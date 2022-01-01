Restaurant header imageView gallery

Momi Nonmi

307 Reviews

$$

1128 Cambridge St.

Cambridge, MA 02139

Order Again

Sashimi

Spicy Tuna

$12.50

house made chili sauce, scallion salted nori & housemade senbei

Tradional Poke

$16.00

Lomi lomi Mussels

$12.00Out of stock

Pregnant Salmon

$12.50

Skewers

Skewers- HULI HULI chicken

$8.00

Skewers - Shortrib

$9.00

Skewers-Kurobuta Sausage

$5.00

Skewers-Bacon Enoki

$7.00

Skewers-Organic Mushroom

$8.00

Skewers-Organic Eggplant

$8.00

Organic Avocado

$8.00Out of stock

Cooked Dishes

Patatas Bravas

$7.00Out of stock

Wagyu Dumplings

$18.00

sukiyaki consomme, daikon hair & mushrooms

Single Wagyu Dumpling

$3.00

Crispy Garlic Shrimp

$13.50

Shishamo

$7.50

Chicken Katsu

$8.50

Local Green Beans

$9.00Out of stock

Japanese Curry

$12.00

Vegetables

Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

Cabbage

$5.00Out of stock

Organic Edamame

$5.50

Mushroom Dynamite

$10.00

Organic Chilled Tofu

$9.00

Seaweed Salad

$8.00

Nori Tempura

$7.50

Plate Of Pickles

$6.00

Curry And Tempura

$12.00Out of stock

Matsutake Gohan

$28.00

Daikon Naruto

$12.00

Yaki Yasai

$14.00

Konbu Matsutake

$15.00

Agedashi Tofu

$11.00

Avocado Toast

$13.00

Bincho Tan Grilled Bok Choy

$7.00

Rice dishes

Hawaiian Kalua Pork Rice Bowl

$13.00

Hawaiian Huli Huli Chicken

$13.00

Duck Confit Onigiri

$14.50

Hawaiian Fried rice

$11.00Out of stock

Ahi Tuna Rice Bowl

$25.00

Yaki Onigiri

$3.00

Kalua Pork Mini Rice Bowl

$9.50

Spam Musubi

$7.00

Loco Moco

$25.00

Bowl Of Rice

$2.50

Crab Seafood Baked Rice

$15.00Out of stock

Grilled Toro Onigiri

$14.00Out of stock

Miso Lobster Onigiri

$19.00Out of stock

Maguro & Toro Gohan

$17.00Out of stock

Maze Gohan

$11.00Out of stock

Short Rib Maze Gohan

$15.00Out of stock

Mini Local Chirashi

$16.00Out of stock

Pig's Tail Onigiri

$9.50Out of stock

Miso Zuke Cucumber Onigiri

$8.00

Mushroom Onigiri

$10.00

Mushroom Onigri

$9.50

Sushi Rice

$3.50

Okashi- Sweets

TAKEOUT FEE

$5.00

Green Tea Ice Cream

$4.00

Saikyo Miso Ice Cream

$4.00

Matcha Shiratama Zenzai

$7.00

anko, matcha, mochi

The Raindrop- Mizu Shingen Mochi

$7.00

Okinawan brown sugar syrup, kinako

Cake Fee

$7.00

Bag Fee

$0.10

Daifuku

$4.00

Mango Mochi

$2.50

Matcha Sundae

$8.00

Black Sesame Panna Cotta

$7.00Out of stock

Matcha Mochi

$2.50

SAUCE ON THE SIDE

Yuzu Ketchup

$1.00

Chili Sauce

$1.50

Ghost Pepper Sauce

$2.00

Spicy Saffron Aioli

$1.50

Japanese Ranch

$1.50

Curry Aioli

$1.50

Senbei

$4.50

housemade rice crackers

Ponzu

$1.50

Miso Soup

$4.00

N/A Bevs

San Pellegrino

$7.95

Seasonal Soda

$6.00

Premium Oolong Tea

$3.50

Soda Water

$3.00

Yuzu Calpico

$6.00

Pineapple Soda

$6.00Out of stock

Lemon Clove Soda

$6.00Out of stock

Honey + Cardamom Soda

$6.00Out of stock

Iced Tea

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Coke

$3.75

Diet Coke

$3.75

Sprite

$3.00

Mocktail

$10.00

Coconut Green Tea

$6.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Btl Water

$1.50

Meyer Lemon Soda

$6.00

Fever Tree Tonic

$6.00

Lilikoi Lychee

$5.00

Premium Green Tea

$4.00

yuzu soda

$8.00

OMAKASE FLIGHT & PAIRING

REGULAR SAKE FLIGHT

$48.00

DELUXE SAKE FLIGHT

$55.00

PREMIUM SAKE FLIGHT

$88.00

HAND ROLL

Hamachi (HR)

$13.00

SALMON (HR)

$12.00

SPICY TUNA (HR)

$10.00

TORO (HR)

$15.00

MISO CUCUMBER (HR)

$9.00

MUSHROOM DYNAMITE (HR)

$4.00

SHRIMP TEMPURA (HR)

$5.00

GOBO TEMPURA (HR)

$6.00

CHARRED AVOCADO (HR)

$8.00

UNI HR

$16.00

SHOKUNIN (HR)

$15.00

LOBSTER (HR)

$19.00

HOKKAIDO SCALLOP (HR)

$11.00

DUCK CONFIT (HR)

$12.00

A5 WAGYU (HR)

$30.00

TORO & CAVIAR

$25.00

HIRAMASA NEGI (HR)

$10.00

CALI UNI (HR)

$30.00

Kani Hand Roll

$13.00

MASU HR

$12.00

NIGIRI

LUBINA

$9.00

ORA KING SALMON

$12.00

HIRAMASA

$12.00

A5 WAGYU TATAKI (KAGOSHIMA)

$25.00

A5 WAGYU (MIYAZAKI)

$25.00

SAKURA MASU

$15.00

TORO

$18.00

HOKKAIDO SCALLOP

$15.00

SANTA BARABARA SPOT PRAWN

$20.00

HAMACHI

$13.00

HAMACHI TORO

$13.00

O TORO

$21.00

KANPACHI

$7.00

TORO Set 5 Pieces

$65.00

TORO Set 10 Pieces

$100.00

TOYOSU SUPREME 21

$103.00

MINI TOYOSU SUPREME 14

$71.00

PREMIUM SUSHI 18

$79.00

MINI PREMIUM SUSHI 10

$48.00

CALIFORNIA UNI

$18.00

KURODAI

$11.00

SAWARA

$12.00

MASU

$12.00

MOTHER'S DAY BRUNCH

SHOKADO BENTO

$38.00

10 PIECES TOYOZU NIGIRI SET

$78.00

UNI DONBURI

$52.00

UNI CUP

$25.00

TOYOZU PREMIUM CHIRASHI

$58.00

KAISEN DONBURI

$90.00

UNI HAND ROLL

$13.00

TORO HAND ROLL

$15.00
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markCozy
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 1:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

A modern izakaya, Momi Nonmi will incorporate globally sourced sashimi, gluten free tempura and Hawaiian inspired cuisine throughout its menu. Our beverage program focuses mainly on sake, with select cocktails and chef's favorite Japanese whisky.

Website

Location

1128 Cambridge St., Cambridge, MA 02139

Directions

Momi Nonmi image
Momi Nonmi image

