Revere restaurants you'll love

More about Easy Pie
Easy Pie
649 Squire Rd, Revere
|Popular items
|Large BYO Pizza
|$14.00
Traditional hand stretched cheese pizza, made with our house made dough, sauce and special blend of mozzarella and other cheeses. Have it plain or top it with any of our gourmet and fresh toppings
|Crispy Honey Bbq Chicken
|$15.00
crisp romaine, crispy honey bbq chicken, bacon, sweet corn, avocado, red onion and creamy ranch dressing.
|French Fries
|$5.00
Hand cut french fries
More about Dryft
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Dryft
500 Ocean Ave, Revere
|Popular items
|Dryft Cheeseburger
|$17.00
prime blend, Vermont cheddar, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions, fries, pickle
|Buffalo Cauliflower
|$14.00
breadcrumb, blue cheese, celery
|Shrimp Cocktail
|$3.50
Per piece. Served with cocktail sauce and horseradish
More about Rincon Limeno Revere
Rincon Limeno Revere
260 Broadway, Revere
|Popular items
|Mini Bandeja
|$15.00
|Mango
|$5.00
|CHICHEN FINGER
|$10.00