Saugus restaurants you'll love

More about Kane's Donuts
Kane's Donuts
120 Lincoln Avenue, Saugus
|Popular items
|Boston Cream
|$3.50
Often imitated but never duplicated, our version of this classic has stood the test of time since 1955 and still reigns supreme. We fill our airy yeast donut with Bavarian crème and top it with a simple yet perfectly balanced homemade chocolate frosting. Not too sweet; jusssst right.
|Maple Bacon
|$3.75
There are others…and there’s ours. We top our airy yeast donut with a Vermont maple syrup frosting and cover it (#WeMeanCoverIt) with rough-chopped, cherrywood-smoked bacon. No two look the same. Each is as delicious as the next.
|Raised Chocolate Frosted
|$3.25
Wicked classic! Our pillowy yeast donut is topped with Kanes’ homemade chocolate frosting.
More about Prince Restaurant
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Prince Restaurant
517 Broadway, Saugus
|Popular items
|Prince Wings (Sm)
|$12.00
The best surpise on our menu. People drive for miles for our "Prince Wings" Not too hot, not too mild, served with bleu cheese & celery sticks. Available plain.
|Regular Caesar
|$10.00
Romaine hearts, Romano cheese, herb-roasted croutons and our homemade Caesar dressing
|Prince Wings (Lg)
|$20.00
The best surpise on our menu. People drive for miles for our "Prince Wings" Not too hot, not too mild, served with bleu cheese & celery sticks. Available plain.
More about FAMIGLIA FORNACIARI PIZZERIA
FAMIGLIA FORNACIARI PIZZERIA
1268 Broadway unit B, Saugus
|Popular items
|Pepperoni Pizza 16
|$16.99
|French Fries
|$4.50
|Wings Mediterranean
|$10.90
More about Cerra's Market
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Cerra's Market
142 Broadway, Saugus
|Popular items
|The Untouchable
|$14.00
|Hot Pastrami
|$11.00
|Buffalo Fingers
|$10.00
More about Papa Gino's & D'Angelo
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
Papa Gino's & D'Angelo
385 Broadway, Saugus
|Popular items
|2 Meatballs Side
|$1.00
|Pastrami
|Buffalo Chicken Blue Cheese
More about Victor's Italian Cuisine
PASTA • SEAFOOD
Victor's Italian Cuisine
1539 Broadway, Saugus
|Popular items
|Chicken Marsala
|$18.00
MUSHROOM, HAM, RICH MARSALA WINE
|Chicken, Broccoli & Ziti
|$18.00
SAUTEED GARLIC, BROCCOLI AND ZITI, IN A BUTTER CHEESE SAUCE OR ALFREDO
|Chicken Vodka
|$18.00
SO GOOD!!! RICH PINK VODKA CREAM SAUCE
More about New Saugus Deli
New Saugus Deli
508A Lincoln Ave, Saugus