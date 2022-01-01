Salmon in Melrose
Melrose restaurants that serve salmon
More about Rising Eagle Publick House
Rising Eagle Publick House
505 Main Street, Melrose
|Salmon Suppa
|$31.00
GF. North Atlantic salmon, glazed with lemongrass, ginger, and agave served with cauliflower mashed and chefs vegetable.
More about La Qchara
SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES
La Qchara
506 franklin st, Melrose
|6oz Grilled Salmon
|$10.50
|Salmon Lettuce tacos
|$17.95
Three iceberg lettue wrap tacos, grilled salmon, mango salsa, and quinoa salad
More about Turner's Seafood Grill & Market
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Turner's Seafood Grill & Market
506 Main St, Melrose
|Salmon Burger
|$13.00
Chargrilled, with lettuce, tomato, and remoulade sauce. Choice of 2 sides.
|Kid Salmon
|$10.00
Bite size pieces of fresh salmon, chargrilled and served with a side choice.
|Salmon Atlantic Prt Mkt
|$10.00
Fresh North Atlantic salmon fillets are harvested in the Bay of Fundy with dramatic tide changes and pristine waters optimal conditions for raising the highest quality healthy Omega 3 rich salmon. apprx 8.5 oz prt