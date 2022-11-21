Restaurant header imageView gallery

Prince Restaurant - Saugus

405 Reviews

$

517 Broadway

Saugus, MA 01906

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Regular Pizza
Mini pizza
Basket of Fries

Meatball Monday

Meatball Monday

$25.00

Appetizers

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$8.00

Freshly chopped tomato, olive oil, basil & spices on grilled Italian bread topped with Romano cheese

Buffalo Tenders (Sm)

Buffalo Tenders (Sm)

$10.00

Tender hand-breaded fresh chicken breast strips drenched on our buffalo sauce, served with bleu cheese & celery sticks

Buffalo Tenders (Lg)

Buffalo Tenders (Lg)

$14.00

Tender hand-breaded fresh chicken breast strips drenched on our buffalo sauce, served with bleu cheese & celery sticks

Chicken Fingers (Sm)

$10.00

Tender hand-breaded fresh chicken breast strips served with honey mustard or sweet sauce

Chicken Fingers (Lg)

$14.00

Tender hand-breaded fresh chicken breast strips served with honey mustard or sweet sauce

Prince Wings (Sm)

Prince Wings (Sm)

$10.00

The best surpise on our menu. People drive for miles for our "Prince Wings" Not too hot, not too mild, served with bleu cheese & celery sticks. Available plain.

Prince Wings (Lg)

Prince Wings (Lg)

$14.00

The best surpise on our menu. People drive for miles for our "Prince Wings" Not too hot, not too mild, served with bleu cheese & celery sticks. Available plain.

Calamari (Sm)

Calamari (Sm)

$10.00

Tender, lightly breaded and friend with red cherry peppers, served with Prince marinara

Calamari (Lg)

Calamari (Lg)

$14.00

Tender, lightly breaded and friend with red cherry peppers, served with Prince marinara

Garlic Bread

$7.00

Basket of Fries

$7.00

Basket of Onion Rings

$7.00

Mozzarella Sticks (Sm)

$10.00

Mozzarella cheese cut fresh from the block, breaded to perfection and served with Prince marinara

Mozzarella Sticks (Lg)

$14.00

Mozzarella cheese cut fresh from the block, breaded to perfection and served with Prince marinara

Toasted Ravioli (Sm)

Toasted Ravioli (Sm)

$10.00

Ricotta-filled ravioli, delicately handcrafted and fried, served with Prince marinara

Toasted Ravioli (Lg)

Toasted Ravioli (Lg)

$14.00

Ricotta-filled ravioli, delicately handcrafted and fried, served with Prince marinara

Meatball Sliders

Meatball Sliders

$10.00

Our famous meatball, sauce & cheese on a soft roll (3)

Zucchini Sticks (Sm)

$10.00

Fresh zucchini, hand cut, breaded and fried, served with our own ranch-flavored dipping sauce

Zucchini Sticks (Lg)

$14.00

Fresh zucchini, hand cut, breaded and fried, served with our own ranch-flavored dipping sauce

Salad/soup

Side Garden Salad

$9.00

Iceberg, Romaine, and Mesclun mix with tomatoes, red onions & cucumber

Regular Garden Salad

$14.00

Iceberg, Romaine, and Mesclun mix with tomatoes, red onions & cucumber

Side Caesar

Side Caesar

$9.00

Romaine hearts, Romano cheese, herb-roasted croutons and our homemade Caesar dressing

Regular Caesar

Regular Caesar

$14.00

Romaine hearts, Romano cheese, herb-roasted croutons and our homemade Caesar dressing

Side Greek Salad

$9.00

Iceberg Romaine mix with olives, Feta, green pepper, onion and tomatoes

Regular Greek Salad

$14.00

Iceberg Romaine mix with olives, Feta, green pepper, onion and tomatoes

Small Antipasto

Small Antipasto

$12.00

Capicola, Genoa salami, Mortadella, Provolone cheese, red peppers, mushrooms, hard boiled eggs, garden tomatoes & hot cherry peppers on a bed of Romaine lettuce

Large Antipasto

Large Antipasto

$16.00

Capicola, Genoa salami, Mortadella, Provolone cheese, red peppers, mushrooms, hard boiled eggs, garden tomatoes & hot cherry peppers on a bed of Romaine lettuce

Soup of the Day

$6.00Out of stock

Made fresh in our kitchen every morning

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$18.00

Pizza

Regular Pizza

$13.95

Gluten Free Pizza

$16.95
Mini pizza

Mini pizza

$6.00

Arturo Special Mini

$8.00

Onions, peppers, salami, mushrooms & our special cheese blend

Ask Jeff Special Mini

$8.00

"Bianco Famous" Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Meatball & Bacon

The Greek Mini

$8.00

Spinach, feta, black olives & sliced tomatoes

Green Monstah Mini

$8.00

Fresh broccoli, spinach, chicken, garlic & a blend of cheeses (no sauce)

Hot n' Spicy Combo Mini

$8.00

Jalapeno peppers, onions, garlic, black olive & red peppers

Shish-Kebab Mini

$8.00

"Bianco Famous" Italian sausage, peppers, sliced tomatoes, onions & mushrooms

Vegetarian Mini

$8.00

Onions, peppers, mushrooms, sliced tomatoes & fried eggplant

Buff Bacon Bleu Mini

$8.00

Wicked Hot Mini

$8.00

Entrees

Alfredo

$13.00

Egg-rich Romano cream sauce served with penne or spaghetti

Marinara

$12.00

Fresh tomato sauce made daily, served with penne or spaghetti

Bolognese

Bolognese

$16.00

Ground beef and Prince marinara spiced to perfection, served over penne or spaghetti

Chicken, Broccoli & Penne

Chicken, Broccoli & Penne

$16.00

Tender boneless chicken breast sauteed with fresh broccoli (garlic & olive oil or classic Alfredo)

Chicken & Eggplant Parm

$18.00

A perfect union of our two famous dishes, served with penne, ravioli or spaghetti

Grilled Chicken

$16.00

Boneless chicken breast grilled to perfection, served with broccoli and your choice of french fries, pasta or rice

Chicken Marsala

$16.00

Tender boneless chicken breast sauteed in Marsala wine, imported ham & mushrooms, served over penne or spaghetti

Chicken Parm

Chicken Parm

$16.00

Our #1 rated dish! Tender chicken cutlet, lightly breaded, topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese served with penne, ravioli or spaghetti

Chicken Piccata

Chicken Piccata

$16.00

Tender boneless chicken breast sauteed with capers in a white wine lemon butter sauce over penne or spaghetti

Eggplant Parm

Eggplant Parm

$16.00

Delicious layers of fresh eggplant, covered in Prince marinara and bubbling-hot mozzarella cheese served with penne or spaghetti

Lasagna

Lasagna

$15.00

Baked ribbed pasta with ground beef, ricotta, mozzarella & Prince marinara

Baked Penne

$14.00

Covered in Marinara and bubbling-hot mozzarella cheese

Ravioli

$13.00

Ricotta-filled four-cheese ravioli with Prince marinara

Italian Sausages

Italian Sausages

$15.00

"Bianco Famous" Italian Sausage served with fresh marinara over fusilli or spaghetti

Steak Tips

Steak Tips

$18.00

Hand cut 10 oz. steak marinated & grilled, served with broccoli and your choice of french fries, pasta or rice

Meatballs

Meatballs

$15.00

A Castraberti family recipe since 1961, served with fusilli or spaghetti

Garlic and Oil

$13.00

Aglio Olia is one of those fundamental dishes we all love

Stuffed Shells

$13.00

Jumbo shells filled with ricotta, topped with Prince marinara

Veal Parm

$18.00

"The most tender veal you will ever enjoy" Lightly breaded, topped with Prince marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese, served with penne, ravioli or spaghetti

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$18.00

Family Style

Serves 4-6 People
Caesar Salad (Family)

Caesar Salad (Family)

$23.00

Greek Salad (Family)

$23.00

Garden Salad (Family)

$23.00
Family Meatballs

Family Meatballs

$22.00
Family Pasta

Family Pasta

$18.00

Baked Penne (Family)

$20.00

Cheese Ravioli (Family)

$22.00
Chicken, Broccoli & Penne(Family)

Chicken, Broccoli & Penne(Family)

$26.00

Chicken Parm (Family)

$26.00

*Pasta not included*

Eggplant Parm (Family)

Eggplant Parm (Family)

$26.00

*Pasta not included*

Eggplant Rollups (Family)

Eggplant Rollups (Family)

$22.00

Chicken Marsala (Family)

$26.00

Chicken Piccata (Family)

$26.00
Bolognese (Family)

Bolognese (Family)

$22.00

Sandwiches

Served on Fresh Italian Bread with french fries

Meatball Sandwich

$11.00

Our signature sandwich. A Castraberti family recipe since 1961

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Spicy Buffalo tenders served with a side of bleu cheese

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$11.00

Our #1 rated sandwich. Tender chicken cutlet, lightly breaded, topped with Prince marinara and mozzarella cheese

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Served with lettuce, tomato with homemade roasted red pepper mayo

Eggplant Parm Sandwich

$11.00

Delicious layers of eggplant, covered in marinara and bubbling-hot mozzarella cheese

Burger

$10.00

100% ground beef grilled to perfection

Italian Cold Cuts

$11.00

Capicola, Genoa salami, Mortadella, Provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions & hot peppers

Sausage Sandwich

$11.00

"Bianco Famous" grilled sausage with peppers & onions

Veal Parm Sandwich

$14.00

"The best veal cutlet you will ever eat!" Lightly breaded, topped with Prince marinara and bubbling mozzarella cheese

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Crispy fried chicken on a brioche bun. Topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles and secret sauce

Turkey BLT

$11.00Out of stock

Sliced turkey breast on ciabatta topped with bacon lettuce tomato and mayo

Sides

Side Pasta

Side Pasta

$6.00

Side Sausage (1)

$2.50
Side Chicken Parm

Side Chicken Parm

$10.00

Side Steak Tips

$13.00

Side Grilled Chicken (2 Pieces)

$9.00
Side Eggplant Parm

Side Eggplant Parm

$10.00
Side Eggplant Rollups (2)

Side Eggplant Rollups (2)

$11.00
Side Meatball (1)

Side Meatball (1)

$2.00

Side Veal Parm

$12.00

Side Steamed Broccoli

$2.50

Grilled sausage (1)

$6.00

Soup of the Day

$6.00Out of stock

Made fresh in our kitchen every morning

Desserts

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$5.00

Triple Chocolate Mousse

$5.00

Limoncello Cake

$5.00

Cookie

$2.50
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$5.00

Raspberry Doughnut Cheesecake

$5.00

Take Out Extras

Side of Marinara Sauce

Side of Romano

Side of Meat Sauce

Side of Alfredo

Side of Dressing

Extra Side of Bread

$1.25

Set Up Per Person

$1.00

Pizza To Go

Box of 3 regular Take n' Bake

$25.00

3 Pack Minis Take n' Bake

$10.00

Bottled Drinks

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$3.00
Gatorade

Gatorade

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$3.00
San Pellegrino Sparkling Fruit beverage

San Pellegrino Sparkling Fruit beverage

$3.00
2 liter Soda

2 liter Soda

$4.00
Pure Leaf Iced Tea

Pure Leaf Iced Tea

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Leaning on Route 1 since 1961, this legendary family restaurant is known for its famous PIZZA and warm, casual atmosphere. Try our Chicken Parmigiana, Meatballs and Eggplant Rollatini. Owned and operated by the Castraberti family since June 1, 1961 - come in and say hello! We'd love to see you!

Website

Location

517 Broadway, Saugus, MA 01906

Directions

Gallery
Prince Restaurant image
Prince Restaurant image
Prince Restaurant image
Prince Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Cerra's Market - Saugus
orange star4.8 • 180
142 Broadway Saugus, MA 01906
View restaurantnext
Papa Gino's & D'Angelo - 3002 - Saugus Dual
orange star4.1 • 577
385 Broadway Saugus, MA 01906
View restaurantnext
Carmelon's Pushcart Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
331 Main St Saugus, MA 01906
View restaurantnext
FAMIGLIA FORNACIARI PIZZERIA
orange starNo Reviews
1268 Broadway unit B Saugus, MA 01906
View restaurantnext
Kane's Donuts - Lincoln Ave
orange starNo Reviews
120 Lincoln Avenue Saugus, MA 01906
View restaurantnext
J & M Italian American Cuisine
orange starNo Reviews
340 Central Street Saugus, MA 01906
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Saugus

Kane's Donuts - Route 1
orange star4.6 • 1,436
1575 Broadway Saugus, MA 01906
View restaurantnext
Kane's Donuts - Internal Online Ordering
orange star4.6 • 1,045
120 Lincoln Ave Saugus, MA 01906
View restaurantnext
Papa Gino's & D'Angelo - 3002 - Saugus Dual
orange star4.1 • 577
385 Broadway Saugus, MA 01906
View restaurantnext
Victor's Italian Cuisine
orange star4.3 • 263
1539 Broadway Saugus, MA 01906
View restaurantnext
Cerra's Market - Saugus
orange star4.8 • 180
142 Broadway Saugus, MA 01906
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Saugus
Melrose
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Lynn
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Malden
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Revere
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Wakefield
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Stoneham
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Everett
review star
Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)
Chelsea
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Lynnfield
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston