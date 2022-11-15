Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Bars & Lounges
American

EASY PIE

review star

No reviews yet

649 Squire Rd

Revere, MA 02151

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Small BYO Pizza
Large BYO Pizza
French Fries

BYO Pizza

Be the Picasso of your own pie. With so many fresh and unique toppings, the combinations are endless.

Small BYO Pizza

$11.00

Traditional hand stretched cheese pizza, made with our house made dough, sauce and special blend of mozzarella and other cheeses. Have it plain or top it with any of our gourmet and fresh toppings

Large BYO Pizza

$17.00

Traditional hand stretched cheese pizza, made with our house made dough, sauce and special blend of mozzarella and other cheeses. Have it plain or top it with any of our gourmet and fresh toppings

Small Signature Pies

Hand stretched, creative artisan pies made with the freshest ingredients. From our signature "Big Mac" inspired Mac Daddy Pie to our refined Basilico, our robust pizza selection will have you coming back for more

Sm Antico Forno

$16.00

extra virgin olive oil, fresh garlic, roasted, zucchini, eggplant, red peppers and portabella, topped with wet and shredded mozzarella, finished with a fig glaze drizzle.

Sm Any Given Sunday

$16.00

house-made honey mustard, crispy fried chicken, bacon and onion, topped with mozzarella cheese and a honey mustard drizzle.

SM Bangkok

$16.00

spicy Thai peanut sauce, grilled chicken, onions and peppers, topped with mozzarella cheese, finished with crushed peanuts and scallions. sm.

SM Basillico

$16.00

house made pesto, blackened grilled chicken, sun dried tomato, onions, oregano and roasted red peppers, topped with wet and shredded mozzarella cheese.

SM Bel Giardino

$16.00

garlic butter rub, sliced grape tomato, prosciutto and wet and shredded mozzarella, finished with a balsamic reductiondrizzle.

SM Big Papi

$17.00

yellow mustard infused pizza sauce, sweet italian sausage, sauteed onions and peppers topped with mozzarella cheese, finished with a mustard drizzle.

SM Boomin' System

$17.00

A lightly spicy Boom Boom sauce base, crispy chicken, bacon and onion. Finished with shredded lettuce, pickles and Boom Boom sauce drizzle

SM Buffalo Nickel

$16.00

buffalo sauce and crispy chicken topped with a blend of mozzarella and crumbled blue cheese, finished with a blue cheese drizzle.

SM Classic Margarita

$15.00

pizza sauce, sliced grape tomato, and wet mozzarella, finished with fresh chopped basil and oregano.

SM Dehli-Sioso

$16.00

tikka masala sauce, grilled chicken, red onion, chili peppers and fresh cilantro, topped with mozzarella cheese.

SM Devil's Pie

$16.00

home made “fra diavolo” sauce, grilled shrimp, sliced chorizo and sliced grape tomato, topped with mozzarella cheese.

SM Fully Loaded

$16.00

house-made smashed potatoes, crispy ranch chicken, bacon and chives, topped with mozzarella and jack cheese, finished with a sour cream-ranch drizzle.

SM Godfather

$16.00

extra virgin olive oil, prosciutto and oregano, topped with mozzarella cheese.

SM Last Dragon

$18.00Out of stock

PU PU PLATTER PIZZA - duck sauce, chopped eggrolls, tempura fried chicken, terriyaki beef, ah-so pork and fried rice, topped with mozzarella cheese and finished with chopped scallions.

SM Lord of the Rings

$17.00

bbq infused pizza sauce, fresh ground beef and steak cut onion rings, topped with mozzarella cheese, finished with crisp diced pickles and a bbq drizzle.

SM Mac Daddy

$16.00

BIG MAC PIZZA - special sauce, fresh ground beef, topped with mozzarella cheese and finished with crisp onions, pickles, lettuce, sesame seeds and a special sauce drizzle. the “BIGGEST MAC” around.

SM Mr. Brownstone

$18.00

3 WAY ROAST BEEF PIZZA - james river bbq sauce, shaved roast beef and chopped onion roll, topped with American and mozzarella cheese, finished with a mayo aioli drizzle.

SM Pineapple Express

$17.00

house-made honey bbq sauce, crispy chicken, bacon, fresh jalapeños and diced pineapple, topped with mozzarella cheese.

SM So-Co

$16.00

our special recipe bbq sauce, crispy fried chicken, topped with mozzarella cheese and a bbq drizzle.

SM Sweet Chili Bang

$16.00

sweet chili sauce, crispy chicken and bacon, topped with mozzarella cheese, finished with sesame seeds and chopped scallions.

SM The Mayflower

$18.00

gravy, marinated turkey tips, stuffing and sweet corn, topped with mozzarella cheese, finished with a cranberry sauce drizzle.

SM Verona

$16.00

alfredo sauce, blackened grilled chicken, oregano and fresh broccoli, topped with wet and shredded mozzarella cheese.

SM Zorba

$16.00

extra virginolive oil, garlic oregano rub, baby spinach, onions, kalamata olives and tomatoes, topped with feta and mozzarella cheese.

Large Signature Pies

Hand stretched, creative artisan pies made with the freshest ingredients. From our signature "Big Mac" inspired Mac Daddy Pie to our refined Basilico, our robust pizza selection will have you coming back for more

LG Antico Forno

$27.00

extra virgin olive oil, fresh garlic, roasted, zucchini, eggplant, red peppers and portabella, topped with wet and shredded mozzarella, finished with a fig glaze drizzle.

LG Any Given Sunday

$28.00

house-made honey mustard, crispy fried chicken, bacon and onion, topped with mozzarella cheese and a honey mustard drizzle.

LG Bangkok

$27.00

spicy thai peanut sauce, grilled chicken, onions and peppers, topped with mozzarella cheese, finished with crushed peanuts and scallions.

LG Basillico

$30.00

house made pesto, blackened grilled chicken, sun dried tomato, onions, oregano and roasted red peppers, topped with wet and shredded mozzarella cheese.

LG Bel Giardino

$28.00

garlic butter rub, sliced grape tomato, prosciutto and wet and shredded mozzarella, finished with a balsamic reductiondrizzle.

LG Big Papi

$30.00

yellow mustard infused pizza sauce, sweet italian sausage, sauteed onions and peppers topped with mozzarella cheese, finished with a mustard drizzle.

Lg Boomin' System

$31.00

A lightly spicy Boom Boom sauce base, crispy chicken, bacon and onion. Finished with shredded lettuce, pickles and Boom Boom sauce drizzle

LG Buffalo Nickel

$28.00

buffalo sauce and crispy chicken topped with a blend of mozzarella and crumbled blue cheese, finished with a blue cheese drizzle.

LG Classic Margherita

$26.00

pizza sauce, sliced grape tomato, and wet mozzarella, finished with fresh chopped basil and oregano.

LG Dehli-Sioso

$29.00

tikka masala sauce, grilled chicken, red onion, chili peppers and fresh cilantro, topped with mozzarella cheese.

LG Devil's Pie

$33.00

home made “fra diavolo” sauce, grilled shrimp, sliced chorizo and sliced grape tomato, topped with mozzarella cheese.

LG Fully Loaded

$32.00

house-made smashed potatoes, crispy ranch chicken, bacon and chives, topped with mozzarella and jack cheese, finished with a sour cream-ranch drizzle.

LG Godfather

$27.00

extra virgin olive oil, prosciutto and oregano, topped with mozzarella cheese.

LG King Ranch

$31.00

Ranch, crispy chicken, bacon, banana pepper and a ranch drizzle.

LG Last Dragon

$34.00Out of stock

PU PU PLATTER PIZZA - duck sauce, chopped eggrolls, tempura fried chicken, terriyaki beef, ah-so pork and fried rice, topped with mozzarella cheese and finished with chopped scallions.

LG Lord of the Rings

$30.00

bbq infused pizza sauce, fresh ground beef and steak cut onion rings, topped with mozzarella cheese, finished with crisp diced pickles and a bbq drizzle.

LG Mac Daddy

$29.00

BIG MAC PIZZA - special sauce, fresh ground beef, topped with mozzarella cheese and finished with crisp onions, pickles, lettuce, sesame seeds and a special sauce drizzle. the “BIGGEST MAC” around.

LG Mayflower

$32.00

gravy, marinated turkey tips, stuffing and sweet corn, topped with mozzarella cheese, finished with a cranberry sauce drizzle.

LG Mr. Brownstone

$31.00

3 WAY ROAST BEEF PIZZA - james river bbq sauce, shaved roast beef and chopped onion roll, topped with american and mozzarella cheese, finished with a mayo aoli drizzle.

