Nachos in Melrose

Melrose restaurants
Melrose restaurants that serve nachos

SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES

LA QCHARA CAFE RESTAURANT AND CATERING

506 franklin st, Melrose

Avg 4.7 (1207 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Nacho average Enchiladas$105.00
Your very own cinco de mayo enchilada meal...Feeds 4-6 people, A half tray (18) of chicken or cheese enchiladas, 12 oz sour cream, 28 oz shredded lettuce, chips and salsa, 16 oz pico de gallo, 16 oz salsa roja, 16 oz shredded cheese, 28 oz rice, 28 oz black beans, 25 churro bites festive party favors, ole!
More about LA QCHARA CAFE RESTAURANT AND CATERING
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Turner's Seafood Grill & Market

506 Main St, Melrose

Avg 4.5 (1036 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
DIY: Tuna Nachos$16.95
Everything You Need to Build Your Favorite Turner's Appetizer at Home! Tuna Sashimi, Asian Slaw, Wasabi aioli, Candied Ginger, Scallions and Wonton Crisps
More about Turner's Seafood Grill & Market

