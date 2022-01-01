  • Home
Akame Nigiri and Sake 1707 Massachusetts Avenue Unit 2

1707 Massachusetts Avenue Unit 2

Lexington, MA 02420

Order Again

Non Alcohilic

Kimino Apple

$8.00

Kimino Orange

$8.00

Choya Ume

$5.00

Choya Yuzu

$5.00

Sprite

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

UCC Green Tea

$3.00

Water

S. Pellegrino

$3.00

Take Out

Tuna Poke

$28.00

Sweet Chili, Mango, Crispy Rice Cracker, Avacado

Salmon Poke

$26.00Out of stock

Avacado, Spicy Cubumber, Mung Bean

Eel

$18.00

Avacado, Tempura Crunch, Corn

Pork Belly

$26.00

Pinapple Teriyaki, Bok Choy

Veggie

$16.00

Mushroom, Mung Beans, Carrot

Side Sesame Noodles

$6.00

Sesame Noodles

Side Kimchi

$4.00

Side House Made Pickles

$5.00

Extra Avacados

$3.00

Extra Rice

$4.00

Extra Spicy Cucumber

$4.00

Extra Eel Sauce

$2.00

Extra Mango Sweet Chili

$2.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Enjoy un-tradition Nigiri and Sake in a cozy 18-Seat casual dining room.

1707 Massachusetts Avenue Unit 2, Lexington, MA 02420

