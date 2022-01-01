Melrose restaurants you'll love
Tahpas 529
529 Franklin Street, Melrose
|Popular items
|Patatas Bravas
|$8.00
Crispy potatoes, brava sauce
|Croquetas de Jamon
|$8.00
Serrano ham croquettes, brava sauce
|Maiz
|$7.00
Grilled corn, roasted garlic aioli, cotija cheese, Paprika
SANDWICHES
Jitters Cafe
12 Main St, Melrose
|Popular items
|Jitterbug
|$8.95
|Cookie
|$2.00
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$2.75
Rising Eagle Publick House
505 Main Street, Melrose
|Popular items
|Burger
|$15.00
8oz Beef Patty, House Seasoning, Flattop Seared ala carte burger. Build it with your choice of Fixings and side add ons. Served Rare, Pink, or No Pink. GF bun option.
|Beef Grilled Cheese
|$16.00
Griddled Ciabatta with Cabot White Cheddar, pulled Braised Beef, and Au Jus Gravy.
|Mac & Cheese
|$8.00
Oven Baked Cavatappi pasta, Cabot white cheddar, Gruyere, and Asiago, baked Ritz crumb-topping,
SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES
La Qchara
506 franklin st, Melrose
|Popular items
|Mexican Burrito
|$12.95
Scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, spinach, chihuahua cheese, & chipotle aioli, served with yuca fries
|Sweet Plantains
|$3.50
Topped with queso fresco
gluten free
|Burrito
|$14.95
Choice of chicken, beef, or pork with black beans, rice, salsa, & cheese, served with yuca fries
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Turner's Seafood Grill & Market
506 Main St, Melrose
|Popular items
|Fish Sandwich
|$15.00
Broiled or fried local haddock, cheese served on a griddled Brioche bun with lettuce and tomato. Choice of two sides.
|Shrimp Cocktail Mkt
|$24.99
U/15 Wild Mexican shrimp cooked shell on in a flavored boullion, flash chilled and hand-peeled with tail on.
|Grilled Salmon
|$29.00
Grilled Atlantic salmon topped with a honey mustard glaze and served with choice of 2 sides