Cake in Melrose

Melrose restaurants
Toast

Melrose restaurants that serve cake

Tahpas 529 image

 

Tahpas 529

529 Franklin Street, Melrose

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Amaretto Cheese cake$9.00
our creamy melt inyour mouth cheesecake, rum reduction, almond tuile
More about Tahpas 529
Jitters Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Jitters Cafe

12 Main St, Melrose

Avg 4.3 (518 reviews)
Takeout
Crumb Cake$3.50
Carrot Cake$4.00
More about Jitters Cafe
Item pic

 

Rising Eagle Publick House

505 Main Street, Melrose

Avg 3.9 (129 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish Cakes (2)$12.00
Turner's classic.
Nana Turner's secret recipe with salt cod, potatoes, butter, onion and spices. 2 cakes served with house made piccalilli and baked beans.
More about Rising Eagle Publick House
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES

La Qchara

506 franklin st, Melrose

Avg 4.7 (1207 reviews)
Takeout
Tres Leches Cake$5.95
A sponge cake soaked in three kinds of milk. Topped with Italian Meringue. Made in house.
cake pop$3.50
Bite Size cake balls cover with chocolate.
Slice Nutella Cake$4.50
A Nutella coffee cake topped with cinnamon strudel.
More about La Qchara
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Turner's Seafood Grill & Market

506 Main St, Melrose

Avg 4.5 (1036 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crab Cakes Dinner$28.95
Oven roasted Jonah Crab Cakes served with Remoulade sauce and your choice of two sides. Seasonings dijon mustard, parsley, and Old Bay.
Lobster Risotto Cake App$8.50
Panko crusted parmesan and lobster risotto cake finished with lobster basil cream sauce.
Risotto Cake$4.50
Parmesan Risotto Cake
More about Turner's Seafood Grill & Market

