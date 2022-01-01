Cake in Melrose
Melrose restaurants that serve cake
More about Tahpas 529
Tahpas 529
529 Franklin Street, Melrose
|Amaretto Cheese cake
|$9.00
our creamy melt inyour mouth cheesecake, rum reduction, almond tuile
More about Rising Eagle Publick House
Rising Eagle Publick House
505 Main Street, Melrose
|Fish Cakes (2)
|$12.00
Turner's classic.
Nana Turner's secret recipe with salt cod, potatoes, butter, onion and spices. 2 cakes served with house made piccalilli and baked beans.
More about La Qchara
SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES
La Qchara
506 franklin st, Melrose
|Tres Leches Cake
|$5.95
A sponge cake soaked in three kinds of milk. Topped with Italian Meringue. Made in house.
|cake pop
|$3.50
Bite Size cake balls cover with chocolate.
|Slice Nutella Cake
|$4.50
A Nutella coffee cake topped with cinnamon strudel.
More about Turner's Seafood Grill & Market
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Turner's Seafood Grill & Market
506 Main St, Melrose
|Crab Cakes Dinner
|$28.95
Oven roasted Jonah Crab Cakes served with Remoulade sauce and your choice of two sides. Seasonings dijon mustard, parsley, and Old Bay.
|Lobster Risotto Cake App
|$8.50
Panko crusted parmesan and lobster risotto cake finished with lobster basil cream sauce.
|Risotto Cake
|$4.50
Parmesan Risotto Cake