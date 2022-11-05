Restaurant header imageView gallery

Esquite 194 Shirley Ave C1

review star

No reviews yet

194 Shirley Ave C1

Revere, MA 02151

Popular Items

Braised Beef Taco
Al Pastor Taco
Esquite Mexicano

Pan de Muerto *LIMTIED TIME Dia de Muertos Special*

Small Pan de Muerto (regular)

$5.00

Small Pan de Muerto (Ajonjoli/Sesame Seeds)

$5.00Out of stock

Small Pan de Muerto (Covered in Chocolate)

$7.00

Large Pan de Muerto (regular)

$20.00Out of stock

Large Pan de Muerto (Stuffed with sweet Nata cream)

$24.00Out of stock

Large Pan de Muerto (Covered in Chocolate)

$25.00Out of stock

Large Pan de Muerto (Ajonjoli/Sesame Seeds)

$20.00Out of stock

Small Relleno

$7.00

SPECIALS

Enchiladas de Mole

Enchiladas de Mole

$16.50

Made with tortillas, mole sauce, sweet onions, cotija cheese, cream and sesame seeds.

Enchiladas Suizas

Enchiladas Suizas

$16.50

Made with green tomatillo sauce, sweet onions and melted cheese on the top.

Pub Style Nachos

Pub Style Nachos

$12.00

Tortilla chips with black beans, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, lettuce, and pickled Jalapeños. Add grilled chicken or braised beef for $5.

Birria Combo (Fridays and Weekends only)

Birria Combo (Fridays and Weekends only)

$14.00

Birria stew with two large and cheesy birria tacos and lime on the side. Tacos include cilantro and onion.

Single Birria Taco (Fridays and Weekend only)

Single Birria Taco (Fridays and Weekend only)

$4.50

Birria beef, cilantro, onion and cheese!

SEA FOOD

Ceviche / Fish Cocktail

Ceviche / Fish Cocktail

$15.50

Classic fish (cod) ceviche, marinated in cocktail sauce with slices of avocado, pico de gallo, jalapeno, lime and clamato. Includes chips on the side.

Shrimp cocktail

Shrimp cocktail

$15.50

Classic Mexican shrimp cocktail, marinated in cocktail sauce with slices of avocado, pico de gallo, jalapeno, lime and clamato. Includes chips on the side.

Half Fish, Half Shrimp Cocktail

Half Fish, Half Shrimp Cocktail

$15.50

Half fish (cod) and half shrimp cocktail, marinated in cocktail sauce with slices of avocado, pico de gallo, jalapeno, lime and clamato. Includes chips on the side.

Fried Shrimp Burrito

Fried Shrimp Burrito

$12.50

Fried Shrimp Burrito, comes with lettuce, red cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli and sour cream.

Fish Taco Plate

Fish Taco Plate

$13.50

Includes two fish tacos and a side of rice and beans.

Single Fish Taco

Single Fish Taco

$4.50

Fried cod in a flour tortilla with pickled onions, chipotle aioli, cream and red cabbage.

MEXICO CITY TACOS

Braised Beef Taco

Braised Beef Taco

$3.50

Served with cilantro, onion and with two corn tortillas. Includes lime and salsa on the side.

Carnitas Taco

Carnitas Taco

$3.50

Served with cilantro, onion and with two corn tortillas. Includes lime and salsa on the side.

Al Pastor Taco

Al Pastor Taco

$3.75

Served with cilantro, onion and with two corn tortillas. Includes lime and salsa on the side.

Cochinita Pibil Taco

Cochinita Pibil Taco

$3.50

Cochinita pulled pork taco is served with pickled red onions instead of cilantro and onion

Taco Plate

Taco Plate

$13.50

Three tacos of your choice, served with a side of refried beans and rice!

Vege And Cheese Taco

$3.50

ELOTES & ESQUITES

Elote Mexicano

Elote Mexicano

$6.00

Steamed corn on the cob with chipotle aioli, chili powder and queso cotija.

Esquite Mexicano

Esquite Mexicano

$7.00

Steamed corn off-the-cob with chipotle aioli, chili powder and queso cotija, yes this is the one on the bowl/cup.

Elote Loco

Elote Loco

$6.00

Steamed corn on the cob with mayo, salsa negra, ketchup, mustard and queso cotija.

Buttered American Corn

$6.00

Steamed corn on the cob with butter and salt.

The Vegan Elote

$6.00

Steamed corn on the cob with lime, salt and chili powder.

SOUPS & SALADS

Caldo Tlalpeño

$8.50

A classic soup from Mexico City. Made with shredded chicken and beef, chipotle, vegetables, avocado, tortilla strips, queso Oaxaca and cream.

Casa Esquite Salad

Casa Esquite Salad

$8.50Out of stock

Our house salad, made with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sesame seeds, nopales, queso fresco, and oregano vinaigrette.

Ceasar Salad

Ceasar Salad

$8.50

An all time classic from Tijuana. Made with Romaine lettuce, olive oil, Caesar dressing, croutons and Parmesan cheese.

TORTAS (Mexican Sandwich)

Cochinita Torta

Cochinita Torta

$10.50

Yucatan style pulled pork seasoned with achiote, refried beans, house chipotle aioli, pickled red onions, avocado and queso Oaxaca.

Pollo con Mole Torta

Pollo con Mole Torta

$10.50

Mole sauce with shredded chicken, refried beans, queso Oaxaca and sweet onion.

