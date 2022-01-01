Restaurant header imageView gallery

Carmelon's Pushcart Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

331 Main St

Saugus, MA 01906

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Soft Drinks

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Gingerale

$2.00

Rootbeer

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Roy Roger

$3.00

Orange Soda

$2.00

Soda

$2.00

Soda Splash Cran

$2.00

Tonic

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

OJ

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Grapefuit Juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Lg San Pel

$6.00

Sm San Pel

$3.00Out of stock

Fruit Punch

$2.00

Wine Glasses

Chardonnay, Mandarossa [Glass]

$9.50

Chardonnay, Harken [Glass]

$12.00

Pinot Grigio, La Fiera [Glass]

$9.50

Pinot Grigio, Barone FINI [Glass]

$11.50

Pinot Grigio, Santa Margherita [Glass]

$16.00

Sauvignon Blanc [Glass]

$12.00

Reisling, Cavit [Glass]

$9.00

Moscato, La Fiera [Glass]

$9.00

Chablis [Glass]

$8.50

White Sangria [Glass]

$10.00

White Zin [Glass]

$8.50

Rose [Glass]

$11.00

Cab, Blackstone [Glass]

$9.00

Cab, Josh [Glass]

$11.50

Cab, Bonanza [Glass]

$13.00

Pinot Noir, Ryder [Glass]

$10.00

Pinot Noir, Sea Sun [Glass]

$12.00

Red Blend, CONUNDRUM [Glass]

$11.00

Merlot [Glass]

$11.00

Malbec [Glass]

$10.00

Chianti, DaVinci [Glass]

$9.00

Chianti, Lamole [Glass]

$11.00

Montepulciano [Glass]

$9.50

Super Tuscan Blend [Glass]

$14.00

Red Sangria [Glass]

$10.00

Xo Sangri

$12.00

Prosecco

$9.00

Prosecco [Rose]

$9.00

Wine Bottles

Chardonnay, Mandarossa [Bottle]

$34.00

Chardonnay, Harken [Bottle]

$44.00

Pinot Grigio, La Fiera [Bottle]

$34.00

Pinot Grigio, Barone FINI [Bottle]

$42.00

Pinot Grigio, Santa Margherita [Bottle]

$60.00

Sauvignon Blanc [Bottle]

$44.00

Reisling, Cavit [Bottle]

$32.00

Moscato, La Fiera [Bottle]

$32.00

Rose [Bottle]

$40.00

White Zin [Bottle]

$28.00

Cab, Blackstone [Bottle]

$32.00

Cab, Josh [Bottle]

$42.00

Cab, Bonanza [Bottle]

$48.00

Pinot Noir, Ryder [Bottle]

$36.00

Pinot Noir, Sea Sun [Bottle]

$44.00

Red Blend, CONUNDRUM [Bottle]

$40.00

Merlot [Bottle]

$38.00

Malbec [Bottle]

$44.00

Chianti, DaVinci [Bottle]

$32.00

Chianti, Lamole [Bottle]

$40.00

Montepulciano [Bottle]

$34.00

Super Tuscan Blend [Bottle]

$52.00

prosecco, Lunetta 187ml

$9.50

Wine Carafs

Half Caraf Burgundy

$13.00

Half Caraf Chablis

$13.00

Half Caraf White Sangria

$16.00

Half Caraf Red Sangria

$16.00

Half Xo Sangria

$18.00

Full Caraf Burgundy

$20.00

Full Caraf Chablis

$20.00

Full Caraf White Sangria

$22.00

Full Caraf Red Sangria

$22.00

Full Xo Sangria

$24.00

Beer

Budweiser

$4.00

Budlight

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Heineken

$4.00

Heineken 0.0

$4.00

michelob ultra

$4.00

miller lite

$4.00

Sam (BOSTON)

$5.00

Sam (Seasonal)

$5.00

Moretti

$5.50

Peroni

$5.50

Angry Orchard

$6.50

White Claw (Black cherry)

$6.00

High Noon (Pineapple)

$6.50

Pumpkin Beer

$5.00

Sierra Nevada

$7.00

Fiddlehead IPA

$7.00

Main Beer [lunch]

$8.50

Martinis

Vodka Martini

$13.00

Gin Martini

$13.00

Cosmo

$13.00

Hot & Dirty

$13.00

Lemon Drop

$13.00

Juicy Pear

$13.00

Manhattan

$13.00

Cucumber Gimlet

$13.00

Sidecar Martini

$13.00

Espresso Martini

$13.00

Chocolate Martini

$13.00

PB Cup Martini

$13.00

Dolce Vita

$13.00

Almond Joy Martini

$13.00

Dirty Banana Martini

$13.00

Apple Martini

$13.00

Caramel Apple Martini

$13.00

Pistachio Martini

$13.00

Mixed Drinks

Capri Cocktail

$11.00

Mule

$10.00

Dark & Stormy

$10.00

Margarita

$10.00

Pear Vanilla Gin FIzz

$8.00

Paloma

$9.00

Negroni

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$9.00

Pushcart Punch

$9.00

Bay Breeze

$9.00

Aranciata

$10.00

Refined Ricky

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Dirty Banana

$10.00

Spicy Margarita

$10.00

Italian Paloma

$10.00

Bubbly Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Campari Lemoncello Spritz

$11.00

Bellini

$10.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Raspberry Blossom

$10.00

Liquor

Well Vodka (NA)

$7.00

Titos

$8.00

Kettle One

$9.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Stoli Raz

$9.00

Citron Vodka

$7.00

Vanilla Vodka

$7.00

Pineapple Vodka

$7.00

Espresso Vodka

$7.00

Blueberry Vodka

$7.00

Orange Vodka

$7.00

Pear Vodka

$7.00

Icetea Vodka

$7.00

Caramel Vodka

$7.00

Cherry Vodka

$7.00

Well Gin (N/A)

$7.00

Tanqueray

$8.50

Bombay Saphire

$9.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Beefeater

$8.50

Admiral Nelson

$6.50

Bacardi

$7.50

Malibu

$7.50

Captain Morgan

$7.50

Gosling'S

$7.50

Jose Cuervo Gold

$6.50

Milagro [repasado]

$8.50

Casamigos Blanco

$9.50

Patron Silver

$11.00

Don Julio Blanco

$11.00

Patron Xo Café

$8.00

Southern Comfort

$8.50

Jack Daniels

$8.50

Jameson

$9.00

Crown Royal

$9.75

Seagrams V.O.

$8.00

Makers Mark

$10.50

Fireball- Cinnamon

$8.50

Skrewball- Peanut Butter

$8.50

Jim Beam

$8.50

Dewars

$9.00

Glenlivet

$10.50

Johnny Walker Black

$10.50

Chivas Regal

$11.00

Bulleit

$11.00

Knob Creek

$11.00

Johnny Walker Blue

$25.00

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Rye Redemption

$9.00

Woodford Reserve

$11.00

Sambuca

$7.50

Sambuca BLACK

$8.00

Anisette

$7.00

Baileys

$8.00

Kahlua

$7.50

Frangelico

$7.50

Limoncello

$8.50

Limoncello Cream

$9.50

Grand Marnier

$8.50

B&B

$8.50

Courvoisier

$11.00

E& J VSOP

$10.00

E&J vs

$9.00

Henessy VS

$10.00

Martel VSOP

$10.50

Remy Martin VSOP

$12.00

Disoronno

$8.00

Henessy XO

$25.00

Galliano

$6.50

Liquor (Doubles)

Well Vodka (NA) [Double]

$16.00

Kettle. One [Double]

$19.00

Grey Goose [Double]

$20.00

Totos [Double]

$18.00

Stoli Raz [Double]

$18.00

Citron Vodka [Double]

$16.00

Vanilla Vodka [Double]

$16.00

Cherry Vodka [Double]

$16.00

Pineapple Vodka [Double]

$16.00

Espresso Vodka [Double]

$16.00

Caramel Vodka [Double]

$16.00

Blueberry Vokda [Double]

$16.00

Orange Vodka [Double]

$16.00

Pear Vodka [Double]

$16.00

Icetea Vodka [Double]

$16.00

Well Gin (N/A) [Double]

$16.00

Bombay Saphire [Double]

$18.00

Hendricks [Double]

$20.00

Tanqueray [Double]

$17.00

Admiral Nelson [Double]

$14.00

Bacardi [Double]

$17.00

Malibu [Double]

$15.00

Captain Morgan [Double]

$17.00

Gosling'S [Double]

$18.00

Jose Cuervo Gold [Double]

$16.00

Casamigos Blanco [Double]

$20.00

Patron Silver [Double]

$22.00

Don Julio Blanco [Double]

$22.00

Patron Xo Café [Double]

$16.00

Crown Royal [Double]

$19.50

Makers Mark [Double]

$21.00

Jameson [Double]

$18.00

Jack Daniels [Double]

$17.00

Seagrams V.O. [Double]

$16.00

Southern Comfort [Double]

$17.00

Fireball- Cinnamon [Double]

$17.00

Skrewball- Peanut Butter [Double]

$17.00

Chivas Regal [Double]

$22.00

Glenlivet [Double]

$21.00

Dewars [Double]

$18.00

Johnny Walker Black [Double]

$21.00

Bulleit [Double]

$17.00

Jim Beam [Double]

$17.00

Knob Creek [Double]

$20.00

B&B [Double]

$17.00

E& J VSOP [Double]

$20.00

Grand Marnier [Double]

$17.00

Henessy VS [Double]

$20.00

Remy Martin VSOP [Double]

$24.00

Martel VSOP [Double]

$21.00

Courvoisier [Double]

$22.00

E&J vs [Double]

$18.00

Limoncello [Double]

$17.00

limoncello Cream [Double]

$19.00

Sambuca [Double]

$15.00

Anisette [Double]

$14.00

Baileys [Double]

$16.00

Kahlua [Double]

$15.00

Disaronno [Double]

$17.00

Frangelico [Double]

$17.00

Galliano [Double]

$17.00

Aperol [Double]

$17.00

Compari [Double]

$17.00

Coffee LiquorDrinks

Regular coffee Drink

$2.00

Decaf Coffee Drink

$2.00

FALL DRINKS

Shipyard - Pumpkin Beer

$5.00

Drunken Pumpkin

$9.00

Pumpkin Apple Shandy

$9.00

Apple Pie on the Rocks

$9.50

Pumpkin Pie Martini

$13.00

Autum Apple Bourbon Fizz

$9.00

Apple Cider Mimosa

$9.00

Appetizers

Stuffed Mushrooms

$11.75

Mushroom Caps baked and filled with a mushroom and breadcrumb and cheese stuffing

Fried Tomatoes

$16.75

Sliced Red Tomatoes, breaded and pan fried, topped with mozzarella and a creamy tomato & pesto sauce.

Pepe's Calamari

$16.75

Pan-fried battered calamari tossed in a zesty pepperoncini sauce.

Fried Calamari

$15.75

Pan-fried battered calamari with a side of marinara sauce

Artichoke Ravioli App

$17.25

Ravioli filled with artichokoe hearts and marscapone cheese, servd in a creamy tomatoe basil sauce

Seafood Ravioli App

$18.75

Ravioli filled with Shrimp, Lobster, Scallops and marscapone cheese, served in a light cream, garlic and sherry wine saucde with shrimp and scallion

Garlic Bread

$7.75

Garlic Bread/ Cheese

$9.75

Fried Mozzarella

$13.50

Pan-fried mozzarella triangles served with marinara

lil neck App

$18.00

Soup/Salad

Caprese Salad

$14.50

Fresh mozzarella, tomato & basil topped with a balsamic vinaigrette

Sm Garden Salad

$7.00

lettuce, tomato, cucumber,olives, onion & pepperoncini peppers

Lg Garden Salad

$12.00

lettuce, tomato, cucumber,olives, onion & pepperoncini peppers

Sm Caesar Salad

$7.00

Lg Caesar Salad

$12.00

Sm Antipasto

$15.50

Garden salad topped w/ ham, mortadella, salami, provolone cheese and anchovies

Lg Antipasto

$18.75

Garden salad topped w/ ham, mortadella, salami, provolone cheese and anchovies

Sm Garden Salad w/ shrimp

$15.50

Lg Garden Salad w/ Shrimp

$20.50

Sm Garden Salad w/ chix

$13.50

Lg Garden Salad w/ chix

$18.50

Sm Caesar Salad w/ shrimp

$15.50

Lg Caesar Salad w/ Shrimp

$20.50

Sm Caesar Salad w/ chix

$13.50

Lg Caesar Salad w/ Chix

$18.50

Side Vin Dress TOGO

$1.50

Side Itali TO Go

$1.50

Pasta

Plain Pasta

$15.00

Pasta Marinara

$15.50

Pasta / Meatballs

$18.95

Pasta / Meatsauce

$18.95

Pasta / Sausage

$20.95

Ravioli

$19.95

cheese filled with marinara

Baked Lasagna

$19.95

3 cheese- mozzarella, parmesan and ricotta

Pasta / Garlic & Oil

$15.50

Pasta / Clam Sauce

$19.95

chopped clams sauteed in garlic & oil with red or white sauce

Pasta Carbonara

$20.50

pasta in a white cream sauce with pancetta

Pasta Creamy Pesto

$19.00

a cream, basil & garlic sauce, sauteed with your choice of pasta

Chicken Creamy Pesto

$23.00

a cream, basil & garlic sauce, sauteed with chicken and your choice of pasta

Shrimp Creamy Pesto

$25.00

a cream, basil & garlic sauce, sauteed with shrimp and your choice of pasta

Combo Creamy Pesto

$28.50

a cream, basil & garlic sauce, sauteed with chicken and shrimp and your choice of pasta

Pasta Dipeppo

$19.00

Broccoli & ziti, sauteed with butter and garlic, topped with parmesan cheese

Chicken Dipeppo

$23.00

Chicken, broccoli & ziti, sauteed with butter and garlic, topped with parmesan cheese

Shrimp Dipeppo

$25.00

Shrimp, broccoli & ziti, sauteed with butter and garlic, topped with parmesan cheese

Combo Dipeppo

$28.50

Chicken and Shrimp, broccoli & ziti, sauteed with butter and garlic, topped with parmesan cheese

Chicken

Dry Chicken Cutlet

$21.00

Chicken Cutlet w/ Marinara

$21.00

pan-fried chicken cutlet with marinara sauce

Chicken Parmesan

$22.00

pan-fried chicken cutlet with mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce

Chicken and Eggplant Parmesan

$24.95

pan-fried chicken cutlet leyered with eggplant and topped with mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce

Chicken Angelique

$24.95

two boneless chicken breasts, breaded and stuffed with prosciutto, mortadella and mozzarella cheese served with a choice of Marsala Wine sauce or Sorrento Sauce

Chicken Villanese

$26.50

boneless sliced chicken breast, shrimp, chopped clams and mushrooms served over pasta in aRed or white clam sauce

Chicken Marsala

$22.95

Bonelesssliced chicken breast sauteed with mushrooms and ham in a butter and Marsala wine sauce

Chicken Cacciatore

$22.95

Boneless sliced chicken breast sauteed with pepeprs, mushrooms and onions in amarinara sauce

Veal

Dry Veal Cutlet

$23.25

Veal Cutlet with Marinara

$23.25

pan-fried veal cutlet with marinara sauce

Veal Parmesan

$24.50

pan-fried veal cutlet with mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce

Veal and Eggplant Parmesan

$27.50

pan-fried chicken cutlet leyered with eggplant and topped with mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce

Veal Saltimboca

$27.50

lightly floured veal stuffed with prosciutto, mushrooms and mozzarella cheese, topped with melted mozzarell and Marsla Wine Sauce

Veal with Lemon

$23.50

Veal medallions sauteed in a lemon sauce

Veal Scaloppini Marsala

$24.50

veal medallions sauteed with mushrooms and ham in a butter and Marsala wine sauce

Veal Cacciatore

$24.50

veal medallions sauteed with pepeprs, mushrooms and onions in amarinara sauce

Egg/Saus/Chop/Steak

Eggplant Parmesan

$19.00

fried eggplant with mozzarella cheese and marinara

Eggplant Braciolettine

$21.50

fried eggplant , rolled with italian sausage, ham, mortadella and mmozzarella cheese, covered with mozzarella cheese and marinara

Eggplant Villanese

$20.75

fried eggplant, layered with ricotta, mozzarella cheese and parmesan cheese topped with marinara sauce

Steak Parmesan

$32.00

Broiled NY Sirloin topped with mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce

Steak Marsala

$32.00

Broiled NY Sirloin topped with mushrooms and ham in a butter and marsala wine sauce

Steak Mush & Onions

$32.00

Broiled NY Sirloin topped with sauteed mushrooms and onions

Plain Steak

$32.00

1 Pork Chop, Vin Pep, Mush, Potato

$22.75

single pork chop topped with vinegar peppers, mushrooms and potatoes

2 pork chops, Vin Pep, Mush, Potato

$29.00

2 pork chops topped with vinegar peppers, mushrooms and potatoes

Sausage, Pepper & Potatoes

$22.75

3 pan fried italian sweet sausages, green peppers and potatoes

Seafood

Calamari

$21.25

Fresh calamari sauteed in garlic and oil with a red or a white sauce over pasta

Shrimp Cacciatore over pasta

$24.50

shrimp sauteed with pepeprs, mushrooms and onions in a marinara sauce

Shrimp Scampi

$24.50

Shrimp sauteed in a butter, garlic and oil sauce over pasta with garlic bread

Shrimp Marsala

$24.50

shrimp sauteed with mushrooms and ham in a butter and Marsala wine sauceover pasta

Little Necks

$25.50

sauteed in onions, garlic and sherry over pasta

Mussels

$23.50

sauteed in onions, garlic, oil and sherry over pasta

Haddock

$22.75

filet topped with a red or white chopped clam sauce over pasta

shrimp florentine

$22.25

Seafood Medly

$26.00

Sides a la Carte

Side Meatballs

$6.50

1/2 side Meatball

$3.25

Side Sausages

$8.50

1/2 side sausage

$4.25

Side 1 saus 1 ball

$7.50

Side spinach

$6.00

Side broccoli

$6.00

side potatoes

$6.50

side broc rabe

$9.50

side sautee mush

$7.00

side shredded mozz

$2.00

side ricotta

$2.00

Side Spaghetti [red]

$4.00

Side linguini [red]

$4.00

Side Ziti [red]

$4.00

Side Angel [red]

$4.00

Side Fusilli [red]

$7.00

Side Gemelli [red]

$7.00

Side Cavatelli [red]

$7.00

Side Gnocchi [red]

$7.00

Side wheat pasta [red]

$5.00

Side rice pasta [red]

$6.00

Side Rav (4) [red]

$7.00

Side Spag*

$4.00

Side Linguini*

$4.00

Side Ziti*

$4.00

Side Angel*

$4.00

Side Frusilli*

$7.00

side shaved parm

$2.00

xtra sauce togo

$1.00

Side Wheat Pasta *

$5.00

Side Rice Pasta*

$6.00

Side Cavatelli *

$7.00

Side Gemelli*

$7.00

Side Gnocchi*

$7.00

Side Ravioli*

$7.00

Sm Side Grated Chz

$1.00

Lg Side Grated Chz

$2.00

Pizza

Small Cheese

$11.50

pizza sauce and mozzarella

Large Cheese

$16.50

pizza sauce and mozzarella

Small Bianco Pizza

$14.00

Garlice infused olive oil, mozzarella and ricotta

Large Bianco Pizza

$20.50

Garlice infused olive oil, mozzarella and ricotta

Small Pushcart Pizza

$14.00

Garlice infused olive oil, Light pizza sauce, sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and basil

Large Pushcart Pizza

$22.00

Garlice infused olive oil, Light pizza sauce, sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and basil

Small PEPPERONI

$14.49

Traditional Cheese Pizza with pepperoni

Large PEPPERONI

$19.49

Traditional cheese pizza with pepperoni

Small Carmalenos Pizza

$15.00

pizza sauce, mozzarella, peppers, mushroom, onions and sausage

Large Carmalenos Pizza

$22.50

pizza sauce, mozzarella, peppers, mushroom, onions and sausage

Sm Saus, Pep, Onion PIZZA

$15.00

Lg Saus, Pep, Onion PIZZA

$22.50

Small Shrimp Scampi Pizza

$15.00

Shrimp sauteed in garlic, oil & butter topped with mozzarella

Large Shrimp Scampi Pizza

$22.50

Shrimp sauteed in garlic, oil & butter topped with mozzarella

Small Chicken Parm Pizza

$15.00

Pizza sauce, chicken cutlet, mozzarella, marinara & parmesan

Large Chicken Parm Pizza

$22.75

Pizza sauce, chicken cutlet, mozzarella, marinara & parmesan

Small Veggie Pizza

$14.00

Traditional Cheese pizza with green peppers, mushrooms, onions and black olives

Large Veggie Pizza

$21.25

Traditional Cheese pizza with green peppers, mushrooms, onions and black olives

Small Northend Pizza

$15.25

Garlic infused olive oil, light sauce, mozzarella, roasted peppers, carmaelized onions & grilled chicken

Large Northend Pizza

$22.75

Garlic infused olive oil, light sauce, mozzarella, roasted peppers, carmaelized onions & grilled chicken

Full Pizzagaina

$25.00

Lg Dough

$4.00

Sm Dough

$3.00

gluten free pizza

$12.00

joe G Pizza

$14.00

Joe Z pizza

$14.00

Sm Pepes pizza

$17.25

Lg pepes Pizza

$27.75

Calzone

Small Cheese Calzone

$12.75

Large Cheese Calzone

$16.50

Small Italian Calzone

$15.50

Large Italian Calzone

$19.50

Sm. Ham, Mozz, Ricotta Calzone

$15.50

Lrg. Ham, Mozz, Ricotta Calzone

$19.50

Sm. Spinach & Cheese Calzone

$15.50

Lg. Spinach & Cheese Calzone

$19.50

SM. Chicken Parm Calzone

$16.50

Lg. Chicken Parm Calzone

$20.50

joe G Calzone

$14.00

Dessert

Cannoli

$5.25

Cannoli w/ chips

$5.75

Mini Cannoli

$2.50

Tiramisu

$5.25

Chocolate Cake

$5.25

Lemoncello Cake

$5.25

Tartufo

$6.25

Spumoni

$6.50

Lemon sorbet Flute

$6.00

Vanilla Icecream

$2.00

Kids

Kids Pasta Marinara

$8.00

Kids pasta butter

$7.50

kids pasta garli & oil

$8.00

kids pasta afredo

$9.00

Kids ravioli

$10.00

kids chicken parm & pasta

$11.50

kids cheese pizza

$11.50

kids pepperoni pizza

$13.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Restaurant info

Traditional Italian Cuisine, Authentic flavors, Homey Feel.

Website

Location

331 Main St, Saugus, MA 01906

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Rosaria - Saugus - 190 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
190 Main Street Saugus, MA 01906
View restaurantnext
Floramo's - Wakefield
orange starNo Reviews
1099 Main Street Wakefield, MA 01880
View restaurantnext
GREAT PIZZA - 781-587-3890
orange starNo Reviews
1117 Main Street Wakefield, MA 01880
View restaurantnext
Prince Restaurant - Saugus
orange star4.6 • 405
517 Broadway Saugus, MA 01906
View restaurantnext
Rising Eagle Publick House - Melrose
orange star3.9 • 129
505 Main Street Melrose, MA 02176
View restaurantnext
FAMIGLIA FORNACIARI PIZZERIA
orange starNo Reviews
1268 Broadway unit B Saugus, MA 01906
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Saugus

Kane's Donuts - Route 1
orange star4.6 • 1,436
1575 Broadway Saugus, MA 01906
View restaurantnext
Kane's Donuts - Internal Online Ordering
orange star4.6 • 1,045
120 Lincoln Ave Saugus, MA 01906
View restaurantnext
Papa Gino's & D'Angelo - 3002 - Saugus Dual
orange star4.1 • 577
385 Broadway Saugus, MA 01906
View restaurantnext
Prince Restaurant - Saugus
orange star4.6 • 405
517 Broadway Saugus, MA 01906
View restaurantnext
Victor's Italian Cuisine
orange star4.3 • 263
1539 Broadway Saugus, MA 01906
View restaurantnext
Cerra's Market - Saugus
orange star4.8 • 180
142 Broadway Saugus, MA 01906
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Saugus
Melrose
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Lynn
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Malden
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Revere
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Wakefield
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Stoneham
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Everett
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Chelsea
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Lynnfield
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston