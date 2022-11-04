Restaurant header imageView gallery
Soul Food
Barbeque

The Coast Cafe -Food From The Soul-

831 Reviews

$

233 River Street

Cambridge, MA 02139

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Beef & Cheese Patty
Fried Mixed
Fried Thigh

Appetizers

Cornbread Muffin

Cornbread Muffin

$1.95
Beef Patty

Beef Patty

$3.60
Beef & Cheese Patty

Beef & Cheese Patty

$3.85
Single Fried Thigh

Single Fried Thigh

$4.13
Single Fried Breast

Single Fried Breast

$4.39
Single Fried Haddock

Single Fried Haddock

$14.84
Single Fried Catfish

Single Fried Catfish

$15.94

Sm Fries

$6.04

Chix & Ch

$3.85

Buffalo Chix & Ch

$3.50

Chicken Boxes

Small Fried Wing Box

Small Fried Wing Box

$12.09

[For any sauce on the side, select in Sauces category]

Small Coast Wing Box (no flour)

$12.09

[For any sauce on the side, select in Sauces category]

Small BBQ Wing Box

Small BBQ Wing Box

$13.74

[For any sauce on the side, select in Sauces category]

Small Hot Wing Box

$13.74

[For any sauce on the side, select in Sauces category]

Small Buffalo Wing Box

$13.74

[For any sauce on the side, select in Sauces category]

Small Jerk Wing Box

$13.74

[For any sauce on the side, select in Sauces category]

Large Fried Wing Box

$18.69

[For any sauce on the side, select in Sauces category]

Large Coast Wing Box (no flour)

$18.69

[For any sauce on the side, select in Sauces category]

Large BBQ Wing Box

$20.34

[For any sauce on the side, select in Sauces category]

Large Hot Wing Box

$20.34

[For any sauce on the side, select in Sauces category]

Large Buffalo Wing Box

$20.34

[For any sauce on the side, select in Sauces category]

Large Jerk Wing Box

$20.34

[For any sauce on the side, select in Sauces category]

3-Piece Box (2 Thighs, 1 Breast)

$12.09

[For any sauce on the side, select in Sauces category]

3-Piece Box (2 Breasts, 1 Thigh)

$12.09

[For any sauce on the side, select in Sauces category]

3-Piece Box (3 Thighs)

$12.09

[For any sauce on the side, select in Sauces category]

3-Piece Box (3 Breasts)

$12.09

[For any sauce on the side, select in Sauces category]

Combination Plates

Fried Thigh

$16.49

2 thighs. Includes two sides and cornbread. [For any sauce on the side, select in Sauces category]

Fried Breast

$16.49

2 breasts. Includes two sides and cornbread. [For any sauce on the side, select in Sauces category]

Fried Mixed

$16.49

Thigh and breast. Includes two sides and cornbread. [For any sauce on the side, select in Sauces category]

Fried Wing

$18.14

Includes two sides and cornbread. [For any sauce on the side, select in Sauces category]

Coast Wing (no flour)

$18.14

Includes two sides and cornbread. [For any sauce on the side, select in Sauces category]

BBQ Wing

$19.79

Includes two sides and cornbread. [For any sauce on the side, select in Sauces category]

Hot Wing

$19.79

Includes two sides and cornbread. [For any sauce on the side, select in Sauces category]

Buffalo Wing

$19.79

Includes two sides and cornbread. [For any sauce on the side, select in Sauces category]

Jerk Wing

$19.79

Includes two sides and cornbread. [For any sauce on the side, select in Sauces category]

Fried Boneless Thigh

$18.69

Includes two sides and cornbread. [For any sauce on the side, select in Sauces category]

Fried BBQ Boneless Thigh

$20.34

Includes two sides and cornbread. [For any sauce on the side, select in Sauces category]

Fried Hot Boneless Thigh

$20.34

Includes two sides and cornbread. [For any sauce on the side, select in Sauces category]

Fried Jerk Boneless Thigh

$20.34

Includes two sides and cornbread. [For any sauce on the side, select in Sauces category]

Fried Buffalo Boneless Thigh

$20.34

Includes two sides and cornbread. [For any sauce on the side, select in Sauces category]

Smoked BBQ Pork Rib

$21.44

Includes two sides and cornbread. [For any sauce on the side, select in Sauces category]

Smoked BBQ Pork Rib & Chicken

$21.99

Includes two sides and cornbread. [For any sauce on the side, select in Sauces category]

Fried Haddock

$22.54

Includes two sides and cornbread. [For any sauce on the side, select in Sauces category]

Fried Catfish

$23.64

Includes two sides and cornbread. [For any sauce on the side, select in Sauces category]

Signature Sides

Three Side Plate

$14.29

Small Mac & Cheese

$5.50

8 oz. Five-cheese

Small Candied Yams

$5.50

8 oz. Sweet and glazed

Small Collard Greens

$5.50

8 oz. Seasoned with smoked turkey

Small String Beans

$5.50

8 oz. Buttery

Small Rice & Beans

$5.50

8 oz. Seasoned with black-eyed peas

Small Rice & Beans w/Gravy

$5.50

8 oz. Seasoned with black-eyed peas

Medium Mac & Cheese

$7.15

12 oz. Five-cheese

Medium Candied Yams

$7.15

12 oz. Sweet and glazed

Medium Collard Greens

$7.15

12 oz. Seasoned with smoked turkey

Medium String Beans

$7.15

12 oz. Buttery

Medium Rice & Beans

$7.15

12 oz. Seasoned with black-eyed peas

Medium Rice & Beans w/Gravy

$7.15

12 oz. Seasoned with black-eyed peas

Large Mac & Cheese

$8.80

16 oz. Five-cheese

Large Candied Yams

$8.80

16 oz. Sweet and glazed

Large Collard Greens

$8.80

16 oz. Seasoned with smoked turkey

Large String Beans

$8.80

16 oz. Buttery

Large Rice & Beans

$8.80

16 oz. Seasoned with black-eyed peas

Large Rice & Beans w/Gravy

$8.80

16 oz. Seasoned with black-eyed peas

Coast Specialties

Smoked BBQ Pork Ribs (half slab)

Smoked BBQ Pork Ribs (half slab)

$19.24

Classic Sandwiches

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$8.79

Served on a roll w/fries

Fried BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$10.44

Served on a roll w/fries

Fried Hot Chicken Sandwich

$10.44

Served on a roll w/fries

Fried Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.44

Served on a roll w/fries

Fried Jerk Chicken Sandwich

$10.44

Served on a roll w/fries

Fried Haddock Sandwich

$11.54

Served on a roll w/fries

Fried Catfish Sandwich

$12.64

Served on a roll w/fries

Spike Lee Chicken Sandwich

$10.44Out of stock

Served on a roll w/fries

MLK Chicken Sandwich

$10.44Out of stock

Served on a roll w/fries

Malcolm "X" Chicken Sandwich

$10.44Out of stock

Served on a roll w/fries

Serena Chicken Sandwich

$10.44Out of stock

Served on a roll w/fries

Homemade Desserts

Cake Slice

$4.95

Sweet Potato Pie

$4.40

Coconut Wonder Bar

$4.68

Sauces

Coast Hot Sauce

$2.19

2 oz.

Jerk Sauce

$2.19

2 oz.

Buffalo Sauce

$2.19

2 oz.

Spicy Mayo

$1.95

2 oz.

Honey Mustard

$1.10

2 oz.

Gravy

$0.75+

Ranch Dressing

$1.65

3 oz.

BBQ Sauce

$2.19

3 oz.

Tartar Sauce

$1.65

2 oz.

Bleu Cheese

$1.95

3 oz.

Coast Hot Sauce Bottle

$8.80

5 oz.

Buffalo Sauce Bottle

$7.70

5 oz.

Jerk Sauce Bottle

$9.90

8 oz.

3 Signature Sauces Sale

$21.99Out of stock

5 oz. Coast Hot Sauce Bottle, 5 oz. Buffalo Sauce Bottle, and 8 oz. Jerk Sauce Bottle. Sauces made in-house

Extra Syrup

$2.19

3 oz.

Drinks

Water Bottle

$1.93

16.9 oz.

