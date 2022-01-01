Rincon Limeno Revere

A map showing the location of Rincon Limeno RevereView gallery

Order Again

Popular Items

Lomo Saltado
Aji De Gallina
Causa Rellena

SEAFOOD/MARISCOS

Clasico Rincon Limeno

Clasico Rincon Limeno

$36.00

Mixed marinated seafood in lemon and onions with deep fried fish, shrimp and calamary

Camarones Empanizados

$23.00

Braded shrimp served with white rice, french fries and salad

Chicharron De Pescado

$23.00

Deep Fried fish tips with yucca

Chicharron De Calamar

$26.00

Deep fried Calamari with yucca

Jalea De Mariscos large

$26.00

Deep fried Calamari Fish and Shrimp accompanied with fried yucas and criolla sauce

Jalea De Mariscos Small

$22.00

Deep fried fish, shrimp and calamari accompanied with fried yucca and criolla sauce

Pescado A Lo Macho

$24.00

Fillet of fried fish smothered with seafood in a lightly creamy sauce

Arroz Chaufa De Mariscos

$24.00

Peruvian Chinese style seafood fry rice; fried in a wok to very high temperatures with spring onions and soy sauce

Arroz Con Mariscos

$24.00

Peruvian style Paella seafood rice

Arroz Con Camarones

$24.00

Shrimp rice serve with salad

Parihuela De Mariscos Large

$24.00

The most traditional Peruvian seafood soup, with a rich tomatoe base

Parihuela De Mariscos Small

$20.00

The most traditional Peruvian seafood soup with a rich tomatoe base

Calamares Acevichados peq

$20.00

a typical dish of Peruvian gastronomy, this dish is a Spicy fry of fish and seafood, accompanied with fried yucas and criolla salad

Cazuela De Mariscos Large

$24.00

Creamy seafood soup

Cazuela De Mariscos Small

$20.00

Creamy seafood soup

Sudado De Mariscos Large

$24.00

Seafood stew

Sudado De Mariscos Small

$20.00

Seafood stew

Chaufa de camarones

$24.00

Peruvian Chinese style Shrimp fry rice; fried in a wok to very high temperatures with spring onions and soy sauce

Calamares Acevichados

$26.00

CEVICHES

Ceviche Mixto

$20.00

Seafood marinated lightly in lime juice and seasoned with peruvian chili, fresh cilantro and onions; garnished with sweet potato and choclo (peruvian giant corn)

Ceviche De Pescado

$19.00

Raw fish marinated lightly in lime juice and seasoned with Peruvian chili, fresh cilantro and onions; garnished with sweet potato and choclo (Peruvian giant corn)

Ceviche De Camarones

$20.00

Shrimp marinated lightly in lime juice and seasoned with Peruvian chili, fresh cilantro and onions; garnished with sweet potato and choclo (Peruvian giant corn)

Tiradito De Pescado

$19.00

Finely Sliced raw Fish tossed in a succulent sauce of aji amarillo, lime and garlic, served with sliced sweet potato and corn

TACU TACU

Tacu Tacu De Mariscos

$25.00

We merge the best of Peruvian food, rice and beans with our delicious Aji amarillo and seafood cream sauce

Tacu Tacu De Camarones

$24.00

We merge the best of Peruvian food, rice and beans with our delicious Aji amarillo and shrimp cream sauce

Tacu Tacu De Pollo En Salsa de aji amarillo

$24.00

We merge the best of Peruvian food, rice and beans with our delicious Aji amarillo cream sauce and chicken

Pargo Rojo En Salsa De Mariscos

$45.00

Fried Red Snapper with our Spectacular seafood sauce with Aji amarillo

Tacu Tacu A Lo Pobre

$20.00

We merge the best of Peruvian food, rice and beans risotto 'tacu tacu' served with breaded chicken, fried egg and french fries

Tacu Tacu con Lomo Saltado

$21.00

We merge the best of Peruvian food, rice and beans 'tacu tacu' and our traditional 'Lomo Saltado' beef tenderloin cut in dices with tomatoes and onion flambee with pisco and soy sauce.

Tacu Tacu Traditional

$20.00

We merge the best of Peruvian food, rice and beans 'tacu tacu' served with grilled sirloin steak, plantains and fried egg.

SALTADOS

Saltado De Mariscos

$24.00

Shrimp, Calamari, Mussels Sauteed with onions, tomatoes and green peppers served with white rice and french fries

Pollo Saltado

$19.00

Chicken cut in dices, stir-fried with tomatoes, onions flambé with soy sauce, served with french fries and white rice.

Lomo Saltado

$19.00

beef tenderloin cut in dices, stir-fried with tomatoes, onions flambee with soy sauce, served with french fries and white rice.

Pescado Saltado

$19.00

Fish cut in dices, stir-fried with tomatoes, onions flambee with soy sauce, served with french fries and white rice.

Mixto Saltado

$20.00

Beef Tenderloin and Chicken cut in dices, stir-fried with tomatoes, onions flambee with soy sauce, served with french fries and white rice.

VEGGIE PLATES

Saltado Veggie

$14.00

Saltado is a Peruvian- Chinese fusion of vegetables, peppers and soy sauce served with white rice and french fries

Tallarin Verde Veggie

$14.00

Our delicious pesto sauce ( spinach, basil, onion, garlic and queso fresco) tossed with spaghettis, served with our papas doradas

Tacu Tacu Veggie

$14.00

Mixture of Beans and rice, pan-fried served with plantains and criolla salad

Chaufa Veggie

$14.00

Peruvian style fried rice mixed with vegetables, including scallions, onions and red peppers

COMIDA CRIOLLA/TIPICAL PLATES

Aji De Gallina

$19.00

Shredded chicken cooked in a flavorful cream sauce of aji amarillo and queso fresco

Seco De Cabrito

$23.00

Peruvian Lamb stew, seasoned with aji peppers, cumin and lots of cilantro, the lamb is braised in beer until is tender and flavorful, served with rice and beans.

Arroz Con Pollo

$18.00

Fried Chicken piece lie on a mountain of rice that is seasoned with generous amount of cilantro to give it that characteristically green color, speckled with carrot cubes, peas and red bell peppers, served with papa a la huancaina

Tallarines Verde Plato

$19.00

Peruvian delicious pesto sauce made with spinach, basil, queso fresco tossed in the spaghetti and served with a Grilled steak and papa dorada

Lomo Saltado

$19.00

beef tenderloin cut in dices, stir-fried with tomatoes, onions flambee with soy sauce, served with french fries and white rice.

Pollo Saltado

$19.00

Chicken cut in dices, stir-fried with tomatoes, onions flambé with soy sauce, served with french fries and white rice.

Saltado Mixto

$19.00

Beef Tenderloin and Chicken cut in dices, stir-fried with tomatoes, onions flambee with soy sauce, served with french fries and white rice.

Arroz Chaufa

$19.00

Peruvian style fried rice mixed with chicken or beef, egg, scallions and soy sauce

Bistek A Lo Pobre

$19.00

Thin cut Grilled steak served with rice, fried egg, french fries, plantains and beans

Carne Asada

$19.00

Thin cut Grilled steak served with rice, salad, fried plantains and beans

Plato Montanero

$20.00

thin cut grilled steak fried pork belly, fried egg, white rice, plantains, salad and beans

Mini Bandeja

$16.00

smaller version of Plato Montanero

Bistek Encebollado

$19.00

Sauteed sirloin steak with onion, served with rice, salad and papas doradas

Caucau

$18.00

Carapulcra

$18.00

Lomo Al Jugo

$19.00

Beef Tenderloin cut in dices, stir-fried with tomatoes, onions and aji amarillo flambee with soy sauce, served separated with french fries and white rice.

POLLO A LA PARRILLA

$18.00

Thin cut grilled chicken served with white rice, salad and french fries

Pollo apanado

$18.00

Breaded chicken served with white rice, salad and french fries

TALLARINES

Tallarin Saltado

$19.00

Beef Tenderloin cut in dices, stir-fried with tomatoes, onions flambee with soy sauce, tossed with spaghettis

TALLARINES EN HUANCAINA CON LOMO

$20.00

Tallarines (spaghettis) in a creamy huancaina sauce( made with peruvian yellow pepper and fresh cheese) served with 'lomo saltado' on the top

PESCADOS/ FISH

Pargo Rojo

$40.00

Whole Fried red snapper served with rice, yucca and salad

Pargo Rojo En Salsa De Mariscos

$45.00

Fried Red Snapper with our Spectacular seafood sauce made with shrimp, calamari and mussels in aji amarillo

Filete de Pescado En Salsa De Mariscos

$27.00

fried fish fillet with our Spectacular seafood sauce made with shrimp, calamari and mussels in aji amarillo

Pescado Frito Fillet

$19.00

Fried fish fillet served with white rice, fried yuca, salad and beans

Pescado Saltado

$19.00

Fish cut in dices, stir-fried with tomatoes, onions flambee with soy sauce, served with french fries and white rice.

Pescado Apanado Fillet

$19.00

Breaded fish served with white rice, french fries and salad

Escabeche De Pescado

$19.00

fried fish fillet, topped with a relish of yellow chili pepper strips and onions, seasoned panca pepper and black pepper

Pescado A Lo Macho

$24.00

Fillet of fried fish smothered with seafood in a lightly creamy sauce

PARGO A LO MACHO

$45.00

fried whole red snapper smothered with seafood in a lightly creamy sauce

SALMON AL GRILL

$19.00

Grilled salmon served with white rice, salad and tostones

PESCADO AL PEROL

$19.00

Sauteed fried fish fillet served with white rice, yuca and salad

Sudado de Pescado Large

$21.00

sudado de Pescado small

$19.00

Pescado a la chorrillana

$19.00

SOPAS/SOUPS

Aguadito De Pollo

Peruvian style chicken broth

Sopa De Gallina

Chicken noddle soup

Sopa De Res

Beef soup

Sopa De Pescado

Fish soup

ENSALADAS/ SALADS

Cesar Salad With Chicken

$19.00

Chicken Salad

$19.00

Shrimp Salad

$22.00

Seafood Salad

$22.00

Salmon Salad

$20.00

Cesar Salad with steak

$19.00

Steak Salad

$19.00

Cesar Salad with Salmon

$19.00

Cesar Salad no topping

$14.00

TAPAS/PIQUEOS FRIO

Tapa Ceviche Camarones

$15.00

Shrimp marinated lightly in lime juice and seasoned with Peruvian chili, fresh cilantro and onions; garnished with sweet potato and choclo (Peruvian giant corn)

Tapa Ceviche Mixto

$15.00

Seafood marinated lightly in lime juice and seasoned with Peruvian chili, fresh cilantro and onions; garnished with sweet potato and choclo (Peruvian giant corn)

Tapa Ceviche Pescado

$15.00

Raw fish marinated lightly in lime juice and seasoned with Peruvian chili, fresh cilantro and onions; garnished with sweet potato and choclo (Peruvian giant corn)

Tapa Tiradito Pescado

$15.00

Finely Sliced raw Fish tossed in a succulent sauce of aji amarillo, lime and garlic, served with sliced sweet potato and corn

Tapa De Choros

$9.00

Fresh Mussels with brunoise onions,rocoto peppers and peruvian corn with cilantro marinated in fresh limes juice

Causa Rellena

$12.00

Softly mushed potatoes, lime and yellow pepper 'aji amarillo' combining tasty chicken salad

Ocopa

$12.00Out of stock

Yuca A La Huancaina

$12.00

Fried yucca with spicy and creamy Huancaina sauce to dip

Papa A La Huancaina

$12.00

CHOROS CHALACA

$12.00

Fresh Mussels with brunoise onions,rocoto peppers and peruvian corn with cilantro marinated in fresh limes juice

Causa Acevichada

$20.00

Leche de tigre

$13.00

'Tigers milk' peruvian term for the citrus- base marinade that cures the seafood in a ceviche with freshly squeezed lime juice, pepper and cilantro

Causa de atun "tuna"

$12.00

TAPAS/PIQUEOS HOT

Tapa De Escabeche

$12.00

Tapa De Aji Gallina

$12.00

Tapa Tallarines Verdes

$12.00

Tapa De Seco Cabrito

$16.00

Empanada Peruana Pollo

$5.00

Empanada Colombia Carne

$3.00

Papa Rellena

$10.00

Tapa De Calamary

$17.00

TAPA DE CAMARONES APANADOS

$17.00

TAPA DE CHICHARRON DE PESCADO

$17.00

ANTICUCHOS

$12.00

TAPA DE EMPANADAS

$10.00

DESSERT

Flan

$8.00

Rice Pudding / Arroz Con Leche

$8.00

Alfajores

$8.00

Passion Fruit Mousse / Postre de Maracuya

$8.00

Mazamorra Morada

$8.00

Combinado

$8.00

Tres Leches

$8.00Out of stock

Suspiro Limeno

$8.00Out of stock

SIDE ORDERS

ORDEN ARROZ

$5.00

ORDEN TOSTONES

$5.00

ORDEN PAPAS FRITAS

$5.00

ORDEN ENSALADA

$5.00

ORDEN ENSALADA CRIOLLA

$5.00

ORDEN MADUROS

$5.00

ORDEN FRIJOL ROJO

$5.00

ORDEN FRIJOL BLANCO

$5.00

ORDEN YUCA FRITA

$5.00

CHICHARRON PICADO

$7.00

CHICHARRON ENTERO

$7.00

ORDEN YUCA COCIDA

$5.00

ORDEN PAPA COCIDA

$5.00

ORDEN CANCHA

$4.00

ORDEN MAIZ BLANCO

$4.00

ORDEN PAPA DORADA

$5.00

ORDEN CREMA HUANCAINA

$5.00

Orden extra de Camarones

$10.00

ORDEN EXTRA DE PESCADO

$10.00

ORDEN EXTRA DE CAMALARI

$10.00

ORDEN DE HUEVO

$2.00

ORDEN DE CARNE

$11.00

ORDEN CREMA DE MARISCOS (TACU)

$21.00

ORDEN CREMA PESCADO A LO MACHO

$19.00

ORDEN DE HOGAO

$5.00

KIDS

SALCHIPAPAS

$10.00

CHICHEN FINGER

$10.00

CHICKEN WINGS

$10.00

ARROZ A LA CUBANA

$10.00

TOGO

TOGO

DELIVERY

$3.00

DELIVERY

$5.00

BRUNCH

HUEVOS RANCHEROS

$16.00

AMERICAN BREAKFAST

$16.00

STEAK AND EGG CHILAQUILES

$17.00

OMELETTE

$16.00

EGG BENEDICT

$15.00

CHICKEN WINGS

$12.00

KIDS QUESADILLA CHEESE

$12.00

KIDS QUESADILLA POLLO

$14.00

FLAVORED MIMOSA

$12.00

FRIED CHICKEN BENEDICT

$16.00

CHICHARRON CON PAN PERUANO

$12.00

MONTANERO

$14.00

COCKTAILS

Pina Colada

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Champagne Cocktail

$11.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Daiquiri

$12.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$12.00

Hurricane

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$14.00

Madras

$12.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Margarita

$13.00

Martini

$14.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Mojito

$16.00

Moscow Mule

$13.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Screwdriver

$12.00

Sidecar

$11.00

Tequila Sunrise

$12.00

Tom Collins

$12.00

Whiskey Smash

$12.00

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

White Russian

$12.00

Pisco Sour

$13.50

Chilcano

$12.00

Chicha Sour

$13.00

Pisco Margarita

$12.00

Summer Flint

$12.00

Spicy Chilcano

$13.00

Sangria Roja

$11.50

Sangria Blanca

$11.50

Maracuya Sour

$12.00

Mango Sour

$12.00

Algarrobina

$10.00

Expresso Martini

$12.00

Summer Flint

$13.00

Lychee Martini

$14.00

Moscow Mule

$13.00

Piscojito de coco

$13.00

VODKA

Well Vodka

$11.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Tito's

$12.00

GIN

Well Gin

$11.00

Hendricks

$14.00

Tanqueray

$12.00

RUM

WELL RUM

$11.00

RON MEDELLIN

$10.00

CACHACA

$11.00

CAPTAIN MORGAN

$11.00

SALLOR J

$12.00

TEQUILA

Well Tequila

$11.00

Cabo Wabo Blanco

$12.00

Don Julio Anejo

$14.00

Patron Blanco

$12.00

Patron Reposado

$13.00

Don Julio Reposado

$13.00

Casa Amigos Reposado

$14.00
818 Reposado

818 Reposado

$14.00

Class Azul Reposado

$35.00

Vida Mezcal

$12.00

Montezuma

$11.00

1800 Anejo

$14.00

coco Tequila

$11.00

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

Casa Amigos Blanco

$12.00

818 Blanco

$12.00

Mala Vida

$12.00

WHISKEY

Well Whiskey

$11.00

Bulliet Rye

$13.00

Knob Creek

Woodford Reserve

$13.00

Jack daniels

$11.00
Jameson

Jameson

$10.00

SCOTCH & COGNAC

Well Scotch

$11.00

Chivas Regal

$13.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$14.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$12.00

Chivas Regal

$13.00

Buchannas

$11.00

Hennessy VS

$12.00

Hennessey VSOP

$14.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$14.00

Remy Martin XO

$30.00

Liqueurs & Cordials

Amaretto

$10.00

Aperol

$10.00

Campari

$10.00

Chartreuse, Green

$10.00

Cointreau

$10.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Licor 43

$10.00

Aguardiente

$5.00

SAMBVCA

$10.00

Baileys

$10.00

Montenegro

$12.00

Nonino

$14.00

Fernet Branca

$11.00

Aguardiente doble

$10.00

PISCO

Machu Pisco

$12.00

Caravedo Mosto Verde

$14.00

QUEIROLO ACHOLADO

$12.00

QUEIROLO QUEBRANTA

$12.00

PISCO ALEGRE

$13.00

CHAMPAGNE

Moet Brut Imperial

$100.00

moet Rose

$100.00

La Marca

$45.00

HOUSE COCKTAILS

Incacumber

$13.00

Eucalyptus Sour

$12.00

Lychee Martini

$13.50

Flights Margaritas

$20.00

Smoky Bachi

$14.00Out of stock

Dark and Sour

$13.50

Tropical Serrano

$13.50

Mr. Anibal

$16.00

Macau Margarita

$15.00

Jalapeno Margarita

$15.00

SANGRIA

pitcher sangria

$47.00

glass sangria

$11.50

Seasonal Sangria Pitcher

$47.00

Seasonal Sangria Glass

$11.50

Lychee Sangria Glass

$11.50

lychee Sangria pitcher

$47.00

HOLIDAYS COCKTAILS

Monte Verde

$13.00

Green Goddess

$13.00

Beer

Cuzquena

$7.00

Cristal

$7.00

Corona

$7.00

Modelo

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00

Aguila

$7.00

Miller Lite

$7.00

Budlight

$7.00Out of stock

Budweiser

$7.00Out of stock

Michelob Ultra

$7.00Out of stock

Samuels Adams

$7.00Out of stock

Stella

$7.00Out of stock

Coors Light

$7.00Out of stock

Blue Moon

$7.00Out of stock

Sam Adams

$7.00Out of stock

sam Adams No Alcohol

$7.00Out of stock

Models Negra

$7.00

High Noon

$6.00

Wine By The Glass

LEESE-FITCH Merlot GLS

$10.00

INTIPALKA VALLE DEL SOL Tannat GLS

$8.00

SANTIAGO QUEIROLO Malbec GLS

$8.00

SANTIAGO QUEIROLO Cabernet Souvignon GLS

$8.00

TRAPICHE Cabernet GLS

$10.00

TRAPICHE Malbec GLS

$10.00

BENZIGER CAB SAUVIGNON

$11.00

BENZIGER MERLOT

$11.00

SIMPLE LIFE PINOT NOIR

$9.00

TRAPICHE MALBEC

$10.00

INTIPALKA Sauvignon Blanc GLS

$9.00

CUPCAKE Souvignon Blanc GLS

$10.00

CLOE Pinot Grigio GLS

$10.00

WOODBRIDGE White Zinfandel GLS

$9.00

INTIPALKA Chardonnay GLS

$8.00

CONCANNON Chardonnay GLS

$10.00

BUTTER CHARDONNAY

$9.00

CHAMPION SAUVIGNON BLANC

$9.00

PIGHIN PINOT GRIGIO

$10.00

Prosecco

$10.00

GRACE ROSE

$11.00

Wine By The Bottle

LEESE-FITCH Merlot (California)

$30.00

INTIPALKA VALLE DEL SOL Tannat (Ica, Per)

$30.00

SANTIAGO QUEIROLO Malbec (Ica,Peru)

$30.00

SANTIAGO QUEIROLO Cabernet Souvignon (Ica,Peru)

$30.00

TRAPICHE Cabernet (California)

$30.00

TRAPICHE Malbec (California)

$38.00

BENZIGER CAB SAUVIGNON

$42.00

BENZIGER MERLOT

$42.00

SIMPLE LIFE PINOT NOIR

$34.00

TRAPICHE MALBEC

$38.00

INTIPALKA VALLE DEL SOL Sauvignon Blanc (Peru)

$30.00

CUPCAKE Sauvignon Blanc (California)

$30.00

CLOE Pinot Grigio (California)

$32.00

WOODBRIDGE White Zinfandel (California)

$30.00

INTIPALKA VALLE DEL SOL Chardonnay (Ica,Peru)

$30.00

CONCANNON Chardonnay (California)

$30.00

BUTTER CHARDONNAY

$34.00

CHAMPION SAUVIGNON BLANC

$34.00

PIGHIN PINOT GRIGIO

$38.00

GRACE ROSE

$30.00

JUGOS Y SODAS

Paisson Fruit / Maracuya

$5.00

Mango

$5.00

Blackberry / Mora

$5.00

Sour Soup Guanabana

$5.00

Chicha Morada vaso/ Purple Corn Juice

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Inca Kola

$3.00

Inca Diet

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Colombiana

$3.00

Manzana

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

Limonade (Minute Maid)

$3.00Out of stock

Coffee

$2.00

Agua / Water

$2.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Expresso

$4.00

CHICHA MORADA JARRA

$10.00

Saratoga Sparkling water small

$3.00

Saratoga Sparkling water large

$5.00

Saratoga Tap Water Large

$5.00

Sprite

$3.00

Jugo Naranja

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Jugo Manzana

$3.00

tonic water

$3.00

no hielo

con hielo

vaso de nino

cranberry juice

$3.00

Virgen Pina Colada

$8.00

Virgen Mojito

$6.00

Soda Michelada

$5.00

Limonada

$6.00

RedBull

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

260 Broadway, Revere, MA 02151

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

