Medford restaurants you'll love
Medford's top cuisines
Must-try Medford restaurants
More about Pikaichi
RAMEN • NOODLES
Pikaichi
123-125 Boston Ave, Medford
|Popular items
|Small Curry Rice
|$3.99
Japanese style curry rice.
|Veggie Spicy Miso
|$10.49
🌶Homemade Spicy Miso flavored Ramen with broth made from kelp. Served with noodles, topped with fried tofu, corn, wakame seaweed, veggie hot oil, chili strings and scallions.
*Please note that the noodles contain egg.
*Veggie Spicy Miso contains peanuts.
|Spicy Miso
|$9.99
🌶Homemade Spicy Miso flavored Ramen with broth made from chicken, pork and vegetable. Served with noodles, topped with tender sliced pork, veggie hot oil, corn, chili string and scallions.
*Spicy Miso Ramen contains peanuts.
More about Goldilox Bagels
BAGELS
Goldilox Bagels
186 Winthrop St, Medford
|Popular items
|Bagel + Spread [DO]
|$2.00
Toasted bagel with cream cheese or butter. Add Lox or tomato or onion or avocado if you'd like! ***Limited varieties of bagels, we may need to substitute*** We still don't have tomato or onion, sorry!
|Just Right Breakfast Sandwich
|$7.25
Our perfect Breakfast SW: 2 eggs over-hard + Bacon or Sausage or Avocado + American or Cheddar [+50¢]. Served on a toasted, buttered bagel. No meat and/or no cheese available as well as GF Options [add $1]. 25¢ per sandwich goes to our weekly Lox Love organization.
|Just Right Breakfast Sandwich [DO]
|$7.25
Classic Breakfast Sandwich: 2 eggs over-hard + bacon or sausage + american or cheddar [+50¢]. Served on a toasted, buttered bagel. No meat and/or no cheese available too. 25¢ per sandwich goes to our weekly Lox Love organization. ***Limited varieties of bagels, WE MAY NEED TO SUBSTITUTE***
More about Yoki Medford
Yoki Medford
62 STATION LNDG, Medford
|Popular items
|Shrimp Tempura Maki
|$9.50
Shrimp tempura with cucumber and sweet soy sauce.
|Hawaii Maki
|$18.50
Shrimp tempura roll topped with fresh sliced tuna and mixture of tempura flakes, spicy mayo, crabstick and tobiko. Glazed with pineapple sauce. Sprinkle with dried seaweed powder.
|Lobster Rangoon
|$8.00
Crispy wonton shells filled with a mixture of real lobster meat and cream cheese, and glazed with raspberry sauce and sweet and sour sauce.
More about Semolina Kitchen & Bar
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Semolina Kitchen & Bar
572 Boston Ave, Medford
|Popular items
|Fattoush Salad
|$13.00
Chopped salad, lemon, fresh mint, sumac, house-made pita chips.
*
*
*Dressing Comes on the Side*
|Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sando
|$15.00
Lettuce, tomato, dill pickles, mayo, hand-cut fries, on griddled A&J King brioche bun
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$16.00
Muenster, lettuce, tomato, red onion, dill pickles, mayo, hand-cut fries, on griddled A&J King brioche bun
More about Grounder Cafe
Grounder Cafe
394B Main Street, Medford
|Popular items
|Egg, Cheese, Tomato & Avocado
|$8.55
Egg, cheese, Tomato & Avocado
|Egg, Cheese & Bacon
|$7.05
Egg, Cheese & Bacon
|Egg, Cheese & Sausage
|$7.05
Egg, Cheese & Sausage
More about The Porch Southern Fare & Juke Joint
BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Porch Southern Fare & Juke Joint
175 River's Edge Dr, Medford
|Popular items
|The Banty
|$16.00
fried chicken thigh, pimento cheese, pickles, iceburg
|Brisket Chili
|$13.00
giant portion of smoked brisket chili topped with cheddar cheese, sour cream, and scallions. Served with a bag of Fritos.
|St. Louis Spare Ribs
|$23.00
1/2 rack of ribs with 2 fixin's
More about Salvatore's Medford Square
Salvatore's Medford Square
55 High Street, Medford
|Popular items
|12" Simple Cheese Pizza
|$13.00
|Salmon Salad
|$17.00
|Arancini
|$11.00
More about Ronny's Place
Ronny's Place
433 Salem St, Meford
|Popular items
|Cran Walnut Chx Salad Wrap
|$11.75
|Steak-N-Cheese Sub
|$10.00
|Teriyaki Mushroom Burger
|$9.25
More about Cafe Services
Cafe Services
1 Cabot Road, Medford
|Popular items
|Tater Tots
|$1.29
A Fan Favorite Deep Fried To Perfection.
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$5.95
Grilled or Fried Buffalo Chicken with Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar & Mayo.
|Signature French Fries
|$1.99
Our Signature Fries Deep Fried to Golden Perfection & Seasoned
More about Neighborhood Kitchen
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Neighborhood Kitchen
84 spring st, Medford
|Popular items
|Vegetable Spring Rolls
|$7.00
5 fried chicken spring rolls
|Wings
|$12.00
May substitute wings for tenders
|Pad Thai
|$12.00
Our house-made sauce, served with chicken and shrimp. Can be made vegetarian.
More about Snappy Pattys
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Snappy Pattys
454 High Street, Medford
|Popular items
|Chicken Schnitty
|$17.50
Sweet chili mayo, lime, american & iceberg
|Original
|$9.00
American cheese, ketchup and dill relish
|The Burger
|$20.00
10 ounces of antibiotic free & 100% grass fed beef. Special blend of ground chuck and brisket uniquely sourced just for us!
The burger comes on house baked olive oil brioche with lettuce, tomato & red bermuda onion.
More about The Hummus Shop- Food Truck
The Hummus Shop- Food Truck
101 mystic ave, Medford
More about CASA DO BENFICA DA NOVA INGLATERRA
CASA DO BENFICA DA NOVA INGLATERRA
29 Linden Street, Medford
More about The Ford
The Ford
61 Locust Street, Medford