Pepsi Can

$2.15Out of stock

Ginger Ale Can

$2.15

Coca-Cola Can

$2.15

Brisk Can

$2.15Out of stock

V8 Splash Tropical Blend

$2.48Out of stock

V8 Splash Strawberry Kiwi

$2.48

V8 Splash Berry Blend

$2.48

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.75Out of stock

Nantucket Nectars Orchard Apple

$2.75Out of stock

Nantucket Nectars Peach Orange

$2.75Out of stock

Nantucket Nectars Orange Mango

$2.75Out of stock

Apron

Apron - Black & White

$18.00

Shirts

Small T-Shirt - Gray

$20.00

Medium T-Shirt - Gray

$20.00

Large T-Shirt - Gray

$20.00

XL T-Shirt - Gray

$20.00

2XL T-Shirt - Gray

$20.00

3XL T-Shirt - Gray

$20.00

Small Long-Sleeve Shirt - Gray

$25.00

Medium Long-Sleeve Shirt - Gray

$25.00

Large Long-Sleeve Shirt - Gray

$25.00

XL Long-Sleeve Shirt - Gray

$25.00

2XL Long-Sleeve Shirt - Gray

$25.00

3XL Long-Sleeve Shirt - Gray

$25.00

Small Long-Sleeve Shirt - Black

$25.00

Medium Long-Sleeve Shirt - Black

$25.00

Large Long-Sleeve Shirt - Black

$25.00

XL Long-Sleeve Shirt - Black

$25.00

2XL Long-Sleeve Shirt - Black

$25.00

3XL Long-Sleeve Shirt - Black

$25.00

Hoodies

Small Hoodie - Black & Brown

$45.00Out of stock

Medium Hoodie - Black & Brown

$45.00

Large Hoodie - Black & Brown

$45.00Out of stock

XL Hoodie - Black & Brown

$45.00

2XL Hoodie - Black & Brown

$45.00

3XL Hoodie - Black & Brown

$45.00

Small Hoodie - Black & White

$45.00

Medium Hoodie - Black & White

$45.00

Large Hoodie - Black & White

$45.00Out of stock

XL Hoodie - Black & White

$45.00

2XL Hoodie - Black & White

$45.00

3XL Hoodie - Black & White

$45.00

Hats

Hat - Black & Brown

$25.00

Hat - Gray & Black

$25.00

SIDE DISHES

BAKED YAMS, SMALL 1/2 TRAY

HALF TRAY OF BAKED YAMS. FEEDS APPROXIMATELY 20 PEOPLE

COLLARD GREENS, SMALL 1/2 TRAY

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Delicious Soul Food made with love.

Website

Location

233 River Street, Cambridge, MA 02139

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Sweet Cheeks Q - 1381 Boylston St
orange star3.6 • 2,238
1381 Boylston St Boston, MA 02215
View restaurantnext
Tasty BBQ
orange star4.2 • 363
417 Washington Street Boston, MA 02108
View restaurantnext
The Smoke Shop - Somerville - 325 Assembly Row
orange starNo Reviews
325 Assembly Row Somerville, MA 02145
View restaurantnext
The Dons BBQ - 93 School Street
orange starNo Reviews
93 School Street Watertown, MA 02472
View restaurantnext
The Smoke Shop BBQ - Seaport
orange starNo Reviews
343 Congress Street Boston, MA 02210
View restaurantnext
The Porch Southern Fare & Juke Joint
orange star4.5 • 1,027
175 River's Edge Dr Medford, MA 02155
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Cambridge

El Jefe's Taqueria
orange star4.5 • 9,194
83 Mount Auburn St Cambridge, MA 02138
View restaurantnext
Felipe's Taqueria - Harvard Square
orange star4.5 • 7,524
21 Brattle St Cambridge, MA 02138
View restaurantnext
Oleana
orange star4.8 • 7,473
134 Hampshire St Cambridge, MA 02139
View restaurantnext
Craigie on Main
orange star4.6 • 6,640
853 Main Street Cambridge, MA 02139
View restaurantnext
Russell House Tavern - 14 JFK Street
orange star4.2 • 5,678
14 JFK Street Cambridge, MA 02138
View restaurantnext
Sugar & Spice - Cambridge
orange star4.6 • 5,053
1933 Massachusetts Ave Cambridge, MA 02140
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cambridge
Somerville
review star
Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)
Allston
review star
Avg 4.2 (36 restaurants)
Brighton
review star
Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)
Charlestown
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Boston
review star
Avg 4.3 (576 restaurants)
Watertown
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Medford
review star
Avg 4.7 (23 restaurants)
Everett
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston