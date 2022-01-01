Tacos in Medford

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Medford restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

Cafe Services

1 Cabot Road, Medford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Tuesday$8.95
Taco Tuesday'
Chicken, Beef, Shrimp And All Traditional Toppings
Served With Spanish Rice And Black Beans
More about Cafe Services
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Snappy Pattys

454 High Street, Medford

Avg 4 (264 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Tacos$18.00
Sliced green apple, tarragon aioli, shallots, green & lemon
Fish Tacos$16.00
Sliced green apple, tarragon aioli, shallots, green & lemon
More about Snappy Pattys

