Wakefield restaurants you'll love

Creations Coffee image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Creations Coffee

400 Main Street, Wakefield

Avg 4.5 (229 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Iced Coffee$2.35
Intelligentsia's Analog Espresso - Designed Specifically for Iced Coffee
The Watson$10.25
Chicken, Bacon, Avocado, Spinach, Cheddar, & Spicy Mayo on Panini Bread
Build Your Own$4.50
Your choice of Wrap/Bagel/Bread, Protein, Veg, Cheese, and/or Sauce
More about Creations Coffee
Slice Pizza & More image

 

Slice Pizza & More

319 Salem Street, Wakefield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
SLICE SALAD$12.25
iceberg lettuce, plum tomato, roasted red peppers, red onion & fresh mozzarella cheese topped with breaded chicken cutlet served with our house white balsamic vinaigrette
WINGS$13.00
homemade spicy honey mustard, garlic parmesan, buffalo, golden bbq & honey bbq
STEAK & CHEESE$12.25
with American cheese
More about Slice Pizza & More
Phuket Thai Restaurant image

 

Phuket Thai Restaurant

21 Princess St, Wakefield

Avg 4.2 (323 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Coco Shrimp$8.00
Whole shrimp Crusted with coconut flakes, deep fried
until golden brown served with sweet & sour sauce.
Crazy Noodle
Fresh wide rice noodles with egg, red pepper, onion, string bean, broccoli, carrot and basil leave in hot chili sauce.
Pad Thai
The most famous Thai rice noodle dish with Ground peanuts, egg, bean sprouts and scallions. The best Pad Thai in North Shore area. ( Not Spicy )
More about Phuket Thai Restaurant
Tonno image

 

Tonno

175 North Ave, Wakefield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Orecchiette$24.00
House made orecchiette cooked with house made fennel pork sausage, roasted garlic, and red pepper flakes, tomatoes, tossed with broccoli rabe and finished with Peccorino cheese.
Swordfish Steak$32.00
Grilled Swordfish steak served over roasted potatoes, olives, and capers
Bolognese$26.00
House made tagliatelle pasta with home made bolognese sauce which contains veal, pork, beef, onion, carrot, fennel, cooked in red wine and tomato paste, fennel cream and Parmesan cheese.
More about Tonno
NexDine image

 

NexDine

100 Quannapowitt Pkwy., Wakefield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BUILD YOUR OWN GRILLE SANDWICH
Hand crafted Grille sandwich made to your specifications.
BUFFALO CHICKEN FLATBREAD
Herb Roasted Chicken, Signature Buffalo Sauce, Creamy Blue Cheese, Spring Greens, Tomato, Carrot & Cucumber Ribbons
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP$6.99
Roasted Chicken, Green Leaf Lettuce, Red Onion & Shredded Carrots with Buffalo Sauce & Blue Cheese Dressing in a Tomato Wrap
More about NexDine
NexDine image

 

NexDine

401 Edgewater Place, Wakefield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
SPICY AVOCADO TOAST$4.99
Freshly Cracked Grilled Egg with Smashed Avocado, Spinach & Pepperjack Cheese on Multigrain
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
Chopped Romaine, Homemade Croutons, Parmesan, and Grilled Chicken tossed with Caesar Dressing
DAILY GRILLE SPECIAL
Please refer to this week's cafe menu for daily special menu items.
More about NexDine
Early Harvest Diner image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Early Harvest Diner

25 Broadway St, Wakefield

Avg 4.6 (355 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Home Fries$2.95
Bacon, Egg & Cheese BR Sandwich$7.95
The Triple Double$14.00
More about Early Harvest Diner
NexDine image

 

NexDine

701 Edgewater Place, Wakefield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
E TU BRUTE$7.29
Roasted Chicken, Green Leaf Lettuce, Croutons, Caesar Dressing & Shredded Parmesan Cheese in a Wheat Wrap | Cal: 590, Keyword: ETUBRUTE
ROASTED TURKEY BLT$6.99
House Roasted Turkey, Crisp Bacon & Avocado on Sourdough
CALIFORNIA TURKEY BURGER
Fresh Ground Turkey Burger, Avocado, Tomato & Red Onion on a Whole Wheat Roll
More about NexDine
NexDine image

 

NexDine

601 Edgewater Place, Wakefield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BUILD YOUR OWN GRILLE SANDWICH
Hand crafted Grille sandwich made to your specifications.
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP$6.99
Roasted Chicken, Green Leaf Lettuce, Red Onion & Shredded Carrots with Buffalo Sauce & Blue Cheese Dressing in a Tomato Wrap
SPICY AVOCADO TOAST$4.99
Freshly Cracked Grilled Egg with Smashed Avocado, Spinach & Pepperjack Cheese on Multigrain
More about NexDine
NexDine image

 

NexDine

201 Edgewater Place, Wakefield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
SPICY AVOCADO TOAST$4.99
Freshly Cracked Grilled Egg with Smashed Avocado, Spinach & Pepperjack Cheese on Multigrain
DAILY DELI SPECIAL
Please refer to this week's cafe menu for daily special menu items.
BUILD YOUR OWN DELI SANDWICH$6.99
Hand crafted Deli sandwich made to your specifications.
More about NexDine
NexDine image

 

NexDine

500 Edgewater Place, Wakefield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BUILD YOUR OWN DELI SANDWICH$6.99
Hand crafted Deli sandwich made to your specifications.
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
Chopped Romaine, Homemade Croutons, Parmesan, and Grilled Chicken tossed with Caesar Dressing
CHIPOTLE CHICKEN AVO MELT
Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Pickled Red Onion, Baby Spinach, & Chipotle Mayonnaise on Sourdough
CAL 620 | Keyword: CHICKENAVO
More about NexDine
NexDine image

 

NexDine

101 Edgewater Place, Wakefield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP$6.99
Roasted Chicken, Green Leaf Lettuce, Red Onion & Shredded Carrots with Buffalo Sauce & Blue Cheese Dressing in a Tomato Wrap
DAILY DELI SPECIAL
Please refer to this week's cafe menu for daily special menu items.
CHIPOTLE CHICKEN QUESADILLA
Roasted Chicken, Jalapeño Peppers, Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese & Ranch Dressing
More about NexDine
Great Pizza image

 

Great Pizza

1117 Main Street, Wakefield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Great Pizza

