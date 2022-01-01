Oleana imageView gallery
Mediterranean

Oleana

7,473 Reviews

$$$

134 Hampshire St

Cambridge, MA 02139

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Fatteh
Za'atar Bread
Apple & Delicata Salad

Cold Meze

Turkish Green Olives

$7.00

Walnut Sauce, Mint. Gluten free, dairy free

Whipped Feta

$7.00

Sheeps milk feta whipped with sweet and hot peppers, seed cracker. Nut free

Deviled Eggs

$8.00

Fresh tuna, black olive. Nut free, dairy free, gluten free. 2 Pieces per order.

Topik

$14.00

Stuffed potato hummus, pine nuts, currants, tahini, cucumber, and tomato. Dairy free, gluten free.

Apple & Delicata Salad

$15.00

Farm greens, whipped manouri cheese, pepitas, tahini maple dressing. Gluten free, nut free, contains seeds

Za'atar Bread

$4.00

House made wholewheat bread topped with za'atar and sesame. Dairy free. Nut free.

Crudite

$4.00

Fresh cut, seasonal, raw vegetables for dipping. Dairy free, nut free, gluten free.

Hot Meze

Dark Leafy Greens

$8.00

Lebanese garlic sauce. Dairy free, nut free, gluten free, vegan

Flattened Potatoes

$8.00

Grilled Potatoes served with lemon vinaigrette and oregano. Nut free, Gluten free, Dairy free.

Warm Buttered Hummus

$8.00

Basturma, tomato, black olive. Gluten free, nut free. 2 pieces per order.

Fatteh

$15.00

Crispy pita, caramelized onion, cauliflower, mushrooms, buttered pine nuts, yogurt

Broccoli, Kale, & Kohlrabi Borek

$14.00

Yufka pastry filled with broccoli, kale, kohlrabi, and halloumi, baked in the oven, and topped with tomato brown butter, garlic yogurt, and maras pepper. Nut free

3 Pcs Spinach Falafel

$14.00

Tahini Sauce, beet tzatziki, pickles served over lavash. Our falafel is best enjoyed right out of the kitchen. Please eat promptly! Nut free.

4 Pcs Spinach Falafel

$18.00

Tahini Sauce, beet tzatziki, pickles served over lavash. Our falafel is best enjoyed right out of the kitchen. Please eat promptly! Nut free.

Lamb Moussaka

$16.00

Our famous lamb moussaka stuffed in half a honeynut squash. Served with kasseri cheese sauce, and crispy Brussels sprouts. Nut Free

Vermont Quail Kebob

$16.00

Baharat spice, barberries, pistachio, jasmine rice cake. Gluten free. 2 pieces per order.

Sultan's Delight

$16.00

Tamarind beef, smoky eggplant purée, basil. Gluten free

Lamb Chop

$17.00

Grilled Lamb Chop served over freekah Pilaf, Sweet Potato and tahini puree. topped with pomegranate seed. Nut free, dairy free.

Larger Plates

Lemon Chicken

$26.00

Za’atar, Turkish Cheese Pancake. Nut free

Lamb Gyro

$28.00

Thin sliced Vermont lamb over lavash bread with cabbage, pickled red onion, and crispy potatoes. Nut Free

Dessert

Baked Alaska

$16.00

Coconut ice cream, passion fruit caramel. Nut free, gluten free

Turkish-Style Profiteroles

$15.00

Brown butter cream, sesame caramel, cashews, halva.

Cookbooks

Soframiz Cookbook

$35.00

Autographed by Ana Sortun & Maura Kilpatrick

Spice: Flavors of the Eastern Mediterranean

$35.00

Autographed by Ana Sortun

Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Oleana is open daily for dine-in from 5:30-10:00pm. Takeaway is available for pickup between 5:30-9:00pm. We look forward to seeing you!

Website

Location

134 Hampshire St, Cambridge, MA 02139

Directions

Gallery
Oleana image

Similar restaurants in your area

Moona
orange star4.9 • 1,702
243 Hampshire St, Cambridge, MA 02139
View restaurantnext
PAGU
orange star4.0 • 1,006
310 Massachusetts Ave Cambridge, MA 02139
View restaurantnext
Casa B Tapas
orange star4.3 • 492
253 Washington Street Somerville, MA 02143
View restaurantnext
Dali Restaurant & Tapas Bar
orange starNo Reviews
415 Washington Street Somerville, MA 02143
View restaurantnext
Dimi's Place
orange star4.0 • 96
272 Brookline Street Cambridge, MA 02139
View restaurantnext
Saloniki - Harvard Square
orange starNo Reviews
24 Dunster Street Cambridge, MA 02138
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Cambridge

Moona
orange star4.9 • 1,702
243 Hampshire St, Cambridge, MA 02139
View restaurantnext
Momi Nonmi
orange star4.3 • 307
1128 Cambridge St. Cambridge, MA 02139
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cambridge
Kendall Square/MIT
review star
Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)
East Cambridge
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Harvard Square
review star
Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)
Porter Square
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Central Square
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston