Carmelon's Pushcart Restaurant
331 Main St
Saugus, MA 01906
Soft Drinks
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Gingerale
Rootbeer
Lemonade
Sweet Tea
Shirley Temple
Roy Roger
Orange Soda
Soda
Soda Splash Cran
Tonic
Cranberry
OJ
Apple Juice
Grapefuit Juice
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Lg San Pel
Sm San Pel
Fruit Punch
Wine Glasses
Chardonnay, Mandarossa [Glass]
Chardonnay, Harken [Glass]
Pinot Grigio, La Fiera [Glass]
Pinot Grigio, Barone FINI [Glass]
Pinot Grigio, Santa Margherita [Glass]
Sauvignon Blanc [Glass]
Reisling, Cavit [Glass]
Moscato, La Fiera [Glass]
Chablis [Glass]
White Sangria [Glass]
White Zin [Glass]
Rose [Glass]
Cab, Blackstone [Glass]
Cab, Josh [Glass]
Cab, Bonanza [Glass]
Pinot Noir, Ryder [Glass]
Pinot Noir, Sea Sun [Glass]
Red Blend, CONUNDRUM [Glass]
Merlot [Glass]
Malbec [Glass]
Chianti, DaVinci [Glass]
Chianti, Lamole [Glass]
Montepulciano [Glass]
Super Tuscan Blend [Glass]
Red Sangria [Glass]
Xo Sangri
Prosecco
Prosecco [Rose]
Wine Bottles
Chardonnay, Mandarossa [Bottle]
Chardonnay, Harken [Bottle]
Pinot Grigio, La Fiera [Bottle]
Pinot Grigio, Barone FINI [Bottle]
Pinot Grigio, Santa Margherita [Bottle]
Sauvignon Blanc [Bottle]
Reisling, Cavit [Bottle]
Moscato, La Fiera [Bottle]
Rose [Bottle]
White Zin [Bottle]
Cab, Blackstone [Bottle]
Cab, Josh [Bottle]
Cab, Bonanza [Bottle]
Pinot Noir, Ryder [Bottle]
Pinot Noir, Sea Sun [Bottle]
Red Blend, CONUNDRUM [Bottle]
Merlot [Bottle]
Malbec [Bottle]
Chianti, DaVinci [Bottle]
Chianti, Lamole [Bottle]
Montepulciano [Bottle]
Super Tuscan Blend [Bottle]
prosecco, Lunetta 187ml
Wine Carafs
Beer
Budweiser
Budlight
Coors Light
Corona
Corona Light
Heineken
Heineken 0.0
michelob ultra
miller lite
Sam (BOSTON)
Sam (Seasonal)
Moretti
Peroni
Angry Orchard
White Claw (Black cherry)
High Noon (Pineapple)
Pumpkin Beer
Sierra Nevada
Fiddlehead IPA
Main Beer [lunch]
Martinis
Vodka Martini
Gin Martini
Cosmo
Hot & Dirty
Lemon Drop
Juicy Pear
Manhattan
Cucumber Gimlet
Sidecar Martini
Espresso Martini
Chocolate Martini
PB Cup Martini
Dolce Vita
Almond Joy Martini
Dirty Banana Martini
Apple Martini
Caramel Apple Martini
Pistachio Martini
Mixed Drinks
Bubbly Cocktails
Liquor
Well Vodka (NA)
Titos
Kettle One
Grey Goose
Stoli Raz
Citron Vodka
Vanilla Vodka
Pineapple Vodka
Espresso Vodka
Blueberry Vodka
Orange Vodka
Pear Vodka
Icetea Vodka
Caramel Vodka
Cherry Vodka
Well Gin (N/A)
Tanqueray
Bombay Saphire
Hendricks
Beefeater
Admiral Nelson
Bacardi
Malibu
Captain Morgan
Gosling'S
Jose Cuervo Gold
Milagro [repasado]
Casamigos Blanco
Patron Silver
Don Julio Blanco
Patron Xo Café
Southern Comfort
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Crown Royal
Seagrams V.O.
Makers Mark
Fireball- Cinnamon
Skrewball- Peanut Butter
Jim Beam
Dewars
Glenlivet
Johnny Walker Black
Chivas Regal
Bulleit
Knob Creek
Johnny Walker Blue
Basil Hayden
Rye Redemption
Woodford Reserve
Sambuca
Sambuca BLACK
Anisette
Baileys
Kahlua
Frangelico
Limoncello
Limoncello Cream
Grand Marnier
B&B
Courvoisier
E& J VSOP
E&J vs
Henessy VS
Martel VSOP
Remy Martin VSOP
Disoronno
Henessy XO
Galliano
Liquor (Doubles)
Well Vodka (NA) [Double]
Kettle. One [Double]
Grey Goose [Double]
Totos [Double]
Stoli Raz [Double]
Citron Vodka [Double]
Vanilla Vodka [Double]
Cherry Vodka [Double]
Pineapple Vodka [Double]
Espresso Vodka [Double]
Caramel Vodka [Double]
Blueberry Vokda [Double]
Orange Vodka [Double]
Pear Vodka [Double]
Icetea Vodka [Double]
Well Gin (N/A) [Double]
Bombay Saphire [Double]
Hendricks [Double]
Tanqueray [Double]
Admiral Nelson [Double]
Bacardi [Double]
Malibu [Double]
Captain Morgan [Double]
Gosling'S [Double]
Jose Cuervo Gold [Double]
Casamigos Blanco [Double]
Patron Silver [Double]
Don Julio Blanco [Double]
Patron Xo Café [Double]
Crown Royal [Double]
Makers Mark [Double]
Jameson [Double]
Jack Daniels [Double]
Seagrams V.O. [Double]
Southern Comfort [Double]
Fireball- Cinnamon [Double]
Skrewball- Peanut Butter [Double]
Chivas Regal [Double]
Glenlivet [Double]
Dewars [Double]
Johnny Walker Black [Double]
Bulleit [Double]
Jim Beam [Double]
Knob Creek [Double]
B&B [Double]
E& J VSOP [Double]
Grand Marnier [Double]
Henessy VS [Double]
Remy Martin VSOP [Double]
Martel VSOP [Double]
Courvoisier [Double]
E&J vs [Double]
Limoncello [Double]
limoncello Cream [Double]
Sambuca [Double]
Anisette [Double]
Baileys [Double]
Kahlua [Double]
Disaronno [Double]
Frangelico [Double]
Galliano [Double]
Aperol [Double]
Compari [Double]
Coffee LiquorDrinks
FALL DRINKS
Appetizers
Stuffed Mushrooms
Mushroom Caps baked and filled with a mushroom and breadcrumb and cheese stuffing
Fried Tomatoes
Sliced Red Tomatoes, breaded and pan fried, topped with mozzarella and a creamy tomato & pesto sauce.
Pepe's Calamari
Pan-fried battered calamari tossed in a zesty pepperoncini sauce.
Fried Calamari
Pan-fried battered calamari with a side of marinara sauce
Artichoke Ravioli App
Ravioli filled with artichokoe hearts and marscapone cheese, servd in a creamy tomatoe basil sauce
Seafood Ravioli App
Ravioli filled with Shrimp, Lobster, Scallops and marscapone cheese, served in a light cream, garlic and sherry wine saucde with shrimp and scallion
Garlic Bread
Garlic Bread/ Cheese
Fried Mozzarella
Pan-fried mozzarella triangles served with marinara
lil neck App
Soup/Salad
Caprese Salad
Fresh mozzarella, tomato & basil topped with a balsamic vinaigrette
Sm Garden Salad
lettuce, tomato, cucumber,olives, onion & pepperoncini peppers
Lg Garden Salad
lettuce, tomato, cucumber,olives, onion & pepperoncini peppers
Sm Caesar Salad
Lg Caesar Salad
Sm Antipasto
Garden salad topped w/ ham, mortadella, salami, provolone cheese and anchovies
Lg Antipasto
Garden salad topped w/ ham, mortadella, salami, provolone cheese and anchovies
Sm Garden Salad w/ shrimp
Lg Garden Salad w/ Shrimp
Sm Garden Salad w/ chix
Lg Garden Salad w/ chix
Sm Caesar Salad w/ shrimp
Lg Caesar Salad w/ Shrimp
Sm Caesar Salad w/ chix
Lg Caesar Salad w/ Chix
Side Vin Dress TOGO
Side Itali TO Go
Pasta
Plain Pasta
Pasta Marinara
Pasta / Meatballs
Pasta / Meatsauce
Pasta / Sausage
Ravioli
cheese filled with marinara
Baked Lasagna
3 cheese- mozzarella, parmesan and ricotta
Pasta / Garlic & Oil
Pasta / Clam Sauce
chopped clams sauteed in garlic & oil with red or white sauce
Pasta Carbonara
pasta in a white cream sauce with pancetta
Pasta Creamy Pesto
a cream, basil & garlic sauce, sauteed with your choice of pasta
Chicken Creamy Pesto
a cream, basil & garlic sauce, sauteed with chicken and your choice of pasta
Shrimp Creamy Pesto
a cream, basil & garlic sauce, sauteed with shrimp and your choice of pasta
Combo Creamy Pesto
a cream, basil & garlic sauce, sauteed with chicken and shrimp and your choice of pasta
Pasta Dipeppo
Broccoli & ziti, sauteed with butter and garlic, topped with parmesan cheese
Chicken Dipeppo
Chicken, broccoli & ziti, sauteed with butter and garlic, topped with parmesan cheese
Shrimp Dipeppo
Shrimp, broccoli & ziti, sauteed with butter and garlic, topped with parmesan cheese
Combo Dipeppo
Chicken and Shrimp, broccoli & ziti, sauteed with butter and garlic, topped with parmesan cheese
Chicken
Dry Chicken Cutlet
Chicken Cutlet w/ Marinara
pan-fried chicken cutlet with marinara sauce
Chicken Parmesan
pan-fried chicken cutlet with mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce
Chicken and Eggplant Parmesan
pan-fried chicken cutlet leyered with eggplant and topped with mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce
Chicken Angelique
two boneless chicken breasts, breaded and stuffed with prosciutto, mortadella and mozzarella cheese served with a choice of Marsala Wine sauce or Sorrento Sauce
Chicken Villanese
boneless sliced chicken breast, shrimp, chopped clams and mushrooms served over pasta in aRed or white clam sauce
Chicken Marsala
Bonelesssliced chicken breast sauteed with mushrooms and ham in a butter and Marsala wine sauce
Chicken Cacciatore
Boneless sliced chicken breast sauteed with pepeprs, mushrooms and onions in amarinara sauce
Veal
Dry Veal Cutlet
Veal Cutlet with Marinara
pan-fried veal cutlet with marinara sauce
Veal Parmesan
pan-fried veal cutlet with mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce
Veal and Eggplant Parmesan
pan-fried chicken cutlet leyered with eggplant and topped with mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce
Veal Saltimboca
lightly floured veal stuffed with prosciutto, mushrooms and mozzarella cheese, topped with melted mozzarell and Marsla Wine Sauce
Veal with Lemon
Veal medallions sauteed in a lemon sauce
Veal Scaloppini Marsala
veal medallions sauteed with mushrooms and ham in a butter and Marsala wine sauce
Veal Cacciatore
veal medallions sauteed with pepeprs, mushrooms and onions in amarinara sauce
Egg/Saus/Chop/Steak
Eggplant Parmesan
fried eggplant with mozzarella cheese and marinara
Eggplant Braciolettine
fried eggplant , rolled with italian sausage, ham, mortadella and mmozzarella cheese, covered with mozzarella cheese and marinara
Eggplant Villanese
fried eggplant, layered with ricotta, mozzarella cheese and parmesan cheese topped with marinara sauce
Steak Parmesan
Broiled NY Sirloin topped with mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce
Steak Marsala
Broiled NY Sirloin topped with mushrooms and ham in a butter and marsala wine sauce
Steak Mush & Onions
Broiled NY Sirloin topped with sauteed mushrooms and onions
Plain Steak
1 Pork Chop, Vin Pep, Mush, Potato
single pork chop topped with vinegar peppers, mushrooms and potatoes
2 pork chops, Vin Pep, Mush, Potato
2 pork chops topped with vinegar peppers, mushrooms and potatoes
Sausage, Pepper & Potatoes
3 pan fried italian sweet sausages, green peppers and potatoes
Seafood
Calamari
Fresh calamari sauteed in garlic and oil with a red or a white sauce over pasta
Shrimp Cacciatore over pasta
shrimp sauteed with pepeprs, mushrooms and onions in a marinara sauce
Shrimp Scampi
Shrimp sauteed in a butter, garlic and oil sauce over pasta with garlic bread
Shrimp Marsala
shrimp sauteed with mushrooms and ham in a butter and Marsala wine sauceover pasta
Little Necks
sauteed in onions, garlic and sherry over pasta
Mussels
sauteed in onions, garlic, oil and sherry over pasta
Haddock
filet topped with a red or white chopped clam sauce over pasta
shrimp florentine
Seafood Medly
Sides a la Carte
Side Meatballs
1/2 side Meatball
Side Sausages
1/2 side sausage
Side 1 saus 1 ball
Side spinach
Side broccoli
side potatoes
side broc rabe
side sautee mush
side shredded mozz
side ricotta
Side Spaghetti [red]
Side linguini [red]
Side Ziti [red]
Side Angel [red]
Side Fusilli [red]
Side Gemelli [red]
Side Cavatelli [red]
Side Gnocchi [red]
Side wheat pasta [red]
Side rice pasta [red]
Side Rav (4) [red]
Side Spag*
Side Linguini*
Side Ziti*
Side Angel*
Side Frusilli*
side shaved parm
xtra sauce togo
Side Wheat Pasta *
Side Rice Pasta*
Side Cavatelli *
Side Gemelli*
Side Gnocchi*
Side Ravioli*
Sm Side Grated Chz
Lg Side Grated Chz
Pizza
Small Cheese
pizza sauce and mozzarella
Large Cheese
pizza sauce and mozzarella
Small Bianco Pizza
Garlice infused olive oil, mozzarella and ricotta
Large Bianco Pizza
Garlice infused olive oil, mozzarella and ricotta
Small Pushcart Pizza
Garlice infused olive oil, Light pizza sauce, sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and basil
Large Pushcart Pizza
Garlice infused olive oil, Light pizza sauce, sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and basil
Small PEPPERONI
Traditional Cheese Pizza with pepperoni
Large PEPPERONI
Traditional cheese pizza with pepperoni
Small Carmalenos Pizza
pizza sauce, mozzarella, peppers, mushroom, onions and sausage
Large Carmalenos Pizza
pizza sauce, mozzarella, peppers, mushroom, onions and sausage
Sm Saus, Pep, Onion PIZZA
Lg Saus, Pep, Onion PIZZA
Small Shrimp Scampi Pizza
Shrimp sauteed in garlic, oil & butter topped with mozzarella
Large Shrimp Scampi Pizza
Shrimp sauteed in garlic, oil & butter topped with mozzarella
Small Chicken Parm Pizza
Pizza sauce, chicken cutlet, mozzarella, marinara & parmesan
Large Chicken Parm Pizza
Pizza sauce, chicken cutlet, mozzarella, marinara & parmesan
Small Veggie Pizza
Traditional Cheese pizza with green peppers, mushrooms, onions and black olives
Large Veggie Pizza
Traditional Cheese pizza with green peppers, mushrooms, onions and black olives
Small Northend Pizza
Garlic infused olive oil, light sauce, mozzarella, roasted peppers, carmaelized onions & grilled chicken
Large Northend Pizza
Garlic infused olive oil, light sauce, mozzarella, roasted peppers, carmaelized onions & grilled chicken
Full Pizzagaina
Lg Dough
Sm Dough
gluten free pizza
joe G Pizza
Joe Z pizza
Sm Pepes pizza
Lg pepes Pizza
Calzone
Small Cheese Calzone
Large Cheese Calzone
Small Italian Calzone
Large Italian Calzone
Sm. Ham, Mozz, Ricotta Calzone
Lrg. Ham, Mozz, Ricotta Calzone
Sm. Spinach & Cheese Calzone
Lg. Spinach & Cheese Calzone
SM. Chicken Parm Calzone
Lg. Chicken Parm Calzone
joe G Calzone
Dessert
