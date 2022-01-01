Waffles in Saugus
Saugus restaurants that serve waffles
Kane's Donuts
120 Lincoln Avenue, Saugus
|Waffle Sandwich
|$9.25
You love our seasoned egg patties. You love our American cheese. You love our patty-style sausage and our thick-cut, cherrywood-smoked bacon. How about it all between two waffles? With your choice of sausage or bacon, it’s finished with a drizzle of real maple syrup.
Kane's Donuts
1575 Broadway, Saugus
|Waffle Sandwich
|$7.50
|Waffle Sandwich
|$9.25
