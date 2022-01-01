Revere restaurants you'll love

Revere restaurants
Toast
  • Revere

Revere's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Must-try Revere restaurants

Easy Pie image

 

Easy Pie

649 Squire Rd, Revere

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Large BYO Pizza$14.00
Traditional hand stretched cheese pizza, made with our house made dough, sauce and special blend of mozzarella and other cheeses. Have it plain or top it with any of our gourmet and fresh toppings
Crispy Honey Bbq Chicken$15.00
crisp romaine, crispy honey bbq chicken, bacon, sweet corn, avocado, red onion and creamy ranch dressing.
French Fries$5.00
Hand cut french fries
More about Easy Pie
Dryft image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Dryft

500 Ocean Ave, Revere

Avg 4.6 (499 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Dryft Cheeseburger$17.00
prime blend, Vermont cheddar, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions, fries, pickle
Buffalo Cauliflower$14.00
breadcrumb, blue cheese, celery
Shrimp Cocktail$3.50
Per piece. Served with cocktail sauce and horseradish
More about Dryft
Restaurant banner

 

Luberto’s Pastry Shop

208 BROADWAY, REVERE

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Luberto’s Pastry Shop
Restaurant banner

 

Rincon Limeno Revere

260 Broadway, Revere

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mini Bandeja$15.00
Mango$5.00
CHICHEN FINGER$10.00
More about Rincon Limeno Revere
