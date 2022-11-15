Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean
Bars & Lounges

Tahpas 529

No reviews yet

529 Franklin Street

Melrose, MA 02176

Popular Items

Patatas Bravas
Gambas al Ajillo
Empanadas De Pollo

Pintxos

Pan de Casa

$5.00

homemade focaccia bread with sea salt and olive oil

Pan con Tomate

$7.00

grilled baguette w/ fresh tomato, sea salt flakes & extra virgin olive oil

Montadito de Jamon

$9.00

Grilled baguette w/ serrano ham, crushed dates, arugula pesto & shaved manchego.

Montadito de Flanca

$10.00

Grilled baguette w/ queso fundido & truffled potato salad

Montadito Mediterraneo

$9.00

Grilled baguette w/ hummus, olive relish, feta & charred eggplant relish

Tapas Frias (c)

Bocadillos

$7.00

marinated castelvetrano olives & rosemary roasted marcona almonds

Tortilla Espanola

$9.00

a spanish potato frittata w/ vegetales en escabeche

Roasted Cauliflower

$9.00

spice roasted almonds, crumbled feta, romesco sauce

Griilled Halloumi

$12.00

sweet & sour eggplant relish

Jamon Serrano

$12.00

18 month cured spanish ham

Salchichon 'Bellota'

$13.00

dry cured sausage from acorn fed, iberico hogs

Butternut Ricotta

$9.00Out of stock

fresh ricotta whipped with maple roasted butternut squash, served w/ with chorizo chips & rosemary crostini

Pato Confitado

$14.00

duck confit and shiitakes wrapped in swiss chard, served w/ spicy apricot dipping sauce

Tapas Calientes (c)

artichoke hearts stuffed w/ crabmeat and drizzled w/ brown butter & lemon
Albondigas

Albondigas

$12.00

beef & pork meatballs, truffled ricotta, tomato romesco

Alcachofas con Cangrejo

$16.00

artichoke hearts stuffed with crabmeat & drizzled with brown butter & lemon

Bruselas Fritas

$13.00

Crispy brussels sprouts, bacon, tomato- brown sugar glaze

Churrasquito

Churrasquito

$14.00

grilled brandt beef w/ chimichurri

Costilla de Res (uno)

$18.00

sweet vinegar braised short rib, rainbow chard, creamy Polenta

Croquetas de Jamon

Croquetas de Jamon

$9.00

crispy Serrano ham bites, salsa brava

Empanadas De Pollo

Empanadas De Pollo

$10.00

Spicy chicken turnovers, chipotle aioli

Gambas al Ajillo

Gambas al Ajillo

$13.00

Sautéed shrimp w/ garlic, olive oil & pequin peppers

Hongos rellenos

$8.00

Stuffed mushrooms with chorizo and brie

Oscar datiles

$6.00

bacon wrapped medjool dates stuffed with marcona almonds, served with cabrales crema

Patatas Bravas

$9.00

Crispy potatoes with spicy tomato salsa

Pimientos de Padron

$11.00

blistered shishito peppers, kimchi alioli

Pulpo A La Parilla

Pulpo A La Parilla

$21.00

Grilled octopus, stewed fresh tomatoes w/ chorizo, sherry & saffron

Solomillo

$16.00

grilled brandt beef tenderloin & jumbo asparagus with mushrooms & dijon cream

Arroz Negro

$22.00

black tinted rice with mixed shellfish, arugula & garlic alioli

Trinos a la Parrilla

$13.00

asparagus & king oyster mushroom wrapped in smoked gouda, salchichon & jamón serrano

Iberico Pork Skewers

$18.00

served w/ patatas bravas & chimichurri

Queso de Cabra

$13.00

baked goat cheese w/ honey, pita crisps & grilled pear

Charcuteria y Quesos (C)

Charcuteria

Charcuteria

$35.00

Imported cured meats, assorted cheeses, house accompaniments

Burrata

$16.00

delicata squash, green mole, candied pepitas, jamón crisps, grilled baguette

Plato de Quesos

$19.00

assorted cheese, spreads, fruit, crostini

Plato Vegetariano

$16.00

Fresh fava bean hummus, marinated olives, feta, charred eggplant relish, pita chips

Platos Principales (c)

Paella Vegetariana (allow an extra 30)

Paella Vegetariana (allow an extra 30)

$29.00

Mixed vegetables, mushrooms, sun dried tomatoes, salmorreta & saffron

Paella Alicante (allow an extra 30 min)

Paella Alicante (allow an extra 30 min)

$35.00

Salmorrete, sofrito, mussels, clams, calamari, shrimp, clams, sea scallops & saffron

Perillada Mixta

Perillada Mixta

$35.00

grilled flatiron steak, shrimp & chorizo w/ patatas bravas & chimichurri

Postres (c)

Churros

$10.00

Dusted w/ cinnamon sugar and paired w/ a warm hazelnut chocolate sauce.

Tarta de Santiago

$10.00

Classic flourless cake w/ citrus & almond, served with choice of ice cream.

Tarta de Chocolate

Tarta de Chocolate

$10.00

A flourless souffle cake of caro spanish chocolate in a pool of orange crema inglesa, topped with drunken cherries (contains tree nuts, gluten free)

Basque Cheesecake

$10.00

a creamy interior surrounded by a caramelized crust, served w/ stone fruit poached in a rosemary-sherry syrup

Pumpkin Spice Bread Pudding

$9.00

Celebration Dessert

Out of stock

Kids menu (c)

Chicken finger and fries

Chicken finger and fries

$10.00

Three large chicken finger, crispy fries served with a brava sauce for dipping.

Pasta marinara sauce and cheese

Pasta marinara sauce and cheese

$9.00

Every kids favorite, fresh pasta house made marinara and grated parmesan.

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 3:30 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:30 pm - 11:00 pm
A lively modern spanish and mediterranean restaurant with unique specialties from around the globe. Spanish wines, and micro brews from the area will transport you to the amazing tapas-bar tradition of the small-plate dining. From jamón Ibérico, patatas bravas to pimientos de padrón and camarones al ajillo, we will bring you the essence of Spain into Melrose.

