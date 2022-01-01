Mac and cheese in Melrose
Melrose restaurants that serve mac and cheese
Rising Eagle Publick House
505 Main Street, Melrose
|Kids Mac and Cheese
|$6.00
Creamy Cheddar Mac and Cheese with Ritz crumb topping. Served with fruit
|Mac & Cheese
|$8.00
Oven Baked Cavatappi pasta, Cabot white cheddar, Gruyere, and Asiago, baked Ritz crumb-topping,
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Turner's Seafood Grill & Market
506 Main St, Melrose
|Mac & Cheese App
|$8.95
Elbow macaroni baked in our creamy cheddar, asiago and gruyere cheese sauce topped with crunch panko crumbs.
Note: Our pasta does not contain egg
|Kid Mac n Cheese
|$7.00