LG Pineapple Express

$29.00

house-made honey bbq sauce, crispy chicken, bacon, fresh jalapeños and diced pineapple, topped with mozzarella cheese.

LG So-Co

$27.00

our special recipe bbq sauce, crispy fried chicken, topped with mozzarella cheese and a bbq drizzle.

LG Sweet Chili Bang

$27.00

sweet chili sauce, crispy chicken and bacon, topped with mozzarella cheese, finished with sesame seeds and chopped scallions.

LG Verona

$27.00

alfredo sauce, blackened grilled chicken, oregano and fresh broccoli, topped with wet and shredded mozzarella cheese.

LG Zorba

$27.00

extra virginolive oil, garlic oregano rub, baby spinach, onions, kalamata olives and tomatoes, topped with feta and mozzarella cheese.

Sweetie Pies

Decadent and rich dessert pizzas with an array of toping such as nutella, oreos, fresh fruits, marshmallows and much more.

American Pie

$15.00Out of stock

brown sugar and cinnamon roasted apples, caramel and powdered sugar

Chocolate Thunder

$15.00

Nutella, strawberries, bananas, caramel and powdered sugar

Oreo Cookie Monster

$15.00

oreo cookie filling, crushed oreos and powdered sugar

Peanutbutter Cup

$15.00

nutella, authentic reese’s peanut butter, crushed nutter butter cookies and powdered sugar

Smore

$15.00

nutella, cinnamon toast crunch, marshmallows, caramel, cinnamon and powdered sugar

Strawberry Shortcake

$15.00

fresh strawberries, vanilla cream frosting, white chocolate, and crumbled Hostess Twinkies finished with a strawberry drizzle and powdered sugar

The Last Girl Scout

$15.00

hot fudge, shredded coconut, caramel, hershey’s chocolate syrup and powdered sugar

Burger Signatures

Weighing it a way 1/2 a pound, our fresh house packed burgers are topped with some of the craziest combinations you have ever seen. From house made chili, to fried shrimp or in between two cinnamon buns, our burgers are a life altering experience!
Big Country

Big Country

$17.00

country fried bacon, caramelized onion, pepperjack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, pickles and house made honey bbq sauce. Severed with house cut french fries.

Dazed And Confused

$20.00

A burger Patty and Fried Chicken, KRAFT Mac n Cheese, bacon, american cheese and BBQ. Severed with house cut french fries.

Detroit Rock City

Detroit Rock City

$20.00

american cheese, 1/4 lb all beef hot dog, minced onion, house made chili and mustard. Severed with house cut french fries.

Don’t Know Jack

Don’t Know Jack

$16.00

pepper jack cheese, fresh jalapenos, lettuce and mango salsa. Severed with house cut french fries.

Double Down

$24.00

two signature all beef patties topped with american cheese, lettuce, onions, pickles, and thousand island dressing. Severed with house cut french fries.

Easy Classic

Easy Classic

$16.00

American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, ketchup, mayo, mustard. Severed with house cut french fries.

Kraft-Matic

Kraft-Matic

$17.00

KRAFT Mac n Cheese, bacon, american cheese and chipotle mayo. Severed with house cut french fries.

Over Easy

Over Easy

$17.00

pancake syrup glazed patty, maple ham, cheddar and american cheese topped with an over easy egg. Severed with house cut french fries.

Ringleader

Ringleader

$17.00

steak cut panko onion rings, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, bbq and ranch. Severed with house cut french fries.

Sin A Burger

$20.00

extra bacon, cheddar cheese served between two seared cinnamon rolls. Severed with house cut french fries.

Sloppy Sanchez

Sloppy Sanchez

$18.00

house made chili, jalapenos, monterey jack cheese, lettuce, sour cream and salsa. Severed with house cut french fries.

Smoke Show

Smoke Show

$17.00

bacon, grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, swiss cheese, lettuce and bbq sauce. Severed with house cut french fries.

The Easy Pizza

The Easy Pizza

$17.00

deli sliced pepperoni, mozzarella sticks and Mozzarella cheese and our signature easy pie pizza sauce. Severed with house cut french fries.

Turf War

Turf War

$20.00

cajun fried shrimp, bacon, swiss, fresh shredded lettuce and house made sweet chili mayo. Severed with house cut french fries.

Chicken Sandwich Signatures

All white breast meat cut fresh in house, fried or grilled to perfection. From chicken and waffles to fry diavolo, our signature chicken sandwiches will blow you away
Big Easy

Big Easy

$16.00

cajun grilled chicken breast, swiss cheese, avocado, lettuce, jalapenos and mango salsa.

Boom Boom

Boom Boom

$17.00

crispy fried chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce onion, pickles, mayo and BOOM BOOM sauce.

Buffalo Soldier

$17.00

crispy fried buffalo chicken breast, american cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato and buffalo ranch.

California Dreamin

California Dreamin

$17.00

crispy fried chicken, fried egg, onion strings, avocado, American cheese, lettuce and honey mustard.

Chicken Not So Little

Chicken Not So Little

$19.00

crispy fried chicken, scrambled egg, bacon, american cheese and syrup served in between two Belgian waffles.

El Diablo

$16.00

crispy fried chicken, pepperjack and mozzarella cheese, homemade fra diavolo sauce.

The Spartan

$16.00

fresh grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, red onion, feta cheese topped with french fries and Greek Dressing.

Ranchero

Ranchero

$17.00

crispy fried chicken, bacon, mozzarella cheese, banana peppers, lettuce, pickles and ranch.

The Bleus

The Bleus

$16.00

Fried chicken breast, maple smoked ham, american cheese, lettuce, tomato and creamy parmesan peppercorn.

Paradise City

$17.00

Grilled Chicken topped with Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, bacon, lettuce, mayo and honey country french dressing. Severed with house cut french fries.

BYO Burgers/Sandwiches

Build your own Burger, Turkey Burger, Grilled or Fried Chicken Sandwich or Portabella sandwich.
Hamburger

Hamburger

$12.50

Fried Chicken

$12.50

Grilled Chicken

$12.50

Easy Greens

Fresh chopped and made to order Entree Salads. Made with the freshest vegetables, fruits and proteins.

Boston Common

$15.00

mixed greens, goat cheese, glazed walnuts, craisins, apples, and zinfandel vinaigrette dressing.

Buffalo Bill

$18.00

Crispy Buffalo Chicken, shredded iceberg lettuce topped with bacon, crumbled blue cheese, tomatoes and blue cheese dressing.

Cajun Citrus Shrimp

$19.00

crisp romaine lettuce, grilled cajun citrus shrimp, avocado, roasted red peppers, apple, goat cheese and honey country french dressing.

Classic Caesar

$13.00

crisp romaine lettuce, parmesean cheese, house-made croutons and creamy caesar dressing.

Classic Greek

$14.00

chopped romaine lettuce, kalamata olives, cucumber, tomato, peppers, onions, feta cheese, oregano and greek dressing.

Crispy Honey Bbq Chicken

$17.00

crisp romaine, crispy honey bbq chicken, bacon, sweet corn, avocado, red onion and creamy ranch dressing.

Easy Pie House

$12.00

chopped iceberg lettuce, peppers, cucumber, tomato and creamy white balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Marinated Steak Tip

$18.00

crisp baby spinach, marinated steak tips, sauteed onions, crumbled blue cheese and creamy balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Marinated Turkey Tip

$18.00

crisp baby spinach, grilled turkey tips, pineapple, goat cheese and creamy white balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Siciliana

$17.00

mixed greens, grilled pesto chicken, wet mozzarella, roasted zucchini, eggplant, red peppers, portabellas and creamy balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Thai Chicken

$18.00

mixed greens, grilled chicken, mandarins, pears, almonds, sesame seeds and mandarin orange dressing.

The Chop Shop

$13.00

chopped romaine, bacon, apples, tomato, sweet corn, bleu cheese crumbles and bleu cheese dressing.

Monstah Tots

Larger tag life home made tater tot. Made from scratch - made to order.

Monstah Tot

$13.00

loaded with bacon, shredded jack cheese, chives and finished with a sour cream-ranch drizzle.

Gangsta Tot

$15.00

smothered in Kraft mac n’ cheese,topped with bacon, shredded jack cheese, chives and finished with a chipotle and sour cream-ranch drizzle.

Hot Tottie

$16.00

smothered in Buffalo Chicken Kraft mac n’ cheese, topped with shredded jack cheese, chives and finished with a sour cream-ranch drizzle.

Queen Bee Tot

$16.00

crispy honey mustard chicken, bacon, shredded jack cheese and caramelized onions, finished with our house made honey mustard.

Fries N' Rings

Fresh house cut double fried french fries, oversized rings and more...

French Fries

$6.00

Hand cut french fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Steak cut panko crusted onion rings

Wings n Fingers

Fresh white meat tender and Fresh Wings

Chicken Wings

$14.00

Chicken Fingers

$16.00

Ez Taqueria

Not craving pizza or burger? Add some spice to your life with our house made chili, tacos or our massive quesadilla.

Easy Loaded Chili

$9.00

house made chili, made with BOOM SAUCE IPA, loaded with fresh chopped onion, jack cheese, crispy tortilla stips, chives and a sour cream drizzle

Chicken Ez Quesadeezy

$15.00

seasoned grilled chicken,, peppers, onions, mushrooms, salsa, cheddar and mozzarella cheese, served with sour cream and salsa

Steak Ez Quesadeezy

$17.00

seasoned grilled steak, peppers, onions, mushrooms, salsa, cheddar and mozzarella cheese, served with sour cream and salsa

Shrimp EZ Quesadeezy

$19.00

seasoned grilled shrimp, peppers, onions, mushrooms, salsa, cheddar and mozzarella cheese, served with sour cream and salsa

Chicken Three Amigos

$13.00

seasoned grilled chicken, fresh house made pico de gallo, avocado, lettuce and chili lime sauce, finished with a sour cream drizzle and chives

Steak Three Amigos

$14.00

seasoned grilled steak, fresh house made pico de gallo, avocado, lettuce and chili lime sauce, finished with a sour cream drizzle and chives

Shrimp Three Amigos

$15.00

seasoned grilled shrimp, fresh house made pico de gallo, avocado, lettuce and chili lime sauce, finished with a sour cream drizzle and chives

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Kids Roni Pizza

$9.00

Kids Hamburger

$8.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.00

Kids Chicken Bites

$9.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Kids Fries

$5.00

Kids Mozzarella Stix

$8.00

Mac And Cheese

$8.00

Beverages

Bottled Water

$3.25

Redbull

$4.00

Ice Tea

$3.25

Coke Bottle

$3.25Out of stock

Rootbeer Bottle

$3.25Out of stock

Pepsi Bottle

$3.25Out of stock

Diet Pepsi Bottle

$3.25Out of stock

Sierra Mist Bottle

$3.25Out of stock

Bundaberg Root Beer

$4.00Out of stock

COCKTAILS 2 GO

A tropical Mixed cocktail of Mango Nectar and Vodka. 12oz/1.5 servings per bottle
Rum Runner

Rum Runner

$10.00

A tropical Mixed cocktail of Mango Nectar and Vodka. 12oz/1.5 servings per bottle

Tequilla Coconut Pineapple

Tequilla Coconut Pineapple

$10.00Out of stock

A tropical Mixed cocktail of Guava Nectar and Vodka. 12oz/1.5 servings per bottle

Vodka Mango

$10.00Out of stock

BBQ

$7.00

Easy Pie Honey BBQ SAUCE

$7.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Contemporary Quick Dining, Specializing in Hand Crafted, Creative, Pizzas, Burgers, Sandwiches and more!

Website

Location

649 Squire Rd, Revere, MA 02151

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Easy Pie image
Easy Pie image

Similar restaurants in your area

Alfredo's Italian Kitchen - Everett
orange starNo Reviews
336 Ferry Street Everett, MA 02149
View restaurantnext
Dryft
orange star4.6 • 499
500 Ocean Ave Revere, MA 02151
View restaurantnext
FAMIGLIA FORNACIARI PIZZERIA
orange starNo Reviews
1268 Broadway unit B Saugus, MA 01906
View restaurantnext
J & M Italian American Cuisine
orange starNo Reviews
340 Central Street Saugus, MA 01906
View restaurantnext
Mystic Station
orange star4.7 • 1,099
139 Pleasant St Malden, MA 02148
View restaurantnext
Renegade's Pub-
orange star4.4 • 464
1004 Bennington St Boston, MA 02128
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Revere

Dryft
orange star4.6 • 499
500 Ocean Ave Revere, MA 02151
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Revere
Chelsea
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Winthrop
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Everett
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Malden
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Saugus
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Melrose
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Charlestown
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Lynn
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Boston
review star
Avg 4.3 (580 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston