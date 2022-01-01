Restaurant header imageView gallery
Soul Food

The Porch Southern Fare & Juke Joint

1,027 Reviews

$$

175 River's Edge Dr

Medford, MA 02155

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Two Piece Fried Chicken
The Banty
Four Piece Fried Chicken

Small Thangs

Corn Hush Puppies

$8.00

with remoulade

Deviled Eggs

$11.00

Bacon crumbles, pickled mustard seed

Chicago Style BBQ Rib Tips

$9.00Out of stock

Shrimp Remoulade

$12.00Out of stock

Local Tomatoes

$6.00

Locally grown tomato wedges served with Duke's mayo. A true, simple, Southern, summer, treat.

For the Table

Pimento Cheese

$7.00

Saltines, pickled onions

Biscuits

$9.00

Cornbread

$9.00

Kale Salad

$15.00

Baby kale, Grilled Peaches, Candied Pecans, Goat Cheese, cucumber, sherry Vinaigrette

Peel & Eat Shrimp

$15.00Out of stock

a dozen large seasoned shrimp served chilled with cocktail sauce

Loaded Fries

$10.00

Crinkle cuts loaded with cheese sauce, bacon & scallion

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Hand-breaded and served with your choice of Honey Mustard, Spicy Ranch, Carolina Reaper Buffalo, Alabama White BBQ, or Nashville Sweet BBQ sauce

BBQ Sliders

$16.00

Nachos

$14.00

Freshly fried tortillas, house-made queso, brisket chili, jalapeños, sour cream, and scallions. Substitute pulled pork $3 Substitute brisket $5

Trays

Brisket

Brisket

$26.00

1/2 pound brisket and two fixings

St. Louis Spare Ribs

St. Louis Spare Ribs

$24.00

1/2 rack of ribs with 2 fixin's

Pulled Pork

$21.00

1/2 pound pulled pork with 2 fixin's

Smoked BBQ Jackfruit

$21.00

Vegan. 1/2 pound smoked jackfruit with 2 fixin's, served with bread & butter pickles

Combo

$28.00

5 oz. each of your choice of two of our BBQ meats with 2 fixin's

Four Piece Fried Chicken

Four Piece Fried Chicken

$28.00

Four Piece Fried Chicken with 2 fixin's Four Piece Chicken comes with one breast, two drumsticks, one thigh. Any substitutions will incur additional fees.

Two Piece Fried Chicken

Two Piece Fried Chicken

$21.00

1 breast 1 dark piece with 2 fixin's option for 2 breasts available with up-charge

Add a piece

$4.50

choose any single piece of fried chicken

Plates

Brisket Chili

Brisket Chili

$13.00

giant portion of smoked brisket chili topped with cheddar cheese, sour cream, and scallions. Served with a bag of Fritos.

Blackened Snapper

$26.00

Blackened catfish, kale salad, remoulade, radish

Chicken-fried Tofu

$17.00

buttermilk brined tofu, garlic roasted greenbeans, mustard greens, hot pepper jelly

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$26.00

bacon, oyster shrooms, butter, scallions

Smoked Short Rib

$39.00

Beef short rib, sautéed kale, crispy torn potatoes, Kentucky Black sauce.

Pork & Beans

$24.00

Smoked and grilled bone-in pork chop served on top of great northern beans with chow-chow relish

Between the Buns

The Banty

The Banty

$17.00

fried chicken thigh, pimento cheese, pickles, iceburg

La Grange

$18.00

brisket, espresso bbq, chili, dukes, pickled onions

The Smokestack

The Smokestack

$16.00

pulled pork, cole slaw, bread & butter pickles

The Bandit

$14.00

single patty burger, American Cheese, smoked onions, iceburg, pickle mayo Available as Beyond burger or double burger

Skinny Chick

$17.00

Grilled chicken, iceberg, Porch mayo, homemade bread & butter pickles, on brioche bun.

Catfish Sandwich

$17.00

Southern style cornmeal-breaded, fried catfish, lettuce, tomato, pickle, remoulade

Hellfire & Brimstone

$17.00

Nashville hot fried chicken, Flamin' Hot Cheetos dust, Carolina Reaper sauce, pickled jalapeños, American cheese.

Fixin's

Cheese Grits

$7.00

Cole Slaw

$7.00

Collards

$7.00

French Fries

$7.00

Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

Smoked Green Beans

$7.00

White Beans

$7.00

Desserts

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$8.00

Beignets

$8.00

Root Beer Float

$8.00

Orange Creamsicle Float

$8.00

EXTRAS/ ADD ONS

Sweet BBQ

$0.75

Mustard BBQ

$0.75

Texpresso BBQ

$0.75

Vinegar BBQ

$0.75

Extra Butter

$1.00

Bag Of Chips

$1.50

Bag Fritos

$1.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markKid-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:15 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Reservations are strongly encouraged. Please call for any questions regarding new COVID dine-in guidlines.

Website

Location

175 River's Edge Dr, Medford, MA 02155

Directions

Gallery
The Porch Southern Fare & Juke Joint image
The Porch Southern Fare & Juke Joint image
The Porch Southern Fare & Juke Joint image
The Porch Southern Fare & Juke Joint image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Coast Cafe - -Food From The Soul-
orange star4.3 • 831
233 River Street Cambridge, MA 02139
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Medford

Semolina Kitchen & Bar
orange star4.9 • 1,931
572 Boston Ave Medford, MA 02155
View restaurantnext
Pikaichi
orange star4.9 • 537
123-125 Boston Ave Medford, MA 02155
View restaurantnext
Neighborhood Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 369
84 spring st Medford, MA 02155
View restaurantnext
Goldilox Bagels
orange star4.8 • 362
186 Winthrop St Medford, MA 02155
View restaurantnext
Fioritaly Trattoria
orange star4.8 • 354
417 Salem St Medford, MA 02155
View restaurantnext
Snappy Pattys - 454 High Street, Medford MA
orange star4.0 • 264
454 High Street Medford, MA 02155
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Medford
Somerville
review star
Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)
Malden
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Everett
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Winchester
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Melrose
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Charlestown
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Stoneham
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Cambridge
review star
Avg 4.3 (177 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston