La Hacienda Revere 306 Revere st.
No reviews yet
306 Revere Street
Revere, MA 02151
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
NA BEVERAGES
SODAS
JUICES
SHAKES
Online Food
Appetizers
*May be raw or undercooked The Consumption of meat, fish, or raw or undercooked Shellfish, may increase the risk of food borne illness. Before ordering please inform your server if someone in your party has food allergies.
Served with melted cheese, beans, jalapenos, and a side of guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo *May be raw or undercooked The Consumption of meat, fish, or raw or undercooked Shellfish, may increase the risk of food borne illness. Before ordering please inform your server if someone in your party has food allergies.
A large sharing platter of grilled chicken, steak, chicken, pork rind, wings, shrimp, queso fresco, grilled tortillas, fried yucca, French fries *May be raw or undercooked The Consumption of meat, fish, or raw or undercooked Shellfish, may increase the risk of food borne illness. Before ordering please inform your server if someone in your party has food allergies.
Broiled Mozzarella cheese and spicy chorizo served in a cast iron skillet; similar to cheese fondue
Deep fried tortilla topped with lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, Salvadorian cheese, sliced hard-boiled egg, beans, and sour cream *May be raw or undercooked The Consumption of meat, fish, or raw or undercooked Shellfish, may increase the risk of food borne illness. Before ordering please inform your server if someone in your party has food allergies.
Cooked in fresh lime juice, tossed with tomatoes, red onions, jalapenos, and cilantro. Served with saltines *May be raw or undercooked The Consumption of meat, fish, or raw or undercooked Shellfish, may increase the risk of food borne illness. Before ordering please inform your server if someone in your party has food allergies.
Delicious poached shrimp tossed with pico de gallo, homemade cocktail sauce, and topped with fresh avocado. Served with saltines
Fried green plantains served with a side of house aioli
Served with Salvadorian tomato sauce and pickled cabbage slaw
Chicken & Pork
Pan seared chicken strips sautéed with onions, bell peppers, and finished off in a homemade spicy chipotle cream sauce. Served with rice and house salad.
Pan seared marinated chicken breast served with rice, beans, and a house salad
Seared Pork butt marinated in Achiote and chile Guajillo served with rice, beans, and a house salad
Don Jose’s Favorites
Marinated steak grilled and seasoned to perfection. Served with rice, house salad, and beans *May be raw or undercooked The Consumption of meat, fish, or raw or undercooked Shellfish, may increase the risk of food borne illness. Before ordering please inform your server if someone in your party has food allergies.
Marinated steak cooked in a red tomato sauce, topped with Sautéed onions and bell peppers. Served with a side of rice, beans, and a house salad *May be raw or undercooked The Consumption of meat, fish, or raw or undercooked Shellfish, may increase the risk of food borne illness. Before ordering please inform your server if someone in your party has food allergies.
*May be raw or undercooked The Consumption of meat, fish, or raw or undercooked Shellfish, may increase the risk of food borne illness. Before ordering please inform your server if someone in your party has food allergies.
Beef liver cooked in a white wine sauce and topped with sautéed onions. Served with rice, beans, and a house salad *May be raw or undercooked The Consumption of meat, fish, or raw or undercooked Shellfish, may increase the risk of food borne illness. Before ordering please inform your server if someone in your party has food allergies.
A strip of grilled steak and chicken breast . Served with rice, beans, and a house salad *May be raw or undercooked The Consumption of meat, fish, or raw or undercooked Shellfish, may increase the risk of food borne illness. Before ordering please inform your server if someone in your party has food allergies.
A generous portion of grilled beef ribs, marinated and seasoned in house. Served with rice, beans, and a house salad *May be raw or undercooked The Consumption of meat, fish, or raw or undercooked Shellfish, may increase the risk of food borne illness. Before ordering please inform your server if someone in your party has food allergies.
A hearty traditional Colombian plate that includes a grilled steak, fried egg, pork rind, sweet plantains, beans, rice, and a house salad
Grilled 10oz Striploin served with a fried chorizo, rice, beans, queso fresco, pico de gallo, and avocado *May be raw or undercooked The Consumption of meat, fish, or raw or undercooked Shellfish, may increase the risk of food borne illness. Before ordering please inform your server if someone in your party has food allergies.
Fajitas
Marinated Steak, Chicken, and Shrimp, grilled and seasoned to perfection. (Recommended for 2 people) *May be raw or undercooked The Consumption of meat, fish, or raw or undercooked Shellfish, may increase the risk of food borne illness. Before ordering please inform your server if someone in your party has food allergies.
All our fajitas are served over a bed of grilled onions and peppers, with a side order of flour tortillas, rice and beans. Toppings include lettuce, fresh guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, and cheese *May be raw or undercooked The Consumption of meat, fish, or raw or undercooked Shellfish, may increase the risk of food borne illness. Before ordering please inform your server if someone in your party has food allergies.
*May be raw or undercooked The Consumption of meat, fish, or raw or undercooked Shellfish, may increase the risk of food borne illness. Before ordering please inform your server if someone in your party has food allergies.
beef ribs, Chicken, marinated pork, grilled shrimp, and chorizo. (Recommended for 2 people) *May be raw or undercooked The Consumption of meat, fish, or raw or undercooked Shellfish, may increase the risk of food borne illness. Before ordering please inform your server if someone in your party has food allergies.
Kids Menu
Mexican Specialties
3 lightly fried corn tortillas stuffed with pulled chicken and topped with queso duro, and crema. Served with lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, and beans
3 corn tortillas stuffed with shredded chicken topped with a homemade red or green salsa. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo
*May be raw or undercooked The Consumption of meat, fish, or raw or undercooked Shellfish, may increase the risk of food borne illness. Before ordering please inform your server if someone in your party has food allergies.
*May be raw or undercooked The Consumption of meat, fish, or raw or undercooked Shellfish, may increase the risk of food borne illness. Before ordering please inform your server if someone in your party has food allergies.
*May be raw or undercooked The Consumption of meat, fish, or raw or undercooked Shellfish, may increase the risk of food borne illness. Before ordering please inform your server if someone in your party has food allergies.
Grilled flour tortillas stuffed with shredded cheese, mushrooms, bell peppers, and sautéed onions. Served with sour cream, pico de gallo, and guacamole. *May be raw or undercooked The Consumption of meat, fish, or raw or undercooked Shellfish, may increase the risk of food borne illness. Before ordering please inform your server if someone in your party has food allergies.
Fried corn tortillas tossed in a red or green salsa topped with onions, queso fresco, crema, fried egg, and cilantro. *May be raw or undercooked The Consumption of meat, fish, or raw or undercooked Shellfish, may increase the risk of food borne illness. Before ordering please inform your server if someone in your party has food allergies.
A traditional Mexican sandwich made with fresh baked bread, lettuce, avocado, refried beans, mayo, jalapenos, tomatoes, shredded cheese, and a side of French fries *May be raw or undercooked The Consumption of meat, fish, or raw or undercooked Shellfish, may increase the risk of food borne illness. Before ordering please inform your server if someone in your party has food allergies.
12 inch Flour tortilla filled with lettuce, beans, jalapenos, rice, shredded cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream *May be raw or undercooked The Consumption of meat, fish, or raw or undercooked Shellfish, may increase the risk of food borne illness. Before ordering please inform your server if someone in your party has food allergies. *May be raw or undercooked The Consumption of meat, fish, or raw or undercooked Shellfish, may increase the risk of food borne illness. Before ordering please inform your server if someone in your party has food allergies.
2 fresh Cod tacos lightly fried in a Modelo beer batter topped with cabbage slaw, pico de gallo, lime crema, cilantro and served on a corn tortilla with house salsas.
6oz patty loaded with cheese, lettuce, tomato, jalapenos, avocado, and chipotle aioli on a toasted brioche. Served with French fries. *May be raw or undercooked The Consumption of meat, fish, or raw or undercooked Shellfish, may increase the risk of food borne illness. Before ordering please inform your server if someone in your party has food allergies.
Seafood
This Juicy combination comes with our famous carne asada, topped with pan seared shrimp bathed in a seafood sauce. Served with rice, beans, and a house salad *May be raw or undercooked The Consumption of meat, fish, or raw or undercooked Shellfish, may increase the risk of food borne illness. Before ordering please inform your server if someone in your party has food allergies.
Pan seared shrimp, mushrooms, onions, and bell peppers in white wine lemon sauce. Served with rice and a house salad
Sauteed shrimp, tomatoes, red onions, in a garlic butter sauce. Served with rice and house salad
Shakes
Made with fresh avocado, whole milk, and a touch of sugar.
Made with fresh bananas, whole milk, and a touch of sugar.
Made with fresh strawberries, whole milk, and a touch of sugar.
Made with mango, whole milk, and a touch of sugar.
Made with passion fruit, whole milk, and a touch of sugar.
Sides
Freshly sliced avocado
Curtido is a type of lightly fermented cabbage relish. It is typical in Salvadoran cuisine and that of other Central American countries, and is usually made with cabbage, onions, carrots, oregano, and sometimes lime juice; it resembles sauerkraut, kimchi, or tart Cole slaw
chopped iceberg lettuce, tomato, cucumber, avocado, & jalapeño
made with vegetable medley
Sodas
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
306 Revere Street, Revere, MA 02151