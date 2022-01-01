Pies in Melrose
Melrose restaurants that serve pies
More about Tahpas 529
Tahpas 529
529 Franklin Street, Melrose
|Pie de limon
|$9.00
Homemade Key lime Pie . Its to die for!
More about Rising Eagle Publick House
Rising Eagle Publick House
505 Main Street, Melrose
|Key Lime Pie
|$5.00
House made Key Lime Pie, graham cracker crust, fresh whipped cream and lime curd
More about La Qchara
SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES
La Qchara
506 franklin st, Melrose
|Key Lime Pie*
|$22.00
Our most popular pie! Nubias ( Lorenzos Mom) recipe passed down and perfected, tart lime custard pie in a flaky crust is just an absolute must have for any gathering! You will be the talk of the party!