Saugus restaurants you'll love

Saugus restaurants
Toast
  Saugus

Must-try Saugus restaurants

Kane's Donuts image

 

Kane's Donuts

120 Lincoln Avenue, Saugus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Boston Cream$3.50
Often imitated but never duplicated, our version of this classic has stood the test of time since 1955 and still reigns supreme. We fill our airy yeast donut with Bavarian crème and top it with a simple yet perfectly balanced homemade chocolate frosting. Not too sweet; jusssst right.
Maple Bacon$3.75
There are others…and there’s ours. We top our airy yeast donut with a Vermont maple syrup frosting and cover it (#WeMeanCoverIt) with rough-chopped, cherrywood-smoked bacon. No two look the same. Each is as delicious as the next.
Raised Chocolate Frosted$3.25
Wicked classic! Our pillowy yeast donut is topped with Kanes’ homemade chocolate frosting.
Prince Restaurant image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Prince Restaurant

517 Broadway, Saugus

Avg 4.6 (405 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Prince Wings (Sm)$12.00
The best surpise on our menu. People drive for miles for our "Prince Wings" Not too hot, not too mild, served with bleu cheese & celery sticks. Available plain.
Regular Caesar$10.00
Romaine hearts, Romano cheese, herb-roasted croutons and our homemade Caesar dressing
Prince Wings (Lg)$20.00
The best surpise on our menu. People drive for miles for our "Prince Wings" Not too hot, not too mild, served with bleu cheese & celery sticks. Available plain.
FAMIGLIA FORNACIARI PIZZERIA image

 

FAMIGLIA FORNACIARI PIZZERIA

1268 Broadway unit B, Saugus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pepperoni Pizza 16$16.99
French Fries$4.50
Wings Mediterranean$10.90
Cerra's Market image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Cerra's Market

142 Broadway, Saugus

Avg 4.8 (180 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
The Untouchable$14.00
Hot Pastrami$11.00
Buffalo Fingers$10.00
Papa Gino's & D'Angelo image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

Papa Gino's & D'Angelo

385 Broadway, Saugus

Avg 4.1 (577 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
2 Meatballs Side$1.00
Pastrami
Buffalo Chicken Blue Cheese
Kane's Donuts image

DONUTS

Kane's Donuts

1575 Broadway, Saugus

Avg 4.6 (1436 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cookies & Cream$3.75
An all-ages favorite! Our chocolatey cake-style donut is topped with vanilla frosting and Oreo™ chunks…and we mean “chunks!”
Jelly$3.50
Our fluffy yeast donut is filled with real black raspberry jelly and smothered in our signature honey glaze. (Fun Fact: We’ve used the same filling recipe since 1955!) #IfItAintBroke
Maple Bacon$3.75
There are others…and there’s ours. We top our airy yeast donut with a Vermont maple syrup frosting and cover it (#WeMeanCoverIt) with rough-chopped, cherrywood-smoked bacon. No two look the same. Each is as delicious as the next.
Victor's Italian Cuisine image

PASTA • SEAFOOD

Victor's Italian Cuisine

1539 Broadway, Saugus

Avg 4.3 (263 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Marsala$18.00
MUSHROOM, HAM, RICH MARSALA WINE
Chicken, Broccoli & Ziti$18.00
SAUTEED GARLIC, BROCCOLI AND ZITI, IN A BUTTER CHEESE SAUCE OR ALFREDO
Chicken Vodka$18.00
SO GOOD!!! RICH PINK VODKA CREAM SAUCE
Kane's Donuts image

PASTRY • DONUTS

Kane's Donuts

120 Lincoln Ave, Saugus

Avg 4.6 (1045 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Maple Bacon$11.17
Honey Dip$11.17
Reeces Peanut Butter Cup$11.17
New Saugus Deli

508A Lincoln Ave, Saugus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Map

Map

