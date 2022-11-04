Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian

Tonno - Wakefield

review star

No reviews yet

175 North Ave

Wakefield, MA 01880

Order Again

Popular Items

Bolognese
Chicken Parmigiano
Garlic Bread

Raw Bar

Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$3.50

Poached shrimp served with house made cocktail sauce. Price is per shrimp

Tonno Tartare

Tonno Tartare

$19.00

Fresh tuna diced, chive, citrus vinaigrette, chive oil & crostini

Sfizi

Olives

Olives

$6.00

Assorted olives marinated in olive oil, rosemary, and lemon

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$7.00

garlic, herb butter, melted fontina cheese on crispy sour dough

Prosciutto & Red Peppers

Prosciutto & Red Peppers

$16.00

Thinly sliced prosciutto, an Italian dry cured ham aged 15 months. Served with crostini.

Antipasto Board

Antipasto Board

$20.00

Artichoke, mushrooms, roasted peppers, cheese, cured meat (add prosciutto +$10)

Primi

1/2 Arugula

$8.50
Arugula Salad

Arugula Salad

$13.00

Arugula, balsamic vinaigrette, shaved parmigiano.

1/2 Caesar

$8.50

gem lettuce, house croutons, Caesar dressing (contains anchovy), Parmesan cheese

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$13.00

gem lettuce, house croutons, Caesar dressing (contains anchovy), Parmesan cheese

1/2 Gem Salad

$9.50
Gem Lettuce

Gem Lettuce

$14.00

Gem lettuce, salami, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, radish, red onion, and grated provolone cheese, with an oregano vinaigrette (which contains anchovy, capers, Dijon mustard, and white wine vinegar.)

Calamari

Calamari

$16.00

buttermilk and semolina battered tossed calamari fried with cherry peppers and garlic herb oil

Crab Cake

Crab Cake

$17.00

Crispy crab cake served with peperonata, paprika aioli, and mint salad on top

Mussels

Mussels

$16.00

Prince Edward Island Mussels, stewed in tomato sauce, fennel, and shellfish stock. Finished with butter and herbs.

Spicy Octopus

Spicy Octopus

$18.00

Seared octopus with fregola (semolina based pasta), spicy tomato sauce, oregano, and olive oil. Served with grilled bread

Stewed Clams

Stewed Clams

$17.00

stewed clams, white beans, pancetta & grilled bread

Scampi Bruschetta

Scampi Bruschetta

$18.00

shrimp sauteed in a scampi sauce with blistered cherry tomatoes, shallots, served over grilled bread

Fresh Mozzarella Roasted Red Peppers

Fresh Mozzarella Roasted Red Peppers

$16.00

Fresh sliced mozzarella, served with roasted red peppers, basil, olive oil, and balsamic

Seasonal Risotto

$18.00

Abborio rice, veggie stalk, butter, fontina cheese, mushroom.

Arancini with Tomato

Arancini with Tomato

$14.00

Abborio rice ball, battered, deep fried, served with plum tomato, and shaved parmigiana

Meatballs and Ricotta Salata

Meatballs and Ricotta Salata

$15.00

ground veal, pork, and beef, milk, breadcrumb, garlic, parsley, served with plum tomato and shaved ricotta salata

Secondi

Cioppino

Cioppino

$34.00

Seafood stew made with clams, mussels, shrimp, calamari, cod, and swordfish. Served in a roasted fennel, tomato, and shrimp broth and served with grilled bread with lemon aioli.

Tuna Steak

Tuna Steak

$33.00

Grilled tuna steak, cooked to order, served with white beans with pancetta and tomato with braised escarole.

Salmon

Salmon

$31.00

Fregola, succotash, fennel puree, frisée

Swordfish Steak

Swordfish Steak

$32.00

Grilled Swordfish steak served over roasted potatoes, olives, and capers

Cod Oreganata

Cod Oreganata

$33.00

Cod cooked in white wine, butter, and chicken stock. Topped with toasted oregano bread crumbs and served on a bed of creamed leeks and potatoes.

Chicken Free Range

Chicken Free Range

$28.00

Boneless half chicken, brined and marinated in olive oil and herbs, pan seared and finished in the oven. Served with a garlic pan jus, Yukon potatoes, and roasted red onions.

Filet Mignon

Filet Mignon

$48.00

8oz Filet Mignon served with roasted potatoes and rabe

Pork Chop

Pork Chop

$31.00

Brined, Bone-in pork chop, cooked to order, served with vinegar peppers and roasted Yukon potatoes, with a lemon and garlic pan jus.

Veal Saltimbocca

Veal Saltimbocca

$28.00

roasted potato, broccoli rabe, crispy prosciutto, brown butter sage sauce

Chicken Parmigiano

Chicken Parmigiano

$26.00

Rigatoni Pasta, Plum Tomato, Parmigiano Reggiano

Chicken Milanese

Chicken Milanese

$26.00

Pan fried chicken cutlet served with arugula salad on top including tomato, cucumber, shaved parmigiana, balsamic vinaigrette

Ribeye

$44.00

Homemade Pasta

Orecchiette

Orecchiette

$26.00

House made orecchiette cooked with house made fennel pork sausage, roasted garlic, and red pepper flakes, tomatoes, tossed with broccoli rabe and finished with Peccorino cheese.

Spaghetti Fra Diavolo

Spaghetti Fra Diavolo

$30.00

Sauteed shrimp cooked with spicy tomato sauce, shellfish stock, and chives. Tossed in house made spaghetti.

Bolognese

Bolognese

$29.00

House made tagliatelle pasta with home made bolognese sauce which contains veal, pork, beef, onion, carrot, fennel, cooked in red wine and tomato paste, fennel cream and Parmesan cheese.

Sunday Sauce Spaghetti

Sunday Sauce Spaghetti

$29.00

House made Spaghetti with homemade meatballs and sausage with parmigiana

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$27.00

Two house made meatballs (veal, pork, beef blend) served over house made Spaghetti tossed in plum tomato sauce.

Carbonara

$24.00Out of stock

Sides

Asparagus

$10.00

Broccoli Rabe

$9.00

Roasted Potatoes

$9.00

White Beans

$8.00

Cooked with pancetta

Braised Escarole

$7.00

Side Prosciutto

$10.00

Kids Menu

Rigatoni & Butter

$9.00

Homemade rigatoni pasta with butter

Spaghetti & Tomato

$8.00

Homemade spaghetti pasta with fresh tomato sauce

Spaghetti w/ Tomato & Meatball

$10.00

Homemade spaghetti pasta with fresh tomato sauce and one housemade meatball

Home-made Fish Sticks

$12.00

Home-made Chicken Tender Parmigiano

$12.00

Cheese Ravioli

$12.00

with fresh tomato sauce

Dessert

Cannoli

Cannoli

$8.00
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$8.00

Gluten Free Dessert

$8.00

Bread Pudding

$14.00Out of stock

Nonna's Family Dinner

Served family style, garlic bread, Caesar salad, meatballs, chicken parm, rigatoni plum tomato

Nonna's Chicken Parm for 4

$75.00

Chicken Parmigiana, Meatballs, Rigatoni and Plum Tomato Sauce, Caesar Salad & Garlic Bread

Nonna's Chicken Parm For 6

$110.00

Chicken Parmigiana, Meatballs, Rigatoni and Plum Tomato Sauce, Caesar Salad & Garlic Bread

Nonnas's Spag Meatball For 4

$70.00

Sunday Sauce with Meatballs & Spaghetti, Arancinis, Antipasto Board, Arugula Salad & Garlic Bread

Nonna's Spag Meatball for 6

$100.00

Sunday Sauce with Meatballs & Spaghetti, Arancinis, Antipasto Board, Arugula Salad & Garlic Bread

Mercato

1lb Fresh Rigatoni

1lb Fresh Rigatoni

$6.00
Qt Plum Tomato Sauce

Qt Plum Tomato Sauce

$10.00
Qt Bolognese Sauce

Qt Bolognese Sauce

$20.00

13oz Pork Chop

$14.00

8oz Tuna Steak

$16.00

Way Nord A Mezz Chicken Stew

$16.50Out of stock

Mushroom Risotto kit

$14.00

Breaded Chicken Cutlet

$10.00

Breaded Veal Cutlet

$14.00

2 8oz Beef Filets

$60.00

8oz Cod Filet

$15.00

8oz Faroe Island Salmon

$14.00

24hr advance 1Qt Tuna Tartare with Croistini

$75.00

24hr advance Tray 12pcs Arancini

$26.00

24hr advance Tray 16pcs Meatballs

$45.00

24hr advance Tray Rigatoni Plum Tomato

$30.00

24hr advance Tray Rigatoni Bolognese

$48.00

24hr advanceTray Orechetti Sausage Rabe Tomato

$45.00

24 hr advance Tray Chicken Parm Rigatoni Tomato

$55.00

24hr advance Tray Roasted Chicken, Potatoes, Gravy

$55.00

24hr advance Tray Pork, Potatoes, Vinegar Peppers

$50.00

24hr advance Tray Grilled Asparagus

$20.00

24hr advance Tray Roasted Potato

$18.00

24hr advance Tray Rabe

$18.00

24hr advance Tray Tiramisu

$55.00

Tonno Meal Kits

Veal Milanese Kit for two

$65.00

Includes: Rigatoni Bolognese, Arugula salad, Veal Milanese, Garlic Bread

Chicken Parm Kit for two

$65.00

Includes: Rigatoni, Plum Tomato, shredded mozzarella, 4 meatballs, 2 chicken cutlets.

Filet Mignon Kit for two

$75.00

Includes: Mushroom risotto, Filet Mignon, Rabe with garlic and oil, roasted potatoes.

Ciopinno Kit for two

$75.00

Includes: Tuna Tartare, gem salad, Ciopinno

Merch

Rocks Glass

$8.00

T-Shirt

$15.00

Tonno Hat

$25.00

Wine Glass

$8.00

Blanket

$12.00
Espresso Martini 1L

Espresso Martini 1L

$55.00Out of stock

1 Liter Bottle of our signature Espresso Martini, just shake, strain and enjoy.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Coastal Italian Seafood, Homemade Pasta, Carne Dishes, and a casual, lively atmosphere blend together to create something special. Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

175 North Ave, Wakefield, MA 01880

Directions

Gallery
Tonno image
Tonno image
Tonno image

Map
