Everett restaurants you'll love

Go
Everett restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Everett

Everett's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Caterers
Latin American
Scroll right

Must-try Everett restaurants

Alfredo's Italian Kitchen image

 

Alfredo's Italian Kitchen

336 Ferry Street, Everett

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Carbonara Pasta$9.99
Your choice of meat sautéed in creamy Alfredo sauce with green peas over your choice of pasta
Broccoli Alfredo Pasta$9.99
In creamy Alfredo butter sauce, topped with Parmigiana cheese over your choice of pasta
Large Cheese Pizza$10.99
More about Alfredo's Italian Kitchen
Rita's Catering image

 

Rita's Catering

1935 Revere Beach Parkway, Everett

Avg 3.5 (65 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Beef Fajita$12.95
Mixed Greens with Black Beans, Grilled Corn, Tortilla Strips, Jack Cheese & Tomato Chipotle Dressing
7 Layer Bar$2.50
Homemade Assortment of Fruit, Nuts and White Chocolate Chunks, Perfectly Layered Together
Chicken Parmesan$12.95
Breaded Chicken Breast, Smothered in our Signature Marinara Sauce, Topped with Melted Cheese, Served over Penne Pasta
More about Rita's Catering
Chicken and Rice Guys Toast Now image

 

Chicken and Rice Guys Toast Now

79 Ferry St Everett, medford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Regular Halal Chicken$9.35
The original, OG, handrubbed, Halal-style meat from the street.
Regular Tofu$9.35
Veggie lovers rejoice! Our tasty tofu is hand-rubbed with the same spice rub we use on our chicken, then baked and served with our tomato / cucumber blend!
Mountain Halal Chicken$14.95
Extra chicken, extra rice, extra pita... only attempt if you're one hungry #motherclucker!
More about Chicken and Rice Guys Toast Now
ZUZUMO:MO image

 

ZUZUMO:MO

291 Main Street, Everett

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Tikka Masala$15.99
Marinated grilled chicken breast cooked in cashew based creamy sauce along with onion and tomato sauce for perfect blend of sweet and spicyy taste
New Road Style- C MO:MO$15.99
Fried MO:MO (Dumplings) sautéed with onions, bell pepper, red chili sauce and Sichuan pepper.
Street Style Samosa (2 Pieces)$1.99
Fried pastry filled with a savory spiced potatoes, onions, peas, cheeseserved with Tamarind and Green (Cilantro based) sauce on the side
More about ZUZUMO:MO
Map

More near Everett to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (140 restaurants)

Somerville

Avg 4.5 (84 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Medford

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Malden

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Melrose

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Revere

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston