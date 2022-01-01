Revere bars & lounges you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Revere restaurants
Must-try bars & lounges in Revere

Easy Pie image

 

Easy Pie

649 Squire Rd, Revere

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Boom Boom$15.00
crispy fried chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce onion, pickles, mayo and BOOM BOOM sauce.
SM Mac Daddy$14.00
BIG MAC PIZZA - special sauce, fresh ground beef, topped with mozzarella cheese and finished with crisp onions, pickles, lettuce, sesame seeds and a special sauce drizzle. the “BIGGEST MAC” around.
SM Fully Loaded$14.00
house-made smashed potatoes, crispy ranch chicken, bacon and chives, topped with mozzarella and jack cheese, finished with a sour cream-ranch drizzle.
More about Easy Pie
Dryft image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Dryft

500 Ocean Ave, Revere

Avg 4.6 (499 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Large Bolognese$27.00
rigatoni, parmesan, basil
Large Sausage Macaroni$26.00
vodka sauce, sweet Italian sausage, peas, parmigiano reggiano
Buffalo Cauliflower$15.00
breadcrumb, blue cheese, celery
More about Dryft
Volare Restaurant image

 

Volare Restaurant

388 Broadway, Revere

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Volare Restaurant
Margarita's image

 

Margarita's

85 American Legion Highway, Revere

No reviews yet
More about Margarita's

