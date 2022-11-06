Restaurant header imageView gallery

ZUZUMO:MO

review star

No reviews yet

291 Main Street

Everett, MA 02149

Order Again

Popular Items

Steam MO:MO
Garlic Naan
Chicken Tikka Masala

Starter

French Fries (Vegan)

French Fries (Vegan)

$5.50

Deep fried crispy potatoes served with Ketchup on the side.

Spring Roll (Vegan)

Spring Roll (Vegan)

$7.99

Vegetable fritters, mildly spiced wrapped in thin flour wrappers deeply fried served with tamarind and green sauce on the side.

Mozarella Sticks (Veg)

Mozarella Sticks (Veg)

$6.99

Cheese coated in a breaded crumb mixture and deeply fried for crispy taste served with ranch on the side.

Calamri

Calamri

$13.49Out of stock

Deep fried breaded calamari. Served with Chipotle Mayo on the side.

Onion Rings (Vegan)

Onion Rings (Vegan)

$7.99

Deep fried breaded onion rings. Served with Chipotle Mayo on the side.

Veg Platter

Veg Platter

$18.99

Served with pakora, samosa, spring rolls, french fries, onion rings and veg MOMO and served with Ketchup, MOMO Sauce, Green Chatney (Cilantro based) and Tamarind Sauce

Non- Veg Platter

Non- Veg Platter

$21.99

Served with Samosa, Spring Rolls, Wings (Plain, BBQ, Buffalo), MOMO (Chicken, Pork, Veg), French Fries,Shrimp Tempora and served with Ketchup, MOMO Sauce, Green Chatney (Cilantro based) and Tamarind Sauce

Zuzu's Street Style

Vegetable Pakora

Vegetable Pakora

$6.49

Savory vegetable fritters, mildly spiced, dipped in a homemade batter and deep fried. Served with tamarind and mint sauce on the side.

Paneer Pakora

$7.49Out of stock

Paneer fritters, mildly spiced, dipped in a homemade batter and deep fried. Served with tamarind and Cilantro sauce on the side.

Shrimp Tempora

Shrimp Tempora

$11.49

Shrimp, mildly spiced, dipped in a homemade batter and deep fried.

Street Style Haku Choila

Street Style Haku Choila

$12.99

Boneless chicken marinated in herbs, grilled in tandoori oven and ZuZu flavorful spices.

Street Style Samosa (2 Pieces)

Street Style Samosa (2 Pieces)

$6.99

Fried pastry filled with a savory spiced potatoes, onions, peas, cheeseserved with Tamarind and Green (Cilantro based) sauce on the side

Samosa Chat

Samosa Chat

$11.99

Samosa Topped with Seasoned Garbanzo beans with Yoguurt. Chuutney and Spices

Street Style Chowmein

$14.99Out of stock

Wings

Plain Fried Wings

Plain Fried Wings

Fried chicken wings with chef’s special spices/masala comes with ZuZu special and tamarind sauce.

BBQ Fried Wings

BBQ Fried Wings

Fried chicken wings tossed in bbq sauce and comes with ranch or blue cheese on the side.

Buffalo Fried Wings

Buffalo Fried Wings

Fried chicken wings tossed in buffalo sauce and comes with ranch or blue cheese on the side

Mad Chili Wings

$15.99

Chicken Wings marinated in herbs grilled in tandoori oven and cooked with onion, bell pepper, red chili and Sichuan pepper tossed in chili sauce.

ZuZu Style Tandoori Masala Wings

ZuZu Style Tandoori Masala Wings

$15.99

Chicken Wings marinated in herb grilled in tandoori oven

Chicken Lollipop

Chicken Lollipop

$16.99

Frenched chicken winglet. The meat is cut loose from the bone end and pushed down creating a lollipop appearance. Served with Chipotle Mayo

Wednesday Wings Special (Wings & Coke)

Wednesday Wings Special (Wings & Coke)

$7.99

Wings of your choice Plain/ BBQ/ Buffalo and a Can of Soda.

ZUZU's Chili

Chicken Chili

Chicken Chili

$15.99

Boneless chicken marinated in herb grilled in tandoori oven and cooked with onion, bell pepper and Sichuan pepper.

Shrimp Chili

Shrimp Chili

$16.99

Shrimp sautéed with onion, bell pepper, red chilies and Sichuan pepper.

Potato Chili (Vegan)

$12.99

Sautéed with onion, potato, red chili and Sichuan pepper.

Paneer Cili (Veg)

Paneer Cili (Veg)

$16.99

Paneer sautéed with onion, red pepper, green pepper and Sichuan pepper.

Chicken 65

Chicken 65

$15.99

Boneless chicken marinated in herb grilled in tandoori oven and cooked with onion, bell pepper and Sichuan pepper for a flavorful tangy taste.

Gobi Manchurian (Vegan)

Gobi Manchurian (Vegan)

$14.99

Marinated deep fried cauliflower marinated in herbs and spices cooked with onion, bell pepper and Sichuan pepper

MO:MO

Steam MO:MO

Steam MO:MO

Steamed MO:MO (dumplings) marinated in ZuZu special spices stuffed in flour and steamed to perfection served with special tomato-based sauces

New Road Style- C MO:MO

New Road Style- C MO:MO

$15.99

Fried MO:MO (Dumplings) sautéed with onions, bell pepper, red chili sauce and Sichuan pepper.

Jhol MO:MO

Jhol MO:MO

Steamed MO:MO (dumplings) served with tomato and soybean Based Soup

Ramen MO:MO

Ramen MO:MO

$16.99

Steamed MO:MO (Dumplings) marinated in ZuZu special spices stuffed in flour and dipped into hot soup and Ramen Noodle

Deep Fried MO:MO

Deep Fried MO:MO

MO:MO (dumplings) marinated in ZuZu special spices stuffed in flour and Deep Fried to perfection served with special tomato-based sauces.

Kothey MO:MO

Kothey MO:MO

$14.99

Steamed MO:MO (Dumplings) marinated in ZuZu special spices stuffed in flour and pan fried for the light crispy taste

MO:MO Tikka Masla

MO:MO Tikka Masla

$17.99

Choice of Chicken, Pork or Veg MO:MO dipped into cashew based creamy sauce along with onion and tomato sauce for a perfect blend of sweet and spicy taste. Comes with 6 MO:MOs

Tato Jhol MO:MO

Tato Jhol MO:MO

Steamed MO:MO (Dumplings) marinated in ZuZu special spices stuffed in flour and dipped into zuzu's special HOT AND SPICY soup

MONDAY MOMO MADNESS

MONDAY MOMO MADNESS

$7.99

Choice of Chicken, Pork or Veg steam MO:MO and a Can Soda for only $7.99

Frozen Momo

Biryani

Chicken Biryani

Chicken Biryani

$17.99

Basmati rice flavored and cooked with Chicken in chef's special biryani Masala

Shrimp Biryani

Shrimp Biryani

$19.99

Basmati rice flavored and cooked with shrimp in chef's special biryani Masala. Served with Raita (dish made with yogurt and spice powder, herbs) & veggies like cucumbers, carrots and lemon.

Vegetable Biryani

Vegetable Biryani

$16.99

Basmati rice flavored and cooked with mix vegetable in chef's special biryani Masalas

Paneer Biryani (Veg)

Paneer Biryani (Veg)

$19.99

Basmati rice flavor and cooked with paneer in chef's special biryani Masala. Served with Raita (dish made with yogurt and spice powder, herbs) & veggies like cucumbers, carrots and lemon.

Khasi Biryani (Goat Meat)

Khasi Biryani (Goat Meat)

$20.99

Basmati rice flavored and cooked with goat in chef's special biryani Masala. Goat meat comes with bone. Served with Raita (dish made with yogurt and spice powder, herbs) & veggies like cucumbers, carrots and lemon.

ZUZU House Special Biryani

ZUZU House Special Biryani

$21.99

Basmati rice flavored and cooked with Chicken and Shrimp in chef's special biryani Masala. Served with Raita (dish made with yogurt and spice powder, herbs) & veggies like cucumbers, carrots and lemon.

Curry Dish

Served with a side of Basmati Rice
Chicken Curry

Chicken Curry

$15.99

Tender piece of boneless chicken breast and thigh cooked with a traditional spices served with side of rice

Goat Curry

Goat Curry

$19.99

Goat meat prepared with chef's special sauce and blended with traditional spices. Served with side of rice

Shrimp Curry

Shrimp Curry

$18.99

Shrimp cooked with traditional herbs tossed in chef's special Sauce. Served with side of rice

Chicken Tikka Masala

Chicken Tikka Masala

$17.99

Marinated grilled chicken breast cooked in cashew based creamy sauce along with onion and tomato sauce for perfect blend of sweet and spicy taste. Served with side of rice

Chicken Chili Masala

$17.99

Chicken cooked with green chili, bell pepper, onion and ZUZU's special masala. Served with side of rice

Paneer Makhani

Paneer Makhani

$17.99

Paneer cooked in a tomato based gravy, rich in butter with creamy cashew sauce. Served with side of rice

Butter Chicken

Butter Chicken

$17.99

Marinated grilled chicken breast cooked in tomato based gravy, rich in butter with creamy cashew sauce. Served with side of rice

Aloo Cauli

$15.99

Cauliflower and potato sautéed in spice with tomato, onion and ginger. Served with side of rice

Malai Kofta

Malai Kofta

$17.99

Vegetarian dish with balls (kofta) made of potato and paneer deep fried and served with a creamy and spiced tomato based curry. Served with side of rice

Tandoori

Chicken Sekuwa

Chicken Sekuwa

$18.99

Chicken marinated in yogurt with ginger, garlic an herbs

Tandoori Chicken

Tandoori Chicken

$16.99

Chicken marinated in curd, oil and a variety of Indian spices

Chicken Seekh Kabab

Chicken Seekh Kabab

$18.99Out of stock

Succulent kebabs made from tender meat, masalas and seasoning and put on a skewer and grilled golden in Tandoori Oven.

Naan

Plain Naan

Plain Naan

$4.49

Naan stuffed with paneer (fresh cheese)

Garlic Naan

Garlic Naan

$4.99

Traditional Naan brushed with ghee, crushed garlic and chopped cilantro

Chilli Naan

$4.99

Paneer Naan

$5.99

Cheese naan

$5.99

Onion naan

$4.99

Rice

Plain Rice

$3.49

Plain basmati rice

Fried rice

$5.99

Basmati rice cooked with vegetable tossed in soy sauce

Peas Pulau

$5.49

Basmati rice cooked with green peas

Lemon Rice

Lemon Rice

$5.99

Basmati rice cooked with fresh lemon

Jira Rice

$4.99

Basmati rice cooked with cumin

Kids Meal

Steam MO:MO- Kids (5 Pieces)

Steam MO:MO- Kids (5 Pieces)

$5.99

Steamed MO:MO (dumplings) marinated in ZuZu special spices stuffed in flour and steamed to perfection served with special tomato-based sauces

Chicken Fried Rice- Kids

$5.49

Basmati rice cooked with vegetable and chicken tossed in soy sauce

Plain Fried Rice- Kids

Plain Fried Rice- Kids

$4.49

Basmati rice cooked with vegetable tossed in soy sauce

ZUZU Fried Chicken- Kids

$6.99

ZUZU Style Chicken Finters served with Ketchup on the side

French Fries- Kids

French Fries- Kids

$5.49

Deep fried crispy potatoes served with Ketchup on the side.

Samosa- Kids (1Piece)

Samosa- Kids (1Piece)

$2.99

Fried pastry filled with a savory spiced potatoes, onions, peas, cheeseserved with Tamarind and Green (Cilantro based) sauce on the side

Dessert

Tres Leche

Tres Leche

$9.99

A very light sponge cake soaked in three different kinds of milk. Topped with our homemade cinnamon whipped cream

Yomari (2 Pieces)

Yomari (2 Pieces)

$11.49Out of stock

A Newah delicacy of steamed dumpling made of rice flour filled with sweet and nutty filling.

Brownie

Brownie

$8.99

Fudgy Homemade Chocolate Brownie topped with Chocolate sauuce and a side of vanilla ice cream

Ras Malai (3 Pieces)

Ras Malai (3 Pieces)

$4.99

Fresh homemade cheese patties, cooked in a milk syrup, almonds and nuts.

Gulab Jamun (2 Pieces)

Gulab Jamun (2 Pieces)

$4.99

Indian fried dough soaked in rose-flavored syrup.

Beverage

Coke 2 Liter

$3.99