Esquite 194 Shirley Ave C1
194 Shirley Ave C1
Revere, MA 02151
Popular Items
Pan de Muerto *LIMTIED TIME Dia de Muertos Special*
Small Pan de Muerto (regular)
Small Pan de Muerto (Ajonjoli/Sesame Seeds)
Small Pan de Muerto (Covered in Chocolate)
Large Pan de Muerto (regular)
Large Pan de Muerto (Stuffed with sweet Nata cream)
Large Pan de Muerto (Covered in Chocolate)
Large Pan de Muerto (Ajonjoli/Sesame Seeds)
Small Relleno
SPECIALS
Enchiladas de Mole
Made with tortillas, mole sauce, sweet onions, cotija cheese, cream and sesame seeds.
Enchiladas Suizas
Made with green tomatillo sauce, sweet onions and melted cheese on the top.
Pub Style Nachos
Tortilla chips with black beans, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, lettuce, and pickled Jalapeños. Add grilled chicken or braised beef for $5.
Birria Combo (Fridays and Weekends only)
Birria stew with two large and cheesy birria tacos and lime on the side. Tacos include cilantro and onion.
Single Birria Taco (Fridays and Weekend only)
Birria beef, cilantro, onion and cheese!
SEA FOOD
Ceviche / Fish Cocktail
Classic fish (cod) ceviche, marinated in cocktail sauce with slices of avocado, pico de gallo, jalapeno, lime and clamato. Includes chips on the side.
Shrimp cocktail
Classic Mexican shrimp cocktail, marinated in cocktail sauce with slices of avocado, pico de gallo, jalapeno, lime and clamato. Includes chips on the side.
Half Fish, Half Shrimp Cocktail
Half fish (cod) and half shrimp cocktail, marinated in cocktail sauce with slices of avocado, pico de gallo, jalapeno, lime and clamato. Includes chips on the side.
Fried Shrimp Burrito
Fried Shrimp Burrito, comes with lettuce, red cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli and sour cream.
Fish Taco Plate
Includes two fish tacos and a side of rice and beans.
Single Fish Taco
Fried cod in a flour tortilla with pickled onions, chipotle aioli, cream and red cabbage.
MEXICO CITY TACOS
Braised Beef Taco
Served with cilantro, onion and with two corn tortillas. Includes lime and salsa on the side.
Carnitas Taco
Served with cilantro, onion and with two corn tortillas. Includes lime and salsa on the side.
Al Pastor Taco
Served with cilantro, onion and with two corn tortillas. Includes lime and salsa on the side.
Cochinita Pibil Taco
Cochinita pulled pork taco is served with pickled red onions instead of cilantro and onion
Taco Plate
Three tacos of your choice, served with a side of refried beans and rice!
Vege And Cheese Taco
ELOTES & ESQUITES
Elote Mexicano
Steamed corn on the cob with chipotle aioli, chili powder and queso cotija.
Esquite Mexicano
Steamed corn off-the-cob with chipotle aioli, chili powder and queso cotija, yes this is the one on the bowl/cup.
Elote Loco
Steamed corn on the cob with mayo, salsa negra, ketchup, mustard and queso cotija.
Buttered American Corn
Steamed corn on the cob with butter and salt.
The Vegan Elote
Steamed corn on the cob with lime, salt and chili powder.
SOUPS & SALADS
Caldo Tlalpeño
A classic soup from Mexico City. Made with shredded chicken and beef, chipotle, vegetables, avocado, tortilla strips, queso Oaxaca and cream.
Casa Esquite Salad
Our house salad, made with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sesame seeds, nopales, queso fresco, and oregano vinaigrette.
Ceasar Salad
An all time classic from Tijuana. Made with Romaine lettuce, olive oil, Caesar dressing, croutons and Parmesan cheese.
TORTAS (Mexican Sandwich)
Cochinita Torta
Yucatan style pulled pork seasoned with achiote, refried beans, house chipotle aioli, pickled red onions, avocado and queso Oaxaca.
Pollo con Mole Torta
Mole sauce with shredded chicken, refried beans, queso Oaxaca and sweet onion.
Torta de Carne en Chile Colorado
Braised beef with chile colorado sauce, refried beans, house chipotle aioli, queso Oaxaca, avocado and pickled red onions.
Torta de Jamon
Ham, refried beans, house chipotle aioli, queso Oaxaca, avocado and pickled red onions. ¡Tenía que ser el Chavo del Ocho! >:(
Carnitas Torta
Michoacan style pork with lettuce, tomato, pickled red onions, refried beans, house chipotle aioli and queso Oaxaca.
Chicken Tinga Torta
Shredded chicken in a sauce made from chipotle and sliced onions, refried beans and queso Oaxaca.
Torta Cubana
Carnitas, chorizo, ham, refried beans, avocado, pickled red onions, chipotle, mayonnaise and queso Oaxaca.
Torta Al Pastor
Includes lettuce, avocado, pickled red onions, beans, house chipotle aioli, queso Oaxaca and tomato.
Grilled Chicken Torta
Grilled chicken, refried beans, house chipotle aioli, queso Oaxaca, avocado and pickled red onions.
QUESADILLAS
Carne en Chile Colorado Quesadilla
Made with large flour tortillas and served with sour cream and salsa on the side.
Cochinita Quesadilla
Made with large flour tortillas and served with sour cream and salsa on the side.
Tinga Quesadilla
Made with large flour tortillas and served with sour cream and salsa on the side.
Roasted Vegetables Quesadilla
Made with large flour tortillas and served with sour cream and salsa on the side.
Quesadilla De Queso (only cheese)
Made with large flour tortillas and served with sour cream and salsa on the side.
Gringa Al Pastor
A Mexico City cult classic. A chunky quesadilla style dish with al pastor pork, pineapple, cilantro, onion and cheese. Side of salsa and cream on the side.
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
Made with large flour tortillas and served with sour cream and salsa on the side.
Carnitas Quesadilla
Made with large flour tortillas and served with sour cream and salsa on the side.
TOSTADAS
Chicken Tinga Tostada
All tostadas are served with refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, avocado, salsa, queso fresco and cream.
Cochinita Tostada
All tostadas are served with refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, avocado, salsa, queso fresco and cream.
Braised Beef Tostada
All tostadas are served with refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, avocado, salsa, queso fresco and cream.
BURRITOS / BOWLS
Chicken Tinga Burrito/Bowl
All burritos/bowls include rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cream and cheese.
Cochinita Burrito/Bowl
All burritos/bowls include rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cream and cheese.
Grilled Chicken Burrito/Bowl
All burritos/bowls include rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cream and cheese.
Roasted Vegetables Burrito/Bowl
All burritos/bowls include rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cream and cheese.
Braised Beef Burrito/Bowl
All burritos/bowls include rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cream and cheese.
Carnitas Burrito/Bowl
All burritos/bowls include rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cream and cheese.
Al Pastor Burrito/Bowl
POSTRES
AGUAS FRESCAS
SIDES
DRINKS
Soda Can
Let us know if you want regular coke, zero/diet or a can of ginger ale.
Glass Bottle Soda
Options very, depends on supply. You may ask us at anytime or let us know if you have no preference. They are: Jarritos, Fanta, Sidral, Sangria.
Water Bottle
Champurrado (Small)
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
A small Mexican street food location near the Revere Beach! Come and enjoy some elotes, esquites, tortas, tacos and more!
