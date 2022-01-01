Wakefield restaurants you'll love
Wakefield's top cuisines
Must-try Wakefield restaurants
More about Creations Coffee
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Creations Coffee
400 Main Street, Wakefield
|Popular items
|Iced Coffee
|$2.35
Intelligentsia's Analog Espresso - Designed Specifically for Iced Coffee
|The Watson
|$10.25
Chicken, Bacon, Avocado, Spinach, Cheddar, & Spicy Mayo on Panini Bread
|Build Your Own
|$4.50
Your choice of Wrap/Bagel/Bread, Protein, Veg, Cheese, and/or Sauce
More about Slice Pizza & More
Slice Pizza & More
319 Salem Street, Wakefield
|Popular items
|SLICE SALAD
|$12.25
iceberg lettuce, plum tomato, roasted red peppers, red onion & fresh mozzarella cheese topped with breaded chicken cutlet served with our house white balsamic vinaigrette
|WINGS
|$13.00
homemade spicy honey mustard, garlic parmesan, buffalo, golden bbq & honey bbq
|STEAK & CHEESE
|$12.25
with American cheese
More about Phuket Thai Restaurant
Phuket Thai Restaurant
21 Princess St, Wakefield
|Popular items
|Coco Shrimp
|$8.00
Whole shrimp Crusted with coconut flakes, deep fried
until golden brown served with sweet & sour sauce.
|Crazy Noodle
Fresh wide rice noodles with egg, red pepper, onion, string bean, broccoli, carrot and basil leave in hot chili sauce.
|Pad Thai
The most famous Thai rice noodle dish with Ground peanuts, egg, bean sprouts and scallions. The best Pad Thai in North Shore area. ( Not Spicy )
More about Tonno
Tonno
175 North Ave, Wakefield
|Popular items
|Orecchiette
|$24.00
House made orecchiette cooked with house made fennel pork sausage, roasted garlic, and red pepper flakes, tomatoes, tossed with broccoli rabe and finished with Peccorino cheese.
|Swordfish Steak
|$32.00
Grilled Swordfish steak served over roasted potatoes, olives, and capers
|Bolognese
|$26.00
House made tagliatelle pasta with home made bolognese sauce which contains veal, pork, beef, onion, carrot, fennel, cooked in red wine and tomato paste, fennel cream and Parmesan cheese.
More about NexDine
NexDine
100 Quannapowitt Pkwy., Wakefield
|Popular items
|BUILD YOUR OWN GRILLE SANDWICH
Hand crafted Grille sandwich made to your specifications.
|BUFFALO CHICKEN FLATBREAD
Herb Roasted Chicken, Signature Buffalo Sauce, Creamy Blue Cheese, Spring Greens, Tomato, Carrot & Cucumber Ribbons
|BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
|$6.99
Roasted Chicken, Green Leaf Lettuce, Red Onion & Shredded Carrots with Buffalo Sauce & Blue Cheese Dressing in a Tomato Wrap
More about NexDine
NexDine
401 Edgewater Place, Wakefield
|Popular items
|SPICY AVOCADO TOAST
|$4.99
Freshly Cracked Grilled Egg with Smashed Avocado, Spinach & Pepperjack Cheese on Multigrain
|CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
Chopped Romaine, Homemade Croutons, Parmesan, and Grilled Chicken tossed with Caesar Dressing
|DAILY GRILLE SPECIAL
Please refer to this week's cafe menu for daily special menu items.
More about Early Harvest Diner
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Early Harvest Diner
25 Broadway St, Wakefield
|Popular items
|Home Fries
|$2.95
|Bacon, Egg & Cheese BR Sandwich
|$7.95
|The Triple Double
|$14.00
More about NexDine
NexDine
701 Edgewater Place, Wakefield
|Popular items
|E TU BRUTE
|$7.29
Roasted Chicken, Green Leaf Lettuce, Croutons, Caesar Dressing & Shredded Parmesan Cheese in a Wheat Wrap | Cal: 590, Keyword: ETUBRUTE
|ROASTED TURKEY BLT
|$6.99
House Roasted Turkey, Crisp Bacon & Avocado on Sourdough
|CALIFORNIA TURKEY BURGER
Fresh Ground Turkey Burger, Avocado, Tomato & Red Onion on a Whole Wheat Roll
More about NexDine
NexDine
601 Edgewater Place, Wakefield
|Popular items
|BUILD YOUR OWN GRILLE SANDWICH
Hand crafted Grille sandwich made to your specifications.
|BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
|$6.99
Roasted Chicken, Green Leaf Lettuce, Red Onion & Shredded Carrots with Buffalo Sauce & Blue Cheese Dressing in a Tomato Wrap
|SPICY AVOCADO TOAST
|$4.99
Freshly Cracked Grilled Egg with Smashed Avocado, Spinach & Pepperjack Cheese on Multigrain
More about NexDine
NexDine
201 Edgewater Place, Wakefield
|Popular items
|SPICY AVOCADO TOAST
|$4.99
Freshly Cracked Grilled Egg with Smashed Avocado, Spinach & Pepperjack Cheese on Multigrain
|DAILY DELI SPECIAL
Please refer to this week's cafe menu for daily special menu items.
|BUILD YOUR OWN DELI SANDWICH
|$6.99
Hand crafted Deli sandwich made to your specifications.
More about NexDine
NexDine
500 Edgewater Place, Wakefield
|Popular items
|BUILD YOUR OWN DELI SANDWICH
|$6.99
Hand crafted Deli sandwich made to your specifications.
|CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
Chopped Romaine, Homemade Croutons, Parmesan, and Grilled Chicken tossed with Caesar Dressing
|CHIPOTLE CHICKEN AVO MELT
Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Pickled Red Onion, Baby Spinach, & Chipotle Mayonnaise on Sourdough
CAL 620 | Keyword: CHICKENAVO
More about NexDine
NexDine
101 Edgewater Place, Wakefield
|Popular items
|BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
|$6.99
Roasted Chicken, Green Leaf Lettuce, Red Onion & Shredded Carrots with Buffalo Sauce & Blue Cheese Dressing in a Tomato Wrap
|DAILY DELI SPECIAL
Please refer to this week's cafe menu for daily special menu items.
|CHIPOTLE CHICKEN QUESADILLA
Roasted Chicken, Jalapeño Peppers, Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese & Ranch Dressing
More about Great Pizza
Great Pizza
1117 Main Street, Wakefield