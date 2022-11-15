EASY PIE
649 Squire Rd
Revere, MA 02151
Popular Items
BYO Pizza
Small BYO Pizza
Traditional hand stretched cheese pizza, made with our house made dough, sauce and special blend of mozzarella and other cheeses. Have it plain or top it with any of our gourmet and fresh toppings
Large BYO Pizza
Traditional hand stretched cheese pizza, made with our house made dough, sauce and special blend of mozzarella and other cheeses. Have it plain or top it with any of our gourmet and fresh toppings
Small Signature Pies
Sm Antico Forno
extra virgin olive oil, fresh garlic, roasted, zucchini, eggplant, red peppers and portabella, topped with wet and shredded mozzarella, finished with a fig glaze drizzle.
Sm Any Given Sunday
house-made honey mustard, crispy fried chicken, bacon and onion, topped with mozzarella cheese and a honey mustard drizzle.
SM Bangkok
spicy Thai peanut sauce, grilled chicken, onions and peppers, topped with mozzarella cheese, finished with crushed peanuts and scallions. sm.
SM Basillico
house made pesto, blackened grilled chicken, sun dried tomato, onions, oregano and roasted red peppers, topped with wet and shredded mozzarella cheese.
SM Bel Giardino
garlic butter rub, sliced grape tomato, prosciutto and wet and shredded mozzarella, finished with a balsamic reductiondrizzle.
SM Big Papi
yellow mustard infused pizza sauce, sweet italian sausage, sauteed onions and peppers topped with mozzarella cheese, finished with a mustard drizzle.
SM Boomin' System
A lightly spicy Boom Boom sauce base, crispy chicken, bacon and onion. Finished with shredded lettuce, pickles and Boom Boom sauce drizzle
SM Buffalo Nickel
buffalo sauce and crispy chicken topped with a blend of mozzarella and crumbled blue cheese, finished with a blue cheese drizzle.
SM Classic Margarita
pizza sauce, sliced grape tomato, and wet mozzarella, finished with fresh chopped basil and oregano.
SM Dehli-Sioso
tikka masala sauce, grilled chicken, red onion, chili peppers and fresh cilantro, topped with mozzarella cheese.
SM Devil's Pie
home made “fra diavolo” sauce, grilled shrimp, sliced chorizo and sliced grape tomato, topped with mozzarella cheese.
SM Fully Loaded
house-made smashed potatoes, crispy ranch chicken, bacon and chives, topped with mozzarella and jack cheese, finished with a sour cream-ranch drizzle.
SM Godfather
extra virgin olive oil, prosciutto and oregano, topped with mozzarella cheese.
SM Last Dragon
PU PU PLATTER PIZZA - duck sauce, chopped eggrolls, tempura fried chicken, terriyaki beef, ah-so pork and fried rice, topped with mozzarella cheese and finished with chopped scallions.
SM Lord of the Rings
bbq infused pizza sauce, fresh ground beef and steak cut onion rings, topped with mozzarella cheese, finished with crisp diced pickles and a bbq drizzle.
SM Mac Daddy
BIG MAC PIZZA - special sauce, fresh ground beef, topped with mozzarella cheese and finished with crisp onions, pickles, lettuce, sesame seeds and a special sauce drizzle. the “BIGGEST MAC” around.
SM Mr. Brownstone
3 WAY ROAST BEEF PIZZA - james river bbq sauce, shaved roast beef and chopped onion roll, topped with American and mozzarella cheese, finished with a mayo aioli drizzle.
SM Pineapple Express
house-made honey bbq sauce, crispy chicken, bacon, fresh jalapeños and diced pineapple, topped with mozzarella cheese.
SM So-Co
our special recipe bbq sauce, crispy fried chicken, topped with mozzarella cheese and a bbq drizzle.
SM Sweet Chili Bang
sweet chili sauce, crispy chicken and bacon, topped with mozzarella cheese, finished with sesame seeds and chopped scallions.
SM The Mayflower
gravy, marinated turkey tips, stuffing and sweet corn, topped with mozzarella cheese, finished with a cranberry sauce drizzle.
SM Verona
alfredo sauce, blackened grilled chicken, oregano and fresh broccoli, topped with wet and shredded mozzarella cheese.
SM Zorba
extra virginolive oil, garlic oregano rub, baby spinach, onions, kalamata olives and tomatoes, topped with feta and mozzarella cheese.
Large Signature Pies
LG Antico Forno
extra virgin olive oil, fresh garlic, roasted, zucchini, eggplant, red peppers and portabella, topped with wet and shredded mozzarella, finished with a fig glaze drizzle.
LG Any Given Sunday
house-made honey mustard, crispy fried chicken, bacon and onion, topped with mozzarella cheese and a honey mustard drizzle.
LG Bangkok
spicy thai peanut sauce, grilled chicken, onions and peppers, topped with mozzarella cheese, finished with crushed peanuts and scallions.
LG Basillico
house made pesto, blackened grilled chicken, sun dried tomato, onions, oregano and roasted red peppers, topped with wet and shredded mozzarella cheese.
LG Bel Giardino
garlic butter rub, sliced grape tomato, prosciutto and wet and shredded mozzarella, finished with a balsamic reductiondrizzle.
LG Big Papi
yellow mustard infused pizza sauce, sweet italian sausage, sauteed onions and peppers topped with mozzarella cheese, finished with a mustard drizzle.
Lg Boomin' System
A lightly spicy Boom Boom sauce base, crispy chicken, bacon and onion. Finished with shredded lettuce, pickles and Boom Boom sauce drizzle
LG Buffalo Nickel
buffalo sauce and crispy chicken topped with a blend of mozzarella and crumbled blue cheese, finished with a blue cheese drizzle.
LG Classic Margherita
pizza sauce, sliced grape tomato, and wet mozzarella, finished with fresh chopped basil and oregano.
LG Dehli-Sioso
tikka masala sauce, grilled chicken, red onion, chili peppers and fresh cilantro, topped with mozzarella cheese.
LG Devil's Pie
home made “fra diavolo” sauce, grilled shrimp, sliced chorizo and sliced grape tomato, topped with mozzarella cheese.
LG Fully Loaded
house-made smashed potatoes, crispy ranch chicken, bacon and chives, topped with mozzarella and jack cheese, finished with a sour cream-ranch drizzle.
LG Godfather
extra virgin olive oil, prosciutto and oregano, topped with mozzarella cheese.
LG King Ranch
Ranch, crispy chicken, bacon, banana pepper and a ranch drizzle.
LG Last Dragon
PU PU PLATTER PIZZA - duck sauce, chopped eggrolls, tempura fried chicken, terriyaki beef, ah-so pork and fried rice, topped with mozzarella cheese and finished with chopped scallions.
LG Lord of the Rings
bbq infused pizza sauce, fresh ground beef and steak cut onion rings, topped with mozzarella cheese, finished with crisp diced pickles and a bbq drizzle.
LG Mac Daddy
BIG MAC PIZZA - special sauce, fresh ground beef, topped with mozzarella cheese and finished with crisp onions, pickles, lettuce, sesame seeds and a special sauce drizzle. the “BIGGEST MAC” around.
LG Mayflower
gravy, marinated turkey tips, stuffing and sweet corn, topped with mozzarella cheese, finished with a cranberry sauce drizzle.
LG Mr. Brownstone
3 WAY ROAST BEEF PIZZA - james river bbq sauce, shaved roast beef and chopped onion roll, topped with american and mozzarella cheese, finished with a mayo aoli drizzle.
LG Pineapple Express
house-made honey bbq sauce, crispy chicken, bacon, fresh jalapeños and diced pineapple, topped with mozzarella cheese.
LG So-Co
our special recipe bbq sauce, crispy fried chicken, topped with mozzarella cheese and a bbq drizzle.
LG Sweet Chili Bang
sweet chili sauce, crispy chicken and bacon, topped with mozzarella cheese, finished with sesame seeds and chopped scallions.
LG Verona
alfredo sauce, blackened grilled chicken, oregano and fresh broccoli, topped with wet and shredded mozzarella cheese.
LG Zorba
extra virginolive oil, garlic oregano rub, baby spinach, onions, kalamata olives and tomatoes, topped with feta and mozzarella cheese.
Sweetie Pies
American Pie
brown sugar and cinnamon roasted apples, caramel and powdered sugar
Chocolate Thunder
Nutella, strawberries, bananas, caramel and powdered sugar
Oreo Cookie Monster
oreo cookie filling, crushed oreos and powdered sugar
Peanutbutter Cup
nutella, authentic reese’s peanut butter, crushed nutter butter cookies and powdered sugar
Smore
nutella, cinnamon toast crunch, marshmallows, caramel, cinnamon and powdered sugar
Strawberry Shortcake
fresh strawberries, vanilla cream frosting, white chocolate, and crumbled Hostess Twinkies finished with a strawberry drizzle and powdered sugar
The Last Girl Scout
hot fudge, shredded coconut, caramel, hershey’s chocolate syrup and powdered sugar
Burger Signatures
Big Country
country fried bacon, caramelized onion, pepperjack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, pickles and house made honey bbq sauce. Severed with house cut french fries.
Dazed And Confused
A burger Patty and Fried Chicken, KRAFT Mac n Cheese, bacon, american cheese and BBQ. Severed with house cut french fries.
Detroit Rock City
american cheese, 1/4 lb all beef hot dog, minced onion, house made chili and mustard. Severed with house cut french fries.
Don’t Know Jack
pepper jack cheese, fresh jalapenos, lettuce and mango salsa. Severed with house cut french fries.
Double Down
two signature all beef patties topped with american cheese, lettuce, onions, pickles, and thousand island dressing. Severed with house cut french fries.
Easy Classic
American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, ketchup, mayo, mustard. Severed with house cut french fries.
Kraft-Matic
KRAFT Mac n Cheese, bacon, american cheese and chipotle mayo. Severed with house cut french fries.
Over Easy
pancake syrup glazed patty, maple ham, cheddar and american cheese topped with an over easy egg. Severed with house cut french fries.
Ringleader
steak cut panko onion rings, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, bbq and ranch. Severed with house cut french fries.
Sin A Burger
extra bacon, cheddar cheese served between two seared cinnamon rolls. Severed with house cut french fries.
Sloppy Sanchez
house made chili, jalapenos, monterey jack cheese, lettuce, sour cream and salsa. Severed with house cut french fries.
Smoke Show
bacon, grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, swiss cheese, lettuce and bbq sauce. Severed with house cut french fries.
The Easy Pizza
deli sliced pepperoni, mozzarella sticks and Mozzarella cheese and our signature easy pie pizza sauce. Severed with house cut french fries.
Turf War
cajun fried shrimp, bacon, swiss, fresh shredded lettuce and house made sweet chili mayo. Severed with house cut french fries.
Chicken Sandwich Signatures
Big Easy
cajun grilled chicken breast, swiss cheese, avocado, lettuce, jalapenos and mango salsa.
Boom Boom
crispy fried chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce onion, pickles, mayo and BOOM BOOM sauce.
Buffalo Soldier
crispy fried buffalo chicken breast, american cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato and buffalo ranch.
California Dreamin
crispy fried chicken, fried egg, onion strings, avocado, American cheese, lettuce and honey mustard.
Chicken Not So Little
crispy fried chicken, scrambled egg, bacon, american cheese and syrup served in between two Belgian waffles.
El Diablo
crispy fried chicken, pepperjack and mozzarella cheese, homemade fra diavolo sauce.
The Spartan
fresh grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, red onion, feta cheese topped with french fries and Greek Dressing.
Ranchero
crispy fried chicken, bacon, mozzarella cheese, banana peppers, lettuce, pickles and ranch.
The Bleus
Fried chicken breast, maple smoked ham, american cheese, lettuce, tomato and creamy parmesan peppercorn.
Paradise City
Grilled Chicken topped with Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, bacon, lettuce, mayo and honey country french dressing. Severed with house cut french fries.
BYO Burgers/Sandwiches
Easy Greens
Boston Common
mixed greens, goat cheese, glazed walnuts, craisins, apples, and zinfandel vinaigrette dressing.
Buffalo Bill
Crispy Buffalo Chicken, shredded iceberg lettuce topped with bacon, crumbled blue cheese, tomatoes and blue cheese dressing.
Cajun Citrus Shrimp
crisp romaine lettuce, grilled cajun citrus shrimp, avocado, roasted red peppers, apple, goat cheese and honey country french dressing.
Classic Caesar
crisp romaine lettuce, parmesean cheese, house-made croutons and creamy caesar dressing.
Classic Greek
chopped romaine lettuce, kalamata olives, cucumber, tomato, peppers, onions, feta cheese, oregano and greek dressing.
Crispy Honey Bbq Chicken
crisp romaine, crispy honey bbq chicken, bacon, sweet corn, avocado, red onion and creamy ranch dressing.
Easy Pie House
chopped iceberg lettuce, peppers, cucumber, tomato and creamy white balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
Marinated Steak Tip
crisp baby spinach, marinated steak tips, sauteed onions, crumbled blue cheese and creamy balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
Marinated Turkey Tip
crisp baby spinach, grilled turkey tips, pineapple, goat cheese and creamy white balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
Siciliana
mixed greens, grilled pesto chicken, wet mozzarella, roasted zucchini, eggplant, red peppers, portabellas and creamy balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
Thai Chicken
mixed greens, grilled chicken, mandarins, pears, almonds, sesame seeds and mandarin orange dressing.
The Chop Shop
chopped romaine, bacon, apples, tomato, sweet corn, bleu cheese crumbles and bleu cheese dressing.
Monstah Tots
Monstah Tot
loaded with bacon, shredded jack cheese, chives and finished with a sour cream-ranch drizzle.
Gangsta Tot
smothered in Kraft mac n’ cheese,topped with bacon, shredded jack cheese, chives and finished with a chipotle and sour cream-ranch drizzle.
Hot Tottie
smothered in Buffalo Chicken Kraft mac n’ cheese, topped with shredded jack cheese, chives and finished with a sour cream-ranch drizzle.
Queen Bee Tot
crispy honey mustard chicken, bacon, shredded jack cheese and caramelized onions, finished with our house made honey mustard.
Fries N' Rings
Wings n Fingers
Ez Taqueria
Easy Loaded Chili
house made chili, made with BOOM SAUCE IPA, loaded with fresh chopped onion, jack cheese, crispy tortilla stips, chives and a sour cream drizzle
Chicken Ez Quesadeezy
seasoned grilled chicken,, peppers, onions, mushrooms, salsa, cheddar and mozzarella cheese, served with sour cream and salsa
Steak Ez Quesadeezy
seasoned grilled steak, peppers, onions, mushrooms, salsa, cheddar and mozzarella cheese, served with sour cream and salsa
Shrimp EZ Quesadeezy
seasoned grilled shrimp, peppers, onions, mushrooms, salsa, cheddar and mozzarella cheese, served with sour cream and salsa
Chicken Three Amigos
seasoned grilled chicken, fresh house made pico de gallo, avocado, lettuce and chili lime sauce, finished with a sour cream drizzle and chives
Steak Three Amigos
seasoned grilled steak, fresh house made pico de gallo, avocado, lettuce and chili lime sauce, finished with a sour cream drizzle and chives
Shrimp Three Amigos
seasoned grilled shrimp, fresh house made pico de gallo, avocado, lettuce and chili lime sauce, finished with a sour cream drizzle and chives
Kids Menu
COCKTAILS 2 GO
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Contemporary Quick Dining, Specializing in Hand Crafted, Creative, Pizzas, Burgers, Sandwiches and more!
