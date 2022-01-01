Stoneham restaurants you'll love
Stoneham's top cuisines
Must-try Stoneham restaurants
More about Revive & Co
Revive & Co
208 Main st, Weymouth
|Popular items
|Raspberry Lime Ricky Smoothie
raspberry, pineapple, mango, banana, lime juice and orange juice.
|PB Cup Smoothie
banana, teddy's natural peanut butter, flax seeds, organic chocolate protein & almond milk
|Health Nut bowl
|$11.00
blended banana, organic chocolate protein,
natural peanut butter smoothie bowl topped with vegan chocolate chips, banana & honey roasted peanut butter
More about Angelo's Ristorante & Pizzeria
Angelo's Ristorante & Pizzeria
237 Main St, Stoneham
|Popular items
|Mini Arancini
|$2.25
Mini Rice balls Filled with Beef Meat Sauce, Peas, Mozzarella and Fried
|Meatball
|$1.95
House Ground All beef Meatballs
|Chicken Parmigiana pasta
|$17.50
Made Daily Chicken Cutlets Fried and Topped with Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese Baked in the Oven Served with Choice Of Pasta
More about Papa Gino's & D'Angelo
Papa Gino's & D'Angelo
190 Main Street, Stoneham
|Popular items
|Fettuccini Chicken Broc Alfredo FMD
|$24.99
|French Fries
|$3.19
|2 Meatballs Side
|$1.00
More about Rang Indian Bistro
Rang Indian Bistro
6 Central Street, Stoneham
|Popular items
|Garlic Naan
|$4.50
|Saag Paneer
|$15.95
|Kashmiri Naan
|$5.50
More about J.J. Grimsby & Co. Restaurant
J.J. Grimsby & Co. Restaurant
301 West Wyoming Avenue, Stoneham
|Popular items
|J.J. Burger
|$13.29
A half pound of USDA Choice Certified Black Angus- Patties are made fresh in our kitchen daily!
|Jumbo Bavarian Pretzel
|$11.99
Served with Beer Cheese and Whole Grain Mustard
|BBQ Chicken Sandwich
|$13.29
A flame broiled chicken breast topped with barbeque sauce, Swiss cheese & bacon on a Brioche roll with lettuce and tomato
More about Aaron’s Taco Cart’el
Aaron’s Taco Cart’el
8 Central Street, Stoneham