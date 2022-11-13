Restaurant header imageView gallery

Istanbul Diner Cafe HQ 120 VFW PKWY

review star

No reviews yet

120 VFW PKWY

Revere, MA 02151

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Plates

Istanbul Mixed Grill

$31.95

Adana Kabab

$18.95

Lamb Shish Kabab

$18.95

Iskender Kabab Plate

$19.95

Kofte/Meatballs Plate

$16.95

Beef Shawarma/Doner Plate

$16.95

Chicken Shawarma/Doner Plate

$16.95

Chicken Adana Kabab Plate

$16.95

Chicken Kofte/Meatball Plate

$16.95

Chicken Shish Kabab Plate

$16.95

Salmon Plate

$19.95

Falafel Plate

$12.50

Wraps

Adana Kabab Wrap

$12.95

Lamb Shish Kabab Wrap

$12.95

Beef Shawarma/Doner Wrap

$11.95

Kofte/Meatballs Wrap

$11.95

Chicken Shawarma/Doner Wrap

$11.95

Chicken Adana Kabab Wrap

$11.95

Chicken Kofte/Meatball Wrap

$11.95

Chicken Shish Kabab Wrap

$11.95

Falafel Wrap

$9.95

Steak and Cheese Sub

$11.95

Chicken Bomb Sub

$11.95

Pizza & Pide

Lahmacun/Turkish Pizza

Lahmacun/Turkish Pizza

$5.95

Shawarma/Doner Pide

$16.95

Pepperoni (Sujuk) Pide

$16.95

Cheese Pide

$16.95

Cheese Pizza

$7.95+

Pepperoni (Sujuk) Pizza

$14.95+

Shawarma/Doner Pizza

$14.95+

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$15.95+

Shawarma Doner Calzone

$15.95+

Chicken Brocoli Pizza

$14.95+

Alfredo Chicken Pizza

$14.95+

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$14.95+

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.95+

Four Cheese Pizza

$14.95+

Greek Pizza

$14.95+

Margarita Pizza

$14.95+

Meat Lovers Pizza

$14.95+

Pineapple Pizza

$14.95+

Veggie Lovers Pizza

$14.95+

Burgers

Hamburger & French Fries

$11.45

Cheese Burger and Fries

$12.45

Pasta

Bow Tie Pasta

$15.95

Ziti Chicken Broccoli Pasta

$15.95

Tri Color Tortellini Pasta

$15.95

Ziti Chicken Parm Pasta, Garlic Bread

$15.95

Burritos

Chicken Gyro Burrito

$11.95

Lamb Beef Gyro Burrito

$11.95

Chicken Sish Burrito

$11.95

Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.95

Garden Salad

$9.95

Greek Salad

$9.95

Shephard Salad

$7.95+

Sandwiches

Basil Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.95

Texas Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.95

Veggie Lover Wrap

$11.95

Caprese Sandwich

$11.95

Dessert

Baklava

$4.50

Kunefe

$8.55

Trilece/Tres-Leches

$6.55

Sutlac/ Rice Putting

$6.55

Red Velvet

$5.99

Tiramisu

$5.99

Cake w/ Dark Chocolate

$5.99

Pistachios Garden

$5.99

Chocolate Pudding

$6.55

Soufle

$6.99

Sides

Chicken Fingers/Tenders (6pc)

$11.99

Chicken Fingers/Tenders (12pc)

$16.99

French Fries

$4.99

Grape Leaves

$5.95

Rice (Pilav)

$4.99

Bulgur (Rice)

$4.99

Yogurt Sauce (Cacik) Taiziki

$7.95

Hummus with piece of bread

$6.99

Baba Ganoush with piece of bread

$7.95

Feta Rolls

$7.95

Egg Plant Salad with piece of bread

$7.95

Lentil Soup

$5.95

Fried Chicken Wings(6pc)

$12.95

Fried Chicken Wings(12pc)

$18.95

Side of Falafel

$7.95

Tzatziki with piece of bread

$7.95

Plain Yogurt

$5.95

Pita bread

$1.95

Open Buffet Brunch

Adult

$21.95

Kids

$11.95

Kids Meal

Kids meal with Chicken

$7.95

Kids meal with Shawarma

$7.95

Pizza

Lahmacun/Turkish Pizza

Lahmacun/Turkish Pizza

$5.95

Shawarma/Doner Pide

$16.95

Pepperoni (Sujuk) Pide

$16.95

Cheese Pide

$16.95

Cheese Pizza

$7.95+

Pepperoni (Sujuk) Pizza

$14.95+

Shawarma/Doner Pizza

$14.95+

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$15.95+

Shawarma Doner Calzone

$15.95+

Chicken Brocoli Pizza

$14.95+

Alfredo Chicken Pizza

$14.95+

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$14.95+

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.95+

Four Cheese Pizza

$14.95+

Greek Pizza

$14.95+

Margarita Pizza

$14.95+

Meat Lovers Pizza

$14.95+

Pineapple Pizza

$14.95+

Veggie Lovers Pizza

$14.95+

Burgers

Hamburger & French Fries

$11.45

Cheese Burger and Fries

$12.45

Sides

Chicken Fingers/Tenders (6pc)

$11.99

Chicken Fingers/Tenders (12pc)

$16.99

French Fries

$4.99

Grape Leaves

$5.95

Rice (Pilav)

$4.99

Bulgur (Rice)

$4.99

Yogurt Sauce (Cacik) Taiziki

$7.95

Hummus with piece of bread

$6.99

Baba Ganoush with piece of bread

$7.95

Feta Rolls

$7.95

Egg Plant Salad with piece of bread

$7.95

Lentil Soup

$5.95

Fried Chicken Wings(6pc)

$12.95

Fried Chicken Wings(12pc)

$18.95

Side of Falafel

$7.95

Tzatziki with piece of bread

$7.95

Plain Yogurt

$5.95

Pita bread

$1.95

Pizza

Lahmacun/Turkish Pizza

Lahmacun/Turkish Pizza

$5.95

Shawarma/Doner Pide

$16.95

Pepperoni (Sujuk) Pide

$16.95

Cheese Pide

$16.95

Cheese Pizza

$7.95+

Pepperoni (Sujuk) Pizza

$14.95+

Shawarma/Doner Pizza

$14.95+

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$15.95+

Shawarma Doner Calzone

$15.95+

Chicken Brocoli Pizza

$14.95+

Alfredo Chicken Pizza

$14.95+

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$14.95+

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.95+

Four Cheese Pizza

$14.95+

Greek Pizza

$14.95+

Margarita Pizza

$14.95+

Meat Lovers Pizza

$14.95+

Pineapple Pizza

$14.95+

Veggie Lovers Pizza

$14.95+

Burgers

Hamburger & French Fries

$11.45

Cheese Burger and Fries

$12.45

Sides

Chicken Fingers/Tenders (6pc)

$11.99

Chicken Fingers/Tenders (12pc)

$16.99

French Fries

$4.99

Grape Leaves

$5.95

Rice (Pilav)

$4.99

Bulgur (Rice)

$4.99

Yogurt Sauce (Cacik) Taiziki

$7.95

Hummus with piece of bread

$6.99

Baba Ganoush with piece of bread

$7.95

Feta Rolls

$7.95

Egg Plant Salad with piece of bread

$7.95

Lentil Soup

$5.95

Fried Chicken Wings(6pc)

$12.95

Fried Chicken Wings(12pc)

$18.95

Side of Falafel

$7.95

Tzatziki with piece of bread

$7.95

Plain Yogurt

$5.95

Pita bread

$1.95

Porto Desserts

Kunafah

$7.99

Baklava

$5.99

Red Velvet Cake Slice

$6.99

Rice Pudding

$6.99

Tres Leches

$6.99

Hot Beverages

Espresso Double Shot

$2.50

Hot Americano Medium

$3.95

Hot Cappuccino Medium

$4.75

Hot Chocolate Medium

$4.75

Hot Latte Medium

$4.45

Hot Macchiato

$2.95

Hot Mocha Medium

$4.45

Regular Coffee

$2.60

Tea

$1.50

Turkish Coffee

$3.50

Cold Beverages

Ayran

$3.25

Coke 2LT

$3.75

Ice Americano Medium

$3.95

Ice Latte Medium

$4.45

Ice Mocha Medium

$4.95

Juice for Kids

$1.00

Orange Juice

$2.50

Water Bottle

$1.75

Bottled Beverages

Coke

$2.95

Coke Zero

$2.95

Fanta

$2.95

Ulaugag Gazaoz Orange

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Ginger Ale

$2.95

Turkish Mineral Water

$2.95

Uludag Gazoz Sprite

$2.95

Snapple

$2.95

Can Beverages

Coke Can

$2.00

Diet Coke Can

$2.00

Sprite Can

$2.00

Canada Dry Can

$2.00

Fanta Can

$2.00

Coke Zero Cab

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

120 VFW PKWY, Revere, MA 02151

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Dryft
orange star4.6 • 499
500 Ocean Ave Revere, MA 02151
View restaurantnext
Mission Beach House - Revere - 400 Ocean Ave Second Floor
orange starNo Reviews
400 Ocean Ave Second Floor Revere, MA 02151
View restaurantnext
Esquite - 194 Shirley Ave C1
orange starNo Reviews
194 Shirley Ave C1 Revere, MA 02151
View restaurantnext
Napoles Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
1233 Bennington St East Boston, MA 02128
View restaurantnext
Renegade's Pub-
orange star4.4 • 464
1004 Bennington St Boston, MA 02128
View restaurantnext
Royal Roast Beef and Seafood
orange starNo Reviews
752 Bennington Street East Boston, MA 02128
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Revere

Dryft
orange star4.6 • 499
500 Ocean Ave Revere, MA 02151
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Revere
Chelsea
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Winthrop
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Everett
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Malden
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Saugus
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Melrose
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Charlestown
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Lynn
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Boston
review star
Avg 4.3 (580 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston