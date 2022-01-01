Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg sandwiches in Saugus

Saugus restaurants
Saugus restaurants that serve egg sandwiches

Classic Egg Sandwich image

 

Kane's Donuts

120 Lincoln Avenue, Saugus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Classic Egg Sandwich$6.50
Our classic egg sandwiches are made-to-order all day, every day at all three locations. A bagel, English muffin or croissant can be topped with a local egg and American cheese, and your choice of sausage patty or cherrywood-smoked bacon.
Classic Egg Sandwich$6.50
Made-to-order all day, a local egg and American cheese come on your choice of a bagel, English muffin or croissant, with either a sausage patty or our signature cherrywood-smoked bacon. (Both meats…if you’re sassy!)
More about Kane's Donuts
Item pic

DONUTS

Kane's Donuts

1575 Broadway, Saugus

Avg 4.6 (1436 reviews)
Takeout
Classic Egg Sandwich$6.50
Made-to-order all day, a local egg and American cheese come on your choice of a bagel, English muffin or croissant, with either a sausage patty or our signature cherrywood-smoked bacon. (Both meats…if you’re sassy!)
More about Kane's Donuts

