ZUZUMO:MO
291 Main Street
Everett, MA 02149
Starter
French Fries (Vegan)
Deep fried crispy potatoes served with Ketchup on the side.
Spring Roll (Vegan)
Vegetable fritters, mildly spiced wrapped in thin flour wrappers deeply fried served with tamarind and green sauce on the side.
Mozarella Sticks (Veg)
Cheese coated in a breaded crumb mixture and deeply fried for crispy taste served with ranch on the side.
Calamri
Deep fried breaded calamari. Served with Chipotle Mayo on the side.
Onion Rings (Vegan)
Deep fried breaded onion rings. Served with Chipotle Mayo on the side.
Veg Platter
Served with pakora, samosa, spring rolls, french fries, onion rings and veg MOMO and served with Ketchup, MOMO Sauce, Green Chatney (Cilantro based) and Tamarind Sauce
Non- Veg Platter
Served with Samosa, Spring Rolls, Wings (Plain, BBQ, Buffalo), MOMO (Chicken, Pork, Veg), French Fries,Shrimp Tempora and served with Ketchup, MOMO Sauce, Green Chatney (Cilantro based) and Tamarind Sauce
Zuzu's Street Style
Vegetable Pakora
Savory vegetable fritters, mildly spiced, dipped in a homemade batter and deep fried. Served with tamarind and mint sauce on the side.
Paneer Pakora
Paneer fritters, mildly spiced, dipped in a homemade batter and deep fried. Served with tamarind and Cilantro sauce on the side.
Shrimp Tempora
Shrimp, mildly spiced, dipped in a homemade batter and deep fried.
Street Style Haku Choila
Boneless chicken marinated in herbs, grilled in tandoori oven and ZuZu flavorful spices.
Street Style Samosa (2 Pieces)
Fried pastry filled with a savory spiced potatoes, onions, peas, cheeseserved with Tamarind and Green (Cilantro based) sauce on the side
Samosa Chat
Samosa Topped with Seasoned Garbanzo beans with Yoguurt. Chuutney and Spices
Street Style Chowmein
Wings
Plain Fried Wings
Fried chicken wings with chef’s special spices/masala comes with ZuZu special and tamarind sauce.
BBQ Fried Wings
Fried chicken wings tossed in bbq sauce and comes with ranch or blue cheese on the side.
Buffalo Fried Wings
Fried chicken wings tossed in buffalo sauce and comes with ranch or blue cheese on the side
Mad Chili Wings
Chicken Wings marinated in herbs grilled in tandoori oven and cooked with onion, bell pepper, red chili and Sichuan pepper tossed in chili sauce.
ZuZu Style Tandoori Masala Wings
Chicken Wings marinated in herb grilled in tandoori oven
Chicken Lollipop
Frenched chicken winglet. The meat is cut loose from the bone end and pushed down creating a lollipop appearance. Served with Chipotle Mayo
Wednesday Wings Special (Wings & Coke)
Wings of your choice Plain/ BBQ/ Buffalo and a Can of Soda.
ZUZU's Chili
Chicken Chili
Boneless chicken marinated in herb grilled in tandoori oven and cooked with onion, bell pepper and Sichuan pepper.
Shrimp Chili
Shrimp sautéed with onion, bell pepper, red chilies and Sichuan pepper.
Potato Chili (Vegan)
Sautéed with onion, potato, red chili and Sichuan pepper.
Paneer Cili (Veg)
Paneer sautéed with onion, red pepper, green pepper and Sichuan pepper.
Chicken 65
Boneless chicken marinated in herb grilled in tandoori oven and cooked with onion, bell pepper and Sichuan pepper for a flavorful tangy taste.
Gobi Manchurian (Vegan)
Marinated deep fried cauliflower marinated in herbs and spices cooked with onion, bell pepper and Sichuan pepper
MO:MO
Steam MO:MO
Steamed MO:MO (dumplings) marinated in ZuZu special spices stuffed in flour and steamed to perfection served with special tomato-based sauces
New Road Style- C MO:MO
Fried MO:MO (Dumplings) sautéed with onions, bell pepper, red chili sauce and Sichuan pepper.
Jhol MO:MO
Steamed MO:MO (dumplings) served with tomato and soybean Based Soup
Ramen MO:MO
Steamed MO:MO (Dumplings) marinated in ZuZu special spices stuffed in flour and dipped into hot soup and Ramen Noodle
Deep Fried MO:MO
MO:MO (dumplings) marinated in ZuZu special spices stuffed in flour and Deep Fried to perfection served with special tomato-based sauces.
