Salmon in Melrose

Melrose restaurants
Melrose restaurants that serve salmon

Rising Eagle Publick House

505 Main Street, Melrose

Avg 3.9 (129 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salmon Suppa$31.00
GF. North Atlantic salmon, glazed with lemongrass, ginger, and agave served with cauliflower mashed and chefs vegetable.
More about Rising Eagle Publick House
SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES

La Qchara

506 franklin st, Melrose

Avg 4.7 (1207 reviews)
Takeout
6oz Grilled Salmon$10.50
Salmon Lettuce tacos$17.95
Three iceberg lettue wrap tacos, grilled salmon, mango salsa, and quinoa salad
More about La Qchara
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Turner's Seafood Grill & Market

506 Main St, Melrose

Avg 4.5 (1036 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Salmon Burger$13.00
Chargrilled, with lettuce, tomato, and remoulade sauce. Choice of 2 sides.
Kid Salmon$10.00
Bite size pieces of fresh salmon, chargrilled and served with a side choice.
Salmon Atlantic Prt Mkt$10.00
Fresh North Atlantic salmon fillets are harvested in the Bay of Fundy with dramatic tide changes and pristine waters optimal conditions for raising the highest quality healthy Omega 3 rich salmon. apprx 8.5 oz prt
More about Turner's Seafood Grill & Market

