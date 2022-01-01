Melrose restaurants you'll love

Melrose restaurants
Toast
  • Melrose

Melrose's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Hummus
Mediterranean
Caterers
Juice & Smoothies
Latin American
Must-try Melrose restaurants

Tahpas 529 image

 

Tahpas 529

529 Franklin Street, Melrose

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Patatas Bravas$8.00
Crispy potatoes, brava sauce
Croquetas de Jamon$8.00
Serrano ham croquettes, brava sauce
Maiz$7.00
Grilled corn, roasted garlic aioli, cotija cheese, Paprika
More about Tahpas 529
Jitters Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Jitters Cafe

12 Main St, Melrose

Avg 4.3 (518 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Jitterbug$8.95
Cookie$2.00
Breakfast Sandwich$2.75
More about Jitters Cafe
Rising Eagle Publick House image

 

Rising Eagle Publick House

505 Main Street, Melrose

Avg 3.9 (129 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Burger$15.00
8oz Beef Patty, House Seasoning, Flattop Seared ala carte burger. Build it with your choice of Fixings and side add ons. Served Rare, Pink, or No Pink. GF bun option.
Beef Grilled Cheese$16.00
Griddled Ciabatta with Cabot White Cheddar, pulled Braised Beef, and Au Jus Gravy.
Mac & Cheese$8.00
Oven Baked Cavatappi pasta, Cabot white cheddar, Gruyere, and Asiago, baked Ritz crumb-topping,
More about Rising Eagle Publick House
La Qchara image

SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES

La Qchara

506 franklin st, Melrose

Avg 4.7 (1207 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mexican Burrito$12.95
Scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, spinach, chihuahua cheese, & chipotle aioli, served with yuca fries
Sweet Plantains$3.50
Topped with queso fresco
gluten free
Burrito$14.95
Choice of chicken, beef, or pork with black beans, rice, salsa, & cheese, served with yuca fries
More about La Qchara
Turner's Seafood Grill & Market image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Turner's Seafood Grill & Market

506 Main St, Melrose

Avg 4.5 (1036 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Fish Sandwich$15.00
Broiled or fried local haddock, cheese served on a griddled Brioche bun with lettuce and tomato. Choice of two sides.
Shrimp Cocktail Mkt$24.99
U/15 Wild Mexican shrimp cooked shell on in a flavored boullion, flash chilled and hand-peeled with tail on.
Grilled Salmon$29.00
Grilled Atlantic salmon topped with a honey mustard glaze and served with choice of 2 sides
More about Turner's Seafood Grill & Market