Kothey MO:MO
Steamed MO:MO (Dumplings) marinated in ZuZu special spices stuffed in flour and pan fried for the light crispy taste
MO:MO Tikka Masla
Choice of Chicken, Pork or Veg MO:MO dipped into cashew based creamy sauce along with onion and tomato sauce for a perfect blend of sweet and spicy taste. Comes with 6 MO:MOs
Tato Jhol MO:MO
Steamed MO:MO (Dumplings) marinated in ZuZu special spices stuffed in flour and dipped into zuzu's special HOT AND SPICY soup
MONDAY MOMO MADNESS
Choice of Chicken, Pork or Veg steam MO:MO and a Can Soda for only $7.99
Frozen Momo
Biryani
Chicken Biryani
Basmati rice flavored and cooked with Chicken in chef's special biryani Masala
Shrimp Biryani
Basmati rice flavored and cooked with shrimp in chef's special biryani Masala. Served with Raita (dish made with yogurt and spice powder, herbs) & veggies like cucumbers, carrots and lemon.
Vegetable Biryani
Basmati rice flavored and cooked with mix vegetable in chef's special biryani Masalas
Paneer Biryani (Veg)
Basmati rice flavor and cooked with paneer in chef's special biryani Masala. Served with Raita (dish made with yogurt and spice powder, herbs) & veggies like cucumbers, carrots and lemon.
Khasi Biryani (Goat Meat)
Basmati rice flavored and cooked with goat in chef's special biryani Masala. Goat meat comes with bone. Served with Raita (dish made with yogurt and spice powder, herbs) & veggies like cucumbers, carrots and lemon.
ZUZU House Special Biryani
Basmati rice flavored and cooked with Chicken and Shrimp in chef's special biryani Masala. Served with Raita (dish made with yogurt and spice powder, herbs) & veggies like cucumbers, carrots and lemon.
Curry Dish
Chicken Curry
Tender piece of boneless chicken breast and thigh cooked with a traditional spices served with side of rice
Goat Curry
Goat meat prepared with chef's special sauce and blended with traditional spices. Served with side of rice
Shrimp Curry
Shrimp cooked with traditional herbs tossed in chef's special Sauce. Served with side of rice
Chicken Tikka Masala
Marinated grilled chicken breast cooked in cashew based creamy sauce along with onion and tomato sauce for perfect blend of sweet and spicy taste. Served with side of rice
Chicken Chili Masala
Chicken cooked with green chili, bell pepper, onion and ZUZU's special masala. Served with side of rice
Paneer Makhani
Paneer cooked in a tomato based gravy, rich in butter with creamy cashew sauce. Served with side of rice
Butter Chicken
Marinated grilled chicken breast cooked in tomato based gravy, rich in butter with creamy cashew sauce. Served with side of rice
Aloo Cauli
Cauliflower and potato sautéed in spice with tomato, onion and ginger. Served with side of rice
Malai Kofta
Vegetarian dish with balls (kofta) made of potato and paneer deep fried and served with a creamy and spiced tomato based curry. Served with side of rice
Tandoori
Chicken Sekuwa
Chicken marinated in yogurt with ginger, garlic an herbs
Tandoori Chicken
Chicken marinated in curd, oil and a variety of Indian spices
Chicken Seekh Kabab
Succulent kebabs made from tender meat, masalas and seasoning and put on a skewer and grilled golden in Tandoori Oven.
Naan
Rice
Kids Meal
Steam MO:MO- Kids (5 Pieces)
Steamed MO:MO (dumplings) marinated in ZuZu special spices stuffed in flour and steamed to perfection served with special tomato-based sauces
Chicken Fried Rice- Kids
Basmati rice cooked with vegetable and chicken tossed in soy sauce
Plain Fried Rice- Kids
Basmati rice cooked with vegetable tossed in soy sauce
ZUZU Fried Chicken- Kids
ZUZU Style Chicken Finters served with Ketchup on the side
French Fries- Kids
Deep fried crispy potatoes served with Ketchup on the side.
Samosa- Kids (1Piece)
Fried pastry filled with a savory spiced potatoes, onions, peas, cheeseserved with Tamarind and Green (Cilantro based) sauce on the side
Dessert
Tres Leche
A very light sponge cake soaked in three different kinds of milk. Topped with our homemade cinnamon whipped cream
Yomari (2 Pieces)
A Newah delicacy of steamed dumpling made of rice flour filled with sweet and nutty filling.
Brownie
Fudgy Homemade Chocolate Brownie topped with Chocolate sauuce and a side of vanilla ice cream
Ras Malai (3 Pieces)
Fresh homemade cheese patties, cooked in a milk syrup, almonds and nuts.
Gulab Jamun (2 Pieces)
Indian fried dough soaked in rose-flavored syrup.