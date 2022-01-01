Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Ford Tavern 61 Locust Street

61 Locust Street

Medford, MA 02155

Order Again

Popular Items

The Ford Club
Steak Tips
Fries

APPETIZERS

Buffalo Wings

6 per order. Blue cheese dressing, celery

Garlic-Parm Wings

6 per order.

BBQ wings

Nashville Hot Wings

Teriyaki Wings

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$14.00

Creamy spinach, artichoke, parmesan cheese, corn tortillas

Nachos

$14.00

Tomato, onion, lettuce, pinto beans, cheddar cheese, peppers, salsa verde, sour cream

Burrata Salad

$16.00

Cherry tomatoes, arugula, olive oil

Potato skins

$12.00

Calamari

$14.00

Cherry Peppers, old bay aioli

Fried Pickles

$10.00

Spicy Aioli

Pretzel

$9.00

Mustard butter, stout cheese

Fried Shrimp

$16.00

add wing

$2.00

Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

MAINS

Roasted Half Chicken

$24.00

Brussels sprouts, mashed potatoes, gravy

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$19.00

Bone In Pork Chop

$26.00

mashed potatoes, seasonal salad

Shepherd's Pie

$24.00

Beef & pork, root vegetables, whipped potatoes

Baby back Ribs

$25.00

French fries, coleslaw

Falafel Salad

$17.00

Steak Tips

$26.00

Fish & Chips

$22.00

Beer-battered cod, housemade fries, tartar sauce, coleslaw

Fried Chicken

$23.00

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Romaine, parmesan, garlic bread croutons

Salmon

$24.00

Grain Bowl

$18.00

FLATBREAD

Mushroom Flatbread

$16.00

Tomato sauce, blue cheese, caramelized onions, garlic-chili oil, balsamic reduction

Pear Flatbread

$16.00

House blend cheese, caramelized onion, chili oil, blue cheese, pears, walnuts, arugula

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.00

SANDWICHES

The Ford Burger

$17.00

Falafel Burger

$16.00

Black and Blue Burger

$17.00

Pesto Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

The Ford Club

$16.00

SIDES

Fries

$5.00

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Asparagus

$6.00

Extra Tortilla Chips

$2.00

Onion Rings

$8.00

Garden Salad

$5.00

KIDS Menu

Kids Spaghetti

$9.00

Kids Cheese Burger

$9.00

Cheese Pizza

$9.00

Kids Falafel Burger

$9.00

Vanilla ice cream

$5.00

Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$9.00

DESSERT

Brownie Sundae

$12.00

Lemon custard, blueberry compote

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Cheesecake

$9.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and eThe Ford Tavern, located in Medford, MA, offers an extensive beverage selection and unique food options with ingredients that are sourced locally and crafted in our scratch kitchen. Our intention is to provide an exceptional dining experience for our guests through quality service, a casually fun atmosphere, and food that delights. We aim to ensure that our guests feel as if they are being welcomed into our home for a dose of comfort and enjoyment.

Location

61 Locust Street, Medford, MA 02155

Directions

