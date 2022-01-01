American
Burgers
Rising Eagle Publick House - Melrose
129 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
A FAST CASUAL AMERICAN REVOLUTIONARY PUBLICK HOUSE IN THE HEART OF MELROSE, MA. Come on in and enjoy! Full Menu Togo M-Sat Noon -9 pm
Location
505 Main Street, Melrose, MA 02176
Gallery