Cheese pizza in Medford

Go
Medford restaurants
Toast

Medford restaurants that serve cheese pizza

Semolina Kitchen & Bar image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Semolina Kitchen & Bar

572 Boston Ave, Medford

Avg 4.9 (1931 reviews)
Takeout
Pepperoni Pizza$17.00
Our favorite pepperoni, fresh mozzarella, fresh herbs. Each pizza is 12" cut into 6 pieces!
Buffalo Wings$16.00
Aleppo pepper, house-made blue cheese dressing, crunchy veggies
Lunch Greek Salad$14.00
Mixed greens, sheep’s milk feta, tomato, cucumber, onion, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini.
*
*
*Dressing Comes on the Side*
More about Semolina Kitchen & Bar
Salvatore's Medford Square image

 

Salvatore's Medford Square

55 High Street, Medford

No reviews yet
Takeout
12" Simple Cheese Pizza$13.00
More about Salvatore's Medford Square
Cafe Services image

 

Cafe Services

1 Cabot Road, Medford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tater Tots$1.29
A Fan Favorite Deep Fried To Perfection.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$5.95
Grilled or Fried Buffalo Chicken with Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar & Mayo.
Signature French Fries$1.99
Our Signature Fries Deep Fried to Golden Perfection & Seasoned
More about Cafe Services

Browse other tasty dishes in Medford

Caesar Salad

Burritos

Salmon

Map

More near Medford to explore

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (140 restaurants)

Somerville

Avg 4.5 (84 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Malden

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Stoneham

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Melrose

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston