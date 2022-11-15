Mediterranean
Bars & Lounges
Tahpas 529
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 3:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
A lively modern spanish and mediterranean restaurant with unique specialties from around the globe. Spanish wines, and micro brews from the area will transport you to the amazing tapas-bar tradition of the small-plate dining. From jamón Ibérico, patatas bravas to pimientos de padrón and camarones al ajillo, we will bring you the essence of Spain into Melrose.
Location
529 Franklin Street, Melrose, MA 02176
