Bowl Chicken Escarole

$10.00Out of stock

Arms Caesar Salad

$12.00

A mountain of Chopped Iceberg & Romaine hearts tossed with our house Caesar dressing & Parmesan Cheese with homemade Croutains

Arugula Salad

$14.00

House Salad

$11.00

Mediteranean Salad

$13.00
Mixed Greens Salad

Mixed Greens Salad

$12.00

A beautiful green blend of Baby Spinach, Beets, Carrots, Cherry Tomatoes, & Walnuts

Spinach Salad

$12.00

Baby Spinach, Cherry Tomatoes and all things green :)

Cup Chowder

Cup Chowder

$7.00

A smaller cup of Chowdah. Do yourself a favor, get the bowl!

Burgers & Sandwiches

Deluxe Burgers
All American Cheeseburger

All American Cheeseburger

$16.00

Juicy Homemade 100% Certified Black Angus Beef Burgers served with Fries.

Bacon Blue Cheeseburger

Bacon Blue Cheeseburger

$17.00

Our beautiful 1/2 pound Certified Angus Beef Burger topped with all the good stuff & Bleu Cheese Crumble. Comes with Fries

Doc's House Burger

$16.00

NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH

$16.00

FRIED CHICKEN BREAST TOSSED IN NASHVILLE HOT SAUCE ON A BRIOCHE BUN WITH LETTUCE, TOMATO & ONION SERVED WITH FRENCH FRIES

Caprese Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Entrees

Our full list of entrees

Arms Grilled Chicken

$21.00

2 free range Chicken Breasts air chilled and brought up with no antibiotics. Served with a potato & vegetable of choice.

Arms Lamb Chops

$32.00

A pair of Double Thick Lamb Chops nice and tender. Please note they take a little longer to cook. served with a potato & vegetable of choice.

Arms Steak Tips

Arms Steak Tips

$26.00

The Legendary Marinade used by the Piz reincarnated to create the Arms mouthwatering Steak Tips. Served with a potato & vegetable of choice

Chicken Amanda

Chicken Amanda

$23.00

Chicken just the way we like it! topped with Mozzarella cheese, Asparagus & Mushrooms in our white wine sauce next to a potato of choice. Pairs best with Mashed Potatoes. Pictured here loaded with Pepper 😃

Veal Amanda

$28.00
Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$23.00

A taste of the North End! A perfect breaded cutlet topped with Mozzarella Cheese over a bed of pasta of your choice. Pictured here over Angel Hair

Veal Parmesan

$28.00
Chicken Under A Brick

Chicken Under A Brick

$26.00

A HALF ROASTED CHICKEN COOKED UNDER A BRICK FOR A CRISPY OUTSIDE AND TENDER MIDDLE. SERVED WITH 2 SIDES

Doc's Chicken Pot Pie with 1 Side

Doc's Chicken Pot Pie with 1 Side

$17.00

This Chicken Pot Pie comes with the option of 1 Side.

Haddock (Baked, Broiled, Fried or Blackened)

$25.00
Haddock Caprese

Haddock Caprese

$25.00

Fresh Atlantic Haddock served in our old fashion Baked, Broiled or Caprese Style (we recommend) topped with Basil, Mozzarella & Tomatoes. Comes with a potato & vegetable of choice.

MACARONI & CHEESE DINNER

MACARONI & CHEESE DINNER

$16.00

A big ole Casserole dish of our famous Mac & Cheese. Perfect for cold nights when you're just craving it!

Prime Sirloin Steak

Prime Sirloin Steak

$39.00

Certified Black Angus Prime 14oz Sirloin Steak. As good as any steakhouse in Boston! Served topped with Garlic Butter next to a potato & vegetable of choice.

Pork Chops

Pork Chops

$29.00

Pictured Blackened. A long time local favorite, two Double-Thick Pork Chops over a Potato & Vegetable of choice.

Uncooked Docs Pot Pie

Uncooked Docs Pot Pie

$11.00

Uncooked Chicken Pot Pie that comes with instructions so you can cook it at a later date. Good in the fridge for up to 4 days, Freezer 9 months - Double Cooking time

Salmon

Salmon

$28.00

Pictured Blackened over Spinach/Lemon Brown Rice. Available Pan Seared, A beautiful healthy 8oz Piece of Salmon always Fresh!

Scallops

Scallops

$32.00

Broiled, Baked Stuffed, Fried or Blackened to your liking! Fresh Day Boat Scallops served beside a potato and vegetable of choice.

Seafood Platter

Seafood Platter

$32.00

Always Fresh Haddock, Day Boat Scallops & Shrimp Baked, Broiled, Blackened or Fried to your liking and served next to two sides.

Doc's Chicken Pot Pie To-Go

Doc's Chicken Pot Pie To-Go

$11.00

Comes with just the pie no sides. If you want a side of mashed order the "Doc's Chicken Pot Pie" and select your side there :)

Seafood Scampi

$28.00

A blend of Scallops & Shrimp in our Scampi Sauce in a bed of Linguine or Angel Hair with Broccoli

Shrimp

$26.00

Broiled, Baked Stuffed, Fried or Blackened to your liking! Jumbo Shrimp served beside a potato and vegetable of choice.

Shrimp And Scallops

$32.00

Broiled, Baked Stuffed, Fried or Blackened to your liking! A perfect combo of sweetness from the Sea featuring fresh Day Boat Scallops with Jumbo Shrimp served beside a potato and vegetable of choice.

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$25.00

Our Arms Scampi with Shrimp & Broccoli tossed in Garlic, Butter & Oil with Yanes' special cheese.

Turkey Dinner

Turkey Dinner

$19.00

All the Fixings! Turkey, Stuffing, Mashed Potatoes & Butternut Squash with Cranberry sauce. Or select your own sides!

Veal Louise

$28.00

Our breaded Veal Cutlet available 2 ways topped with Parmesan & Marinara or Louise which is stuffed with fresh Broccoli, Almonds, and Swiss Cheese. Topped off with Mozzarella Cheese, White wine Mushroom Sauce

Veggie Stir Fry

Veggie Stir Fry

$17.00

Plain Chicken Cutlet

$19.00

Specials

FRIED CALAMARI APP

FRIED CALAMARI APP

$16.00

A mountain of Tail and Ring Calamari! Served with our homemade chipotle Mayo aioli and house marinara sauce.

Bowl Of French Onion Soup

Bowl Of French Onion Soup

$10.00
CAPRESE SALAD STARTER

CAPRESE SALAD STARTER

$11.00

TOMATOS, OIL, BUFFALLO MOZZARELLA, DRIZZLED WITH A BALSAMIC GLAZE

Lobster Pie

$32.00

LOBSTER TRIO

$32.00
A-Prime Rib

A-Prime Rib

$44.00

Our Famous Fred Flinstone Cut of beef served with a house salad and potato of choice. Feel free to add Shrimp or Scallops to make it a massive Surf & Turf!

15oz Veal Chop Special

15oz Veal Chop Special

$34.00Out of stock

MILANESE: BABY ARUGULA & CHOPPED TOMATOES WITH LEMON OR PARMESAN: TOPPED WITH MOZZARELLA CHEESE WITH ANGEL HAIR IN OUR HOUSE MARINARA

Lamb Shank

$34.00

OVER A POUND OF BRAISED LAMB ON THE BONE SERVED OVER A VEGETABLE PURÉE AND MASHED POTATOES

PEI Mussels Fra Diavolo

$19.00

MUSSELS in a bed of Linguine with Spinach and tossed in our House Fra Diavolo

LOBSTER MAC & CHEESE

$25.00

CHOPPED SIRLOIN

$21.00

Side Dishes

Side Butternut Squash

$5.00

Side Grilled Asparagus

$9.00

Side Handcut Onion Rings

$9.00

Side Homemade Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Side House Salad

$4.00

Side French Fries

$9.00

Rice

$3.50

Sautee Mixed Vegetables

$5.00

Sauteed Broccoli

$5.00

Baked Potato

$6.00

SAUTEED SPINACH

$5.00

ANY Pasta Dish

$10.00

Sice Sauce

$0.50

Childrens' Menu

Kids Chicken Fingers

$10.00

KIDS PASTA PLATE

$10.00

Kids Hot Dog

$10.00

Kids Macaroni & Cheese

$10.00

Kids Burger

$10.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$10.00

Kids Turkey Dinner

$10.00

DESSERT

ADD A LA MODE

$3.00

BIRTHDAY CAKES

$16.00

CHEESECAKE

$10.00

CHEESECAKE W/STRAWBERRIES

$11.00

CHOCO CHIP COOKIES

$9.00

CHOCOLATE MOUSSE

$9.00

GRAPE NUT CUSTARD

$9.00

LEMONCELLO CAKE

$9.00

STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE

$10.00

TIRAMISU

$9.00

VANILLA ICE CREAM

$6.00

HOT FUDGE SUNDAY

$9.00

Carrot Cake

$10.00

Spimoni

$8.00

Special Dessert

$12.00

Trays

Trays of all the best of the Arms! Try our newly famous Arms Wings and Blackened Quesadillas! 😃😃
Big Tray of Chicken Pot Pie For 6

Big Tray of Chicken Pot Pie For 6

$50.00

A tray of our famous Pot Pie! 10x12 sure enough to feed a bunch! (8-12)

Tray of Mac & Cheese For 8

Tray of Mac & Cheese For 8

$40.00

10x12 Tray of Doc’s famous Mac & Cheese sure to please!

Chicken Parm Tray For 6

Chicken Parm Tray For 6

$45.00

A tray of 5 breaded cutlets topped with mozzarella cheese, marinara and Parmesan cheese over a big bed of linguine! Perfect to feed the family!

25 Wings

25 Wings

$20.00

25 of our mouthwatering wings, perfect to mix and match with a Quesadilla!

50 Wings Tray

50 Wings Tray

$35.00

50 of our mouth watering marinated Wings! See for yourself why they’re flying at the bar!

Big Tray of Mashed Potatoes For 8

$30.00

Big Tray of Squash For 8

$30.00

Small Tray of Mashed Potatoes For 4

$10.00

Small Tray of Squash For 4

$15.00

Small Tray of Stuffing For 4

$10.00

Tray Of Ceasar

$30.00

Richies Mac Cheese

$5.25Out of stock

30 STEAK TIP TRAY

$140.00

TURKEY DINNER TRAY For 10

$160.00

Tray Of Raviolis

$35.00

4 Garlic 4 Cajun 12 Casino Quahogs

$100.00

Glasses

Winthrop Arms Wine Glass

$3.95

Winthrop Arms Beer Glass

$3.95

Sweatshirts\Hats

Docs Pot Pies Hat

Docs Pot Pies Hat

$25.00

One of the more comfortable hats you’ve seen people wearing around town! Grab yours today!

SMALL NAVY

SMALL NAVY

$40.00Out of stock
MEDIUM NAVY

MEDIUM NAVY

$40.00
LARGE NAVY

LARGE NAVY

$40.00Out of stock
XL NAVY

XL NAVY

$40.00
XXL NAVY

XXL NAVY

$40.00

SMALL BLACK

$40.00Out of stock

MEDIUM BLACK

$40.00Out of stock

XL BLACK

$40.00Out of stock

XXL BLACK

$40.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Quality American food at a more than reasonable price right in your backyard! Relaxing atmosphere with famous dishes and cocktails that always leave you wanting more!

Website

Location

130 Grovers Ave, Winthrop, MA 02152

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
The Winthrop Arms Hotel & Restaurant image
The Winthrop Arms Hotel & Restaurant image
Main pic