Torta de Carne en Chile Colorado

Torta de Carne en Chile Colorado

$10.50

Braised beef with chile colorado sauce, refried beans, house chipotle aioli, queso Oaxaca, avocado and pickled red onions.

Torta de Jamon

Torta de Jamon

$10.50

Ham, refried beans, house chipotle aioli, queso Oaxaca, avocado and pickled red onions. ¡Tenía que ser el Chavo del Ocho! >:(

Carnitas Torta

Carnitas Torta

$10.50

Michoacan style pork with lettuce, tomato, pickled red onions, refried beans, house chipotle aioli and queso Oaxaca.

Chicken Tinga Torta

Chicken Tinga Torta

$10.50

Shredded chicken in a sauce made from chipotle and sliced onions, refried beans and queso Oaxaca.

Torta Cubana

Torta Cubana

$11.50

Carnitas, chorizo, ham, refried beans, avocado, pickled red onions, chipotle, mayonnaise and queso Oaxaca.

Torta Al Pastor

Torta Al Pastor

$11.50Out of stock

Includes lettuce, avocado, pickled red onions, beans, house chipotle aioli, queso Oaxaca and tomato.

Grilled Chicken Torta

Grilled Chicken Torta

$10.50

Grilled chicken, refried beans, house chipotle aioli, queso Oaxaca, avocado and pickled red onions.

QUESADILLAS

Carne en Chile Colorado Quesadilla

$10.50

Made with large flour tortillas and served with sour cream and salsa on the side.

Cochinita Quesadilla

$10.50

Made with large flour tortillas and served with sour cream and salsa on the side.

Tinga Quesadilla

Tinga Quesadilla

$10.50

Made with large flour tortillas and served with sour cream and salsa on the side.

Roasted Vegetables Quesadilla

$10.50

Made with large flour tortillas and served with sour cream and salsa on the side.

Quesadilla De Queso (only cheese)

$7.50

Made with large flour tortillas and served with sour cream and salsa on the side.

Gringa Al Pastor

Gringa Al Pastor

$10.50

A Mexico City cult classic. A chunky quesadilla style dish with al pastor pork, pineapple, cilantro, onion and cheese. Side of salsa and cream on the side.

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$10.50

Made with large flour tortillas and served with sour cream and salsa on the side.

Carnitas Quesadilla

$10.50

Made with large flour tortillas and served with sour cream and salsa on the side.

TOSTADAS

Chicken Tinga Tostada

Chicken Tinga Tostada

$6.50

All tostadas are served with refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, avocado, salsa, queso fresco and cream.

Cochinita Tostada

Cochinita Tostada

$6.50

All tostadas are served with refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, avocado, salsa, queso fresco and cream.

Braised Beef Tostada

Braised Beef Tostada

$6.50

All tostadas are served with refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, avocado, salsa, queso fresco and cream.

BURRITOS / BOWLS

Chicken Tinga Burrito/Bowl

Chicken Tinga Burrito/Bowl

$10.50

All burritos/bowls include rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cream and cheese.

Cochinita Burrito/Bowl

Cochinita Burrito/Bowl

$11.50

All burritos/bowls include rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cream and cheese.

Grilled Chicken Burrito/Bowl

$10.50

All burritos/bowls include rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cream and cheese.

Roasted Vegetables Burrito/Bowl

$10.50

All burritos/bowls include rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cream and cheese.

Braised Beef Burrito/Bowl

$11.50

All burritos/bowls include rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cream and cheese.

Carnitas Burrito/Bowl

Carnitas Burrito/Bowl

$11.50

All burritos/bowls include rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cream and cheese.

Al Pastor Burrito/Bowl

$12.75Out of stock

POSTRES

Pastel de Tres Leches (cake)

$5.00

Flan

$5.00

Double Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$2.75Out of stock

Smore Cookie

$2.75Out of stock

AGUAS FRESCAS

Horchata

$5.50

Our sweet house made horchata! It is milk based and CONTAINS NUTS! Large 24oz

Agua de Jamaica

$5.50

Our house made Agua de Jamaica! (Hibiscus Iced Tea) Large 24oz

Agua de Tamarindo

$5.50Out of stock

SIDES

Side of Salsa

$0.50

Guacamole

$4.00Out of stock

Rice

$2.50

Beans

$2.50

Pico de Gallo

$2.00

Rice and Beans

$5.00

Pickled Jalapeno

$0.75

House Chipotle Aioli

$0.75

Bag of Tortilla Chips

$2.50

Totopos!

Guac and Chips (Large bowl)

$10.50Out of stock

Side of Sour Cream

$0.50

Side of Lime

$0.50

Half of a lime

Side Of Beef $

$5.50

DRINKS

Soda Can

$1.50

Let us know if you want regular coke, zero/diet or a can of ginger ale.

Glass Bottle Soda

$3.50

Options very, depends on supply. You may ask us at anytime or let us know if you have no preference. They are: Jarritos, Fanta, Sidral, Sangria.

Water Bottle

$2.00

Champurrado (Small)

$5.00Out of stock

TAMALES

Tamal Verde (Chicken)

$5.00

Single Green sauce / Salsa Verde Tamal (1)

Tamal de Mole (Chicken)

$5.00Out of stock

Single Tamal de Pollo con Mole (1)

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

A small Mexican street food location near the Revere Beach! Come and enjoy some elotes, esquites, tortas, tacos and more!

Website

Location

194 Shirley Ave C1, Revere, MA 02151

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

