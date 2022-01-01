Rincon Limeno Revere
260 Broadway
Revere, MA 02151
Popular Items
SEAFOOD/MARISCOS
Clasico Rincon Limeno
Mixed marinated seafood in lemon and onions with deep fried fish, shrimp and calamary
Camarones Empanizados
Braded shrimp served with white rice, french fries and salad
Chicharron De Pescado
Deep Fried fish tips with yucca
Chicharron De Calamar
Deep fried Calamari with yucca
Jalea De Mariscos large
Deep fried Calamari Fish and Shrimp accompanied with fried yucas and criolla sauce
Jalea De Mariscos Small
Deep fried fish, shrimp and calamari accompanied with fried yucca and criolla sauce
Pescado A Lo Macho
Fillet of fried fish smothered with seafood in a lightly creamy sauce
Arroz Chaufa De Mariscos
Peruvian Chinese style seafood fry rice; fried in a wok to very high temperatures with spring onions and soy sauce
Arroz Con Mariscos
Peruvian style Paella seafood rice
Arroz Con Camarones
Shrimp rice serve with salad
Parihuela De Mariscos Large
The most traditional Peruvian seafood soup, with a rich tomatoe base
Parihuela De Mariscos Small
The most traditional Peruvian seafood soup with a rich tomatoe base
Calamares Acevichados peq
a typical dish of Peruvian gastronomy, this dish is a Spicy fry of fish and seafood, accompanied with fried yucas and criolla salad
Cazuela De Mariscos Large
Creamy seafood soup
Cazuela De Mariscos Small
Creamy seafood soup
Sudado De Mariscos Large
Seafood stew
Sudado De Mariscos Small
Seafood stew
Chaufa de camarones
Peruvian Chinese style Shrimp fry rice; fried in a wok to very high temperatures with spring onions and soy sauce
Calamares Acevichados
CEVICHES
Ceviche Mixto
Seafood marinated lightly in lime juice and seasoned with peruvian chili, fresh cilantro and onions; garnished with sweet potato and choclo (peruvian giant corn)
Ceviche De Pescado
Raw fish marinated lightly in lime juice and seasoned with Peruvian chili, fresh cilantro and onions; garnished with sweet potato and choclo (Peruvian giant corn)
Ceviche De Camarones
Shrimp marinated lightly in lime juice and seasoned with Peruvian chili, fresh cilantro and onions; garnished with sweet potato and choclo (Peruvian giant corn)
Tiradito De Pescado
Finely Sliced raw Fish tossed in a succulent sauce of aji amarillo, lime and garlic, served with sliced sweet potato and corn
TACU TACU
Tacu Tacu De Mariscos
We merge the best of Peruvian food, rice and beans with our delicious Aji amarillo and seafood cream sauce
Tacu Tacu De Camarones
We merge the best of Peruvian food, rice and beans with our delicious Aji amarillo and shrimp cream sauce
Tacu Tacu De Pollo En Salsa de aji amarillo
We merge the best of Peruvian food, rice and beans with our delicious Aji amarillo cream sauce and chicken
Pargo Rojo En Salsa De Mariscos
Fried Red Snapper with our Spectacular seafood sauce with Aji amarillo
Tacu Tacu A Lo Pobre
We merge the best of Peruvian food, rice and beans risotto 'tacu tacu' served with breaded chicken, fried egg and french fries
Tacu Tacu con Lomo Saltado
We merge the best of Peruvian food, rice and beans 'tacu tacu' and our traditional 'Lomo Saltado' beef tenderloin cut in dices with tomatoes and onion flambee with pisco and soy sauce.
Tacu Tacu Traditional
We merge the best of Peruvian food, rice and beans 'tacu tacu' served with grilled sirloin steak, plantains and fried egg.
SALTADOS
Saltado De Mariscos
Shrimp, Calamari, Mussels Sauteed with onions, tomatoes and green peppers served with white rice and french fries
Pollo Saltado
Chicken cut in dices, stir-fried with tomatoes, onions flambé with soy sauce, served with french fries and white rice.
Lomo Saltado
beef tenderloin cut in dices, stir-fried with tomatoes, onions flambee with soy sauce, served with french fries and white rice.
Pescado Saltado
Fish cut in dices, stir-fried with tomatoes, onions flambee with soy sauce, served with french fries and white rice.
Mixto Saltado
Beef Tenderloin and Chicken cut in dices, stir-fried with tomatoes, onions flambee with soy sauce, served with french fries and white rice.
VEGGIE PLATES
Saltado Veggie
Saltado is a Peruvian- Chinese fusion of vegetables, peppers and soy sauce served with white rice and french fries
Tallarin Verde Veggie
Our delicious pesto sauce ( spinach, basil, onion, garlic and queso fresco) tossed with spaghettis, served with our papas doradas
Tacu Tacu Veggie
Mixture of Beans and rice, pan-fried served with plantains and criolla salad
Chaufa Veggie
Peruvian style fried rice mixed with vegetables, including scallions, onions and red peppers
COMIDA CRIOLLA/TIPICAL PLATES
Aji De Gallina
Shredded chicken cooked in a flavorful cream sauce of aji amarillo and queso fresco
Seco De Cabrito
Peruvian Lamb stew, seasoned with aji peppers, cumin and lots of cilantro, the lamb is braised in beer until is tender and flavorful, served with rice and beans.
Arroz Con Pollo
Fried Chicken piece lie on a mountain of rice that is seasoned with generous amount of cilantro to give it that characteristically green color, speckled with carrot cubes, peas and red bell peppers, served with papa a la huancaina
Tallarines Verde Plato
Peruvian delicious pesto sauce made with spinach, basil, queso fresco tossed in the spaghetti and served with a Grilled steak and papa dorada
Arroz Chaufa
Peruvian style fried rice mixed with chicken or beef, egg, scallions and soy sauce
Bistek A Lo Pobre
Thin cut Grilled steak served with rice, fried egg, french fries, plantains and beans
Carne Asada
Thin cut Grilled steak served with rice, salad, fried plantains and beans
Plato Montanero
thin cut grilled steak fried pork belly, fried egg, white rice, plantains, salad and beans
Mini Bandeja
smaller version of Plato Montanero
Bistek Encebollado
Sauteed sirloin steak with onion, served with rice, salad and papas doradas
Caucau
Carapulcra
Lomo Al Jugo
Beef Tenderloin cut in dices, stir-fried with tomatoes, onions and aji amarillo flambee with soy sauce, served separated with french fries and white rice.
POLLO A LA PARRILLA
Thin cut grilled chicken served with white rice, salad and french fries
Pollo apanado
Breaded chicken served with white rice, salad and french fries
TALLARINES
Tallarin Saltado
Beef Tenderloin cut in dices, stir-fried with tomatoes, onions flambee with soy sauce, tossed with spaghettis
TALLARINES EN HUANCAINA CON LOMO
Tallarines (spaghettis) in a creamy huancaina sauce( made with peruvian yellow pepper and fresh cheese) served with 'lomo saltado' on the top
PESCADOS/ FISH
Pargo Rojo
Whole Fried red snapper served with rice, yucca and salad
Filete de Pescado En Salsa De Mariscos
fried fish fillet with our Spectacular seafood sauce made with shrimp, calamari and mussels in aji amarillo
Pescado Frito Fillet
Fried fish fillet served with white rice, fried yuca, salad and beans
Pescado Apanado Fillet
Breaded fish served with white rice, french fries and salad
Escabeche De Pescado
fried fish fillet, topped with a relish of yellow chili pepper strips and onions, seasoned panca pepper and black pepper
PARGO A LO MACHO
fried whole red snapper smothered with seafood in a lightly creamy sauce
SALMON AL GRILL
Grilled salmon served with white rice, salad and tostones
PESCADO AL PEROL
Sauteed fried fish fillet served with white rice, yuca and salad
Sudado de Pescado Large
sudado de Pescado small
Pescado a la chorrillana
SOPAS/SOUPS
ENSALADAS/ SALADS
TAPAS/PIQUEOS FRIO
Tapa De Choros
Fresh Mussels with brunoise onions,rocoto peppers and peruvian corn with cilantro marinated in fresh limes juice
Causa Rellena
Softly mushed potatoes, lime and yellow pepper 'aji amarillo' combining tasty chicken salad
Ocopa
Yuca A La Huancaina
Fried yucca with spicy and creamy Huancaina sauce to dip
Papa A La Huancaina
Causa Acevichada
Leche de tigre
'Tigers milk' peruvian term for the citrus- base marinade that cures the seafood in a ceviche with freshly squeezed lime juice, pepper and cilantro
Causa de atun "tuna"
TAPAS/PIQUEOS HOT
Tapa De Escabeche
Tapa De Aji Gallina
Tapa Tallarines Verdes
Tapa De Seco Cabrito
Empanada Peruana Pollo
Empanada Colombia Carne
Papa Rellena
Tapa De Calamary
TAPA DE CAMARONES APANADOS
TAPA DE CHICHARRON DE PESCADO
ANTICUCHOS
TAPA DE EMPANADAS
DESSERT
SIDE ORDERS
ORDEN ARROZ
ORDEN TOSTONES
ORDEN PAPAS FRITAS
ORDEN ENSALADA
ORDEN ENSALADA CRIOLLA
ORDEN MADUROS
ORDEN FRIJOL ROJO
ORDEN FRIJOL BLANCO
ORDEN YUCA FRITA
CHICHARRON PICADO
CHICHARRON ENTERO
ORDEN YUCA COCIDA
ORDEN PAPA COCIDA
ORDEN CANCHA
ORDEN MAIZ BLANCO
ORDEN PAPA DORADA
ORDEN CREMA HUANCAINA
Orden extra de Camarones
ORDEN EXTRA DE PESCADO
ORDEN EXTRA DE CAMALARI
ORDEN DE HUEVO
ORDEN DE CARNE
ORDEN CREMA DE MARISCOS (TACU)
ORDEN CREMA PESCADO A LO MACHO
ORDEN DE HOGAO
BRUNCH
COCKTAILS
Pina Colada
Bloody Mary
Champagne Cocktail
Cosmopolitan
Daiquiri
Dark 'N Stormy
Hurricane
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
Madras
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini
Mimosa
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Old Fashioned
Screwdriver
Sidecar
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Whiskey Smash
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Pisco Sour
Chilcano
Chicha Sour
Pisco Margarita
Summer Flint
Spicy Chilcano
Sangria Roja
Sangria Blanca
Maracuya Sour
Mango Sour
Algarrobina
Expresso Martini
Lychee Martini
Piscojito de coco
TEQUILA
Well Tequila
Cabo Wabo Blanco
Don Julio Anejo
Patron Blanco
Patron Reposado
Don Julio Reposado
Casa Amigos Reposado
818 Reposado
Class Azul Reposado
Vida Mezcal
Montezuma
1800 Anejo
coco Tequila
Don Julio Blanco
Casa Amigos Blanco
818 Blanco
Mala Vida
WHISKEY
SCOTCH & COGNAC
Liqueurs & Cordials
PISCO
HOUSE COCKTAILS
SANGRIA
HOLIDAYS COCKTAILS
Beer
Cuzquena
Cristal
Corona
Modelo
Heineken
Aguila
Miller Lite
Budlight
Budweiser
Michelob Ultra
Samuels Adams
Stella
Coors Light
Blue Moon
Sam Adams
sam Adams No Alcohol
Models Negra
High Noon
Wine By The Glass
LEESE-FITCH Merlot GLS
INTIPALKA VALLE DEL SOL Tannat GLS
SANTIAGO QUEIROLO Malbec GLS
SANTIAGO QUEIROLO Cabernet Souvignon GLS
TRAPICHE Cabernet GLS
TRAPICHE Malbec GLS
BENZIGER CAB SAUVIGNON
BENZIGER MERLOT
SIMPLE LIFE PINOT NOIR
TRAPICHE MALBEC
INTIPALKA Sauvignon Blanc GLS
CUPCAKE Souvignon Blanc GLS
CLOE Pinot Grigio GLS
WOODBRIDGE White Zinfandel GLS
INTIPALKA Chardonnay GLS
CONCANNON Chardonnay GLS
BUTTER CHARDONNAY
CHAMPION SAUVIGNON BLANC
PIGHIN PINOT GRIGIO
Prosecco
GRACE ROSE
Wine By The Bottle
LEESE-FITCH Merlot (California)
INTIPALKA VALLE DEL SOL Tannat (Ica, Per)
SANTIAGO QUEIROLO Malbec (Ica,Peru)
SANTIAGO QUEIROLO Cabernet Souvignon (Ica,Peru)
TRAPICHE Cabernet (California)
TRAPICHE Malbec (California)
BENZIGER CAB SAUVIGNON
BENZIGER MERLOT
SIMPLE LIFE PINOT NOIR
TRAPICHE MALBEC
INTIPALKA VALLE DEL SOL Sauvignon Blanc (Peru)
CUPCAKE Sauvignon Blanc (California)
CLOE Pinot Grigio (California)
WOODBRIDGE White Zinfandel (California)
INTIPALKA VALLE DEL SOL Chardonnay (Ica,Peru)
CONCANNON Chardonnay (California)
BUTTER CHARDONNAY
CHAMPION SAUVIGNON BLANC
PIGHIN PINOT GRIGIO
GRACE ROSE
JUGOS Y SODAS
Paisson Fruit / Maracuya
Mango
Blackberry / Mora
Sour Soup Guanabana
Chicha Morada vaso/ Purple Corn Juice
Ginger Ale
Inca Kola
Inca Diet
Coke
Coke Zero
Diet Coke
Colombiana
Manzana
Fanta
Limonade (Minute Maid)
Coffee
Agua / Water
Cappuccino
Expresso
CHICHA MORADA JARRA
Saratoga Sparkling water small
Saratoga Sparkling water large
Saratoga Tap Water Large
Sprite
Jugo Naranja
Shirley Temple
Jugo Manzana
tonic water
no hielo
con hielo
vaso de nino
cranberry juice
Virgen Pina Colada
Virgen Mojito
Soda Michelada
Limonada
RedBull
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
260 Broadway, Revere, MA 02151
