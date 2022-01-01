Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Saugus

Saugus restaurants
Toast

Saugus restaurants that serve waffles

Item pic

 

Kane's Donuts

120 Lincoln Avenue, Saugus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Waffle Sandwich$9.25
You love our seasoned egg patties. You love our American cheese. You love our patty-style sausage and our thick-cut, cherrywood-smoked bacon. How about it all between two waffles? With your choice of sausage or bacon, it’s finished with a drizzle of real maple syrup.
More about Kane's Donuts
Item pic

DONUTS

Kane's Donuts

1575 Broadway, Saugus

Avg 4.6 (1436 reviews)
Takeout
Waffle Sandwich$7.50
You love our seasoned egg patties. You love our American cheese. You love our patty-style sausage and our thick-cut, cherrywood-smoked bacon. How about it all between two waffles? With your choice of sausage or bacon, it’s finished with a drizzle of real maple syrup.
Waffle Sandwich$9.25
You love our seasoned egg patties. You love our American cheese. You love our patty-style sausage and our thick-cut, cherrywood-smoked bacon. How about it all between two waffles? With your choice of sausage or bacon, it’s finished with a drizzle of real maple syrup.
More about Kane's Donuts

