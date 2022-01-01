Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Burgers

Rising Eagle Publick House - Melrose

129 Reviews

$$

505 Main Street

Melrose, MA 02176

Burger
Beef Grilled Cheese
Pretzel

Daily Specials

Asparagus Side

Asparagus Side

$7.00

Roasted asparagus, olive oil, salt and pepper, topped with balsamic glaze and feathered parmesan cheese.

Flatbread Today

$17.00

Grilled flatbread with shaved steak, caramelized onions, gorgonzola, ricotta, and mozzarella cheeses, Singlecut stout steak sauce.

Rising Eagle Burger Special

$17.00

Our 8oz Griddled Burger with melted Brie cheese, roasted garlic aioli on a Brioche Bun.

Salads & Soups

Clam Chowder ToGo

Clam Chowder ToGo

$8.00+

A classic New England favorite with fresh sea clams, potatoes, clam juice & cream. GF: Gluten free if served without crackers.

Hilltopper Salad

Hilltopper Salad

$8.00

Chilled Iceberg and Mesclulin lettuces, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, croutons tossed in our version of the classic “yellow vinaigrette”. GF if no croutons.

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$10.00

Iceberg lettuce, smoked bacon, candied walnuts, heirloom cherry tomatoes, crumbled gorgonzola, creamy dressing.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Chilled Romaine tossed in Creamy Caesar Dressing with seasoned Croutons and Shaved Parmesan. GF if no croutons. Add Anchovies +1

Pear Bleu Cheese Salad

Pear Bleu Cheese Salad

$10.00

GF. Blend of Kale and Power Veggies with Asian Pears, Spiced Walnuts, Craisins, and Bleu Cheese Crumbles tossed with Lemon Poppy seed Vinaigrette.

Salad Add-ons

Grilled Chicken Breast $10 Grilled Salmon (4 oz) $10 Grilled Steak Tips $16 Chicken Tenders $10

Small Plates

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$12.00

House Rubbed and Smoked - fall off the bone tender with side of Bleu Cheese.

Fish Cakes (2)

Fish Cakes (2)

$13.00

Turner's classic. Nana Turner's secret recipe with salt cod, potatoes, butter, onion & spices. 2 cakes served with house-made piccalilli and baked beans.

Pretzel

Pretzel

$8.50

Fresh baked Bavarian pretzels (3) brushed with butter and salt. Served with honey mustard and warm cheese sauce

Flatbread

Flatbread

$12.00

Grilled flatbread topped with red sauce, mozzarella cheese and pepperoni.

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$8.50

Oven Baked Cavatappi pasta, Cabot white cheddar, Gouda, and Asiago, baked Ritz crumb-topping,

Sliders

Sliders

$14.00

Your choice of 2 Beef Patties or 2 Pulled Pork or 1 of each served with Asian Slaw and Pickles to garnish. Cheese add-on extra.

Corn Bread skillet

Corn Bread skillet

$5.00

Homemade Cornbread served with Apple butter. Serves 2-3 people.

Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$8.50

Fresh chicken tenderloins marinated and hand battered and served over crunch slaw.

Sandwiches

Steak Bomb

Steak Bomb

$16.00

Toasted sub roll, shaved prime rib, sautéed onions, peppers, & mushrooms, provolone cheese.

Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$14.00

Fresh local whitefish, lightly fried and served on a brioche bun with your choice of toppings. Available to be baked with breadcrumbs

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Buttermilk marinated Crispy Fried Chicken Breast. Griddled Brioche, Your Choice of Fixings.

Burger

Burger

$15.00

8oz Beef Patty, House Seasoning, Flattop Seared ala carte burger. Build it with your choice of Fixings and side add ons. Served Rare, Pink, or No Pink. GF bun option.

Beef Grilled Cheese

Beef Grilled Cheese

$16.00

Griddled Ciabatta with Cabot White Cheddar, pulled Braised Beef, and Au Jus Gravy.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00

13 hour house smoked pork butt, served on Brioche bun with fresh crunch slaw and a Carolina BBQ sauce

Suppa

Panko Haddock

Panko Haddock

$25.00

Gluten Free Herb and Panko crust, lemon butter, chef's mashed potatoes, chefs vegetable.

Vegetarian Today

Vegetarian Today

$16.00

Short grain rice, summer vegetables, simmered in a rich vegetarian stock, chick peas, topped with. vegan gluten free crust.

Sheppard's Pie

Sheppard's Pie

$18.00

Seasoned ground beef, fresh herbs, carrots, peas, in a rich beef stock, topped with rustic smashed potatoes, cheddar cheese and drizzled with a stout steak sauce.

Pot Roast

Pot Roast

$24.00

GF. Yankee Pot Roast served with Pan Gravy, chef's mashed potatoes, and Chefs Vegetable.

Salmon Suppa

Salmon Suppa

$29.00

GF. North Atlantic salmon, topped with a decadent mushroom duxelle , drizzled with a marsala reduction and served with cauliflower mashed and roasted asparagus.

Twin Tenderloin

Twin Tenderloin

$28.00Out of stock

Grilled Beef Tenderloin Tails served with, chef's mashed potatoes and chefs vegetable, topped with Single cut Stout infused steak sauce.

Steak Tips

Steak Tips

$25.00

House marinated grilled tenderloin tips served with French fries and chefs vegetable

Steak Tips Caesar Salad

$25.00

5oz of house marinated tenderloin tips, grilled and served over our Caesar salad.

Sides & Shares

Chef Vegetable

Chef Vegetable

$5.00

Sauteed Green Beans

Mash Potatoes w/ Onion Gravy

$6.00

Homemade garlic smashed red bliss potatoes served with onion gravy.

Crunch Slaw

Crunch Slaw

$4.00

GF. Fresh green and red cabbage, julienne carrots, cilantro, Sweet Sesame Vinaigrette.

Fries - basket

Fries - basket

$6.00

Basket of Crispy Fries to Share. Served with Chipotle Aioli.

Small Bag Fries

Small Bag Fries

$2.75
Cauliflower Mashed side

Cauliflower Mashed side

$5.00

GF. Mashed Cauliflower braised in light cream and butter.

Small Bag Homemade Chips

Small Bag Homemade Chips

$2.75

Cheddar Grits

$4.50Out of stock

Stone ground grits, with sharp cheddar, Asiago, Zydeco sauce.

Desserts

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$5.00

House made Key Lime Pie, graham cracker crust, fresh whipped cream and lime curd

Chocolate Torte (GF)

Chocolate Torte (GF)

$7.50

Homemade flourless chocolate ganache torte with pecan crust drizzled with house made caramel. Gluten Free

Kids

Kids Slider Burger

Kids Slider Burger

$7.00

Slider Burger served with Fries and Fruit

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Grilled Cheese on Ciabatta with American Cheese. Served with Fries and Fruit

Kids Mac and Cheese

Kids Mac and Cheese

$6.00

Creamy Cheddar Mac and Cheese with Ritz crumb topping. Served with fruit

Kids Chicken

Kids Chicken

$8.00

House made Panko Chicken fingers. Served with Honey Mustard Fries and Fruit

Kids Pulled Pork Slider

Kids Pulled Pork Slider

$7.00

A Pulled Pork Slider Served with Fries and Fruit

Rising Eagle Items

Rising Eagle Hat

Rising Eagle Hat

$16.00
Small Shirt

Small Shirt

$16.00
Medium Shirt

Medium Shirt

$16.00
Large Shirt

Large Shirt

$16.00
XL Shirt

XL Shirt

$16.00
XXL Shirt

XXL Shirt

$16.00
Sm RE Pullover

Sm RE Pullover

$42.00
Med RE Pullover

Med RE Pullover

$42.00
Lg RE Pullover

Lg RE Pullover

$42.00
XL RE Pullover

XL RE Pullover

$42.00
XXL RE Pullover

XXL RE Pullover

$42.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
A FAST CASUAL AMERICAN REVOLUTIONARY PUBLICK HOUSE IN THE HEART OF MELROSE, MA. Come on in and enjoy! Full Menu Togo M-Sat Noon -9 pm

505 Main Street, Melrose, MA 02176

Rising Eagle Publick House image
Rising Eagle Publick House image
Rising Eagle Publick House image

