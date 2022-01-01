Medford restaurants you'll love

Medford restaurants
Toast
  /
  Medford

Must-try Medford restaurants

Pikaichi image

RAMEN • NOODLES

Pikaichi

123-125 Boston Ave, Medford

Avg 4.9 (537 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Small Curry Rice$3.99
Japanese style curry rice.
Veggie Spicy Miso$10.49
🌶Homemade Spicy Miso flavored Ramen with broth made from kelp. Served with noodles, topped with fried tofu, corn, wakame seaweed, veggie hot oil, chili strings and scallions.
*Please note that the noodles contain egg.
*Veggie Spicy Miso contains peanuts.
Spicy Miso$9.99
🌶Homemade Spicy Miso flavored Ramen with broth made from chicken, pork and vegetable. Served with noodles, topped with tender sliced pork, veggie hot oil, corn, chili string and scallions.
*Spicy Miso Ramen contains peanuts.
Consumer pic

BAGELS

Goldilox Bagels

186 Winthrop St, Medford

Avg 4.8 (362 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bagel + Spread [DO]$2.00
Toasted bagel with cream cheese or butter. Add Lox or tomato or onion or avocado if you'd like! ***Limited varieties of bagels, we may need to substitute*** We still don't have tomato or onion, sorry!
Just Right Breakfast Sandwich$7.25
Our perfect Breakfast SW: 2 eggs over-hard + Bacon or Sausage or Avocado + American or Cheddar [+50¢]. Served on a toasted, buttered bagel. No meat and/or no cheese available as well as GF Options [add $1]. 25¢ per sandwich goes to our weekly Lox Love organization.
Just Right Breakfast Sandwich [DO]$7.25
Classic Breakfast Sandwich: 2 eggs over-hard + bacon or sausage + american or cheddar [+50¢]. Served on a toasted, buttered bagel. No meat and/or no cheese available too. 25¢ per sandwich goes to our weekly Lox Love organization. ***Limited varieties of bagels, WE MAY NEED TO SUBSTITUTE***
Yoki Medford image

 

Yoki Medford

62 STATION LNDG, Medford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Shrimp Tempura Maki$9.50
Shrimp tempura with cucumber and sweet soy sauce.
Hawaii Maki$18.50
Shrimp tempura roll topped with fresh sliced tuna and mixture of tempura flakes, spicy mayo, crabstick and tobiko. Glazed with pineapple sauce. Sprinkle with dried seaweed powder.
Lobster Rangoon$8.00
Crispy wonton shells filled with a mixture of real lobster meat and cream cheese, and glazed with raspberry sauce and sweet and sour sauce.
Semolina Kitchen & Bar image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Semolina Kitchen & Bar

572 Boston Ave, Medford

Avg 4.9 (1931 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fattoush Salad$13.00
Chopped salad, lemon, fresh mint, sumac, house-made pita chips.
*
*
*Dressing Comes on the Side*
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sando$15.00
Lettuce, tomato, dill pickles, mayo, hand-cut fries, on griddled A&J King brioche bun
Bacon Cheeseburger$16.00
Muenster, lettuce, tomato, red onion, dill pickles, mayo, hand-cut fries, on griddled A&J King brioche bun
Grounder Cafe image

 

Grounder Cafe

394B Main Street, Medford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Egg, Cheese, Tomato & Avocado$8.55
Egg, cheese, Tomato & Avocado
Egg, Cheese & Bacon$7.05
Egg, Cheese & Bacon
Egg, Cheese & Sausage$7.05
Egg, Cheese & Sausage
The Porch Southern Fare & Juke Joint image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Porch Southern Fare & Juke Joint

175 River's Edge Dr, Medford

Avg 4.5 (1027 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
The Banty$16.00
fried chicken thigh, pimento cheese, pickles, iceburg
Brisket Chili$13.00
giant portion of smoked brisket chili topped with cheddar cheese, sour cream, and scallions. Served with a bag of Fritos.
St. Louis Spare Ribs$23.00
1/2 rack of ribs with 2 fixin's
Salvatore's Medford Square image

 

Salvatore's Medford Square

55 High Street, Medford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
12" Simple Cheese Pizza$13.00
Salmon Salad$17.00
Arancini$11.00
Ronny's Place image

 

Ronny's Place

433 Salem St, Meford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cran Walnut Chx Salad Wrap$11.75
Steak-N-Cheese Sub$10.00
Teriyaki Mushroom Burger$9.25
Cafe Services image

 

Cafe Services

1 Cabot Road, Medford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tater Tots$1.29
A Fan Favorite Deep Fried To Perfection.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$5.95
Grilled or Fried Buffalo Chicken with Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar & Mayo.
Signature French Fries$1.99
Our Signature Fries Deep Fried to Golden Perfection & Seasoned
Neighborhood Kitchen image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Neighborhood Kitchen

84 spring st, Medford

Avg 4.7 (369 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Vegetable Spring Rolls$7.00
5 fried chicken spring rolls
Wings$12.00
May substitute wings for tenders
Pad Thai$12.00
Our house-made sauce, served with chicken and shrimp. Can be made vegetarian.
Restaurant banner

 

Avellino’s

313 Mystic Ave, Medford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Carrolls

21 Main street, Medford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Banner pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Snappy Pattys

454 High Street, Medford

Avg 4 (264 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Schnitty$17.50
Sweet chili mayo, lime, american & iceberg
Original$9.00
American cheese, ketchup and dill relish
The Burger$20.00
10 ounces of antibiotic free & 100% grass fed beef. Special blend of ground chuck and brisket uniquely sourced just for us!
The burger comes on house baked olive oil brioche with lettuce, tomato & red bermuda onion.
The Hummus Shop- Food Truck image

 

The Hummus Shop- Food Truck

101 mystic ave, Medford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Banner pic

 

CASA DO BENFICA DA NOVA INGLATERRA

29 Linden Street, Medford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

The Ford

61 Locust Street, Medford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Map

