Everett restaurants you'll love

Alfredo's Italian Kitchen
336 Ferry Street, Everett
Popular items
Carbonara Pasta
|$9.99
Your choice of meat sautéed in creamy Alfredo sauce with green peas over your choice of pasta
Broccoli Alfredo Pasta
|$9.99
In creamy Alfredo butter sauce, topped with Parmigiana cheese over your choice of pasta
Large Cheese Pizza
|$10.99
Rita's Catering
1935 Revere Beach Parkway, Everett
Popular items
Beef Fajita
|$12.95
Mixed Greens with Black Beans, Grilled Corn, Tortilla Strips, Jack Cheese & Tomato Chipotle Dressing
7 Layer Bar
|$2.50
Homemade Assortment of Fruit, Nuts and White Chocolate Chunks, Perfectly Layered Together
Chicken Parmesan
|$12.95
Breaded Chicken Breast, Smothered in our Signature Marinara Sauce, Topped with Melted Cheese, Served over Penne Pasta
Chicken and Rice Guys Toast Now
79 Ferry St Everett, medford
Popular items
Regular Halal Chicken
|$9.35
The original, OG, handrubbed, Halal-style meat from the street.
Regular Tofu
|$9.35
Veggie lovers rejoice! Our tasty tofu is hand-rubbed with the same spice rub we use on our chicken, then baked and served with our tomato / cucumber blend!
Mountain Halal Chicken
|$14.95
Extra chicken, extra rice, extra pita... only attempt if you're one hungry #motherclucker!
ZUZUMO:MO
291 Main Street, Everett
Popular items
Chicken Tikka Masala
|$15.99
Marinated grilled chicken breast cooked in cashew based creamy sauce along with onion and tomato sauce for perfect blend of sweet and spicyy taste
New Road Style- C MO:MO
|$15.99
Fried MO:MO (Dumplings) sautéed with onions, bell pepper, red chili sauce and Sichuan pepper.
Street Style Samosa (2 Pieces)
|$1.99
Fried pastry filled with a savory spiced potatoes, onions, peas, cheeseserved with Tamarind and Green (Cilantro based) sauce on